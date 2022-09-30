Five lessons from Britain’s bad week

This article is an on-site version of our Unhedged newsletter. Sign Up here to receive the newsletter directly to your inbox every weekday

The mess in the UK

Financial journalists know that something has probably gone very wrong when they have to learn a new acronym. This week it was LDI.

Liability-driven investing is a niche concept in the pension sector, particularly important in the UK. But as nice as it is to blame ignorant pension administrators or stupid politicians, nothing about this week’s crash is intrinsically pension-specific or British. It’s exactly the kind of event you expect at times like this – at the end of a long bull market, with financial conditions tightening and growth slowing. So lesson number one:

1. The LDI’s near-catastrophe was not a one-off

Here’s what seems to have happened this week with pension funds and the gold collapse:

Some large UK pension schemes had many long-term liabilities.

The plans didn’t have enough money to buy long-term government bonds that closely matched all of their obligations – because bond yields have been miserably low for years.

The plans therefore bought things with a higher expected return than bonds, such as stocks.

This jeopardized the plans for asset-liability mismatches. If interest rates fall, that is, if bond prices rise, the value of their liabilities will rise. Their equity (or whatever) may not rise at the same time, leaving them in a bad unfunded position on their next financial statements.

So the plans signed derivative contracts, where they would receive money from their counterparties when bond prices rose and pay money to those counterparties when bond prices fell. These were probably some sort of receive-fixed pay-floating swaps.

A while later, British Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng dumped a petrol can of unfunded tax cuts on the UK’s inflationary fire. British gold plated prices are falling a lot. The plans now had to bring in a lot of money.

To raise this money, the plans had to sell whatever is convenient. Stamps were one of the handy things.

The gilts fell more. More margin calls followed. Sell ​​more. Ultimately, the BoE had to intervene.

The main feature of this sad story is that some financial institutions had de facto or actual financial influence that did not appear to be particularly risky to them, or almost anyone else. This time, the leverage took the form of those derivatives. They may have thought, what is the probability that gold yields will rise more than a full percentage point in a few days? Well, that’s a six sigma event (or whatever)! This kind of hidden leverage grows, like black mold in a basement, during long quiet periods in markets. Low interest rates also provide a moist environment for financial fungi to grow. More floorboards will be ripped open and more mold will be found before this policy tightening cycle ends. related:

2. Stressed markets are non-linear markets

During the great financial crisis, we learned that results in financial markets are not normally distributed – at least not when it counts. The point was echoed in investigative reports, articles, books, movies and bumper stickers. But soon we all think standard in terms of average annual performance, standard deviations and so on. We just can’t help it. Well, friends, tail risk is back. How many UK investors were positioned for 30-year Treasuries to gain 121 basis points in three trading days? Investors who can’t handle high volatility, for example, middle-aged journalists with large mortgages and twins who are going to college in a few years, should start thinking about risk reduction now.

3. Central banks want to fight inflation, but they also have other priorities

The (temporary) resumption of bond buying by the Bank of England shows that fighting inflation is conditional. It is astonishing that the central bank would buy bonds with 10 percent inflation in the UK. It nodded at this inconvenient fact in a statement from the BoE’s financial policy committee (notably not its Monetary Policy Committee):

Were dysfunction in [the long-dated gilt] market would continue or deteriorate, there would be a material risk to the UK’s financial stability. This would lead to an unwarranted tightening of financing conditions and a reduction in the flow of credit to the real economy… These purchases are strictly time-limited. They are intended to address a specific problem in the long-term government bond market.

This mini-QE should last for two weeks and if it doesn’t go any further, the ultimate impact on UK inflation is likely to be small. But if the gold market remains volatile, the BoE could end up removing monetary stimulus with one hand (through higher rates) while adding to it with the other (by buying bonds). In other words, the cost of stopping a financial collapse is a higher inflation risk in the longer term. related:

4. Another developed economy uses yield curve control, or at least a makeshift version of it. Others could follow

By pinning long-term rates and not pulling back from further short-term rate hikes, the BoE is busy controlling the yield curve. It’s not full Japan; there is no explicit long yield cap. But the move will revive the argument over whether YCC should be part of the central bank’s toolbox. With free lunch (subscribe here), Martin Sandbu of the FT has argued the case:

If the financial markets are so sensitive to movements in longer-dated government bonds, why should central banks stop focusing on controlling them instead of short-term interest rates? We know two things. First, if monetary policy controlled long-term interest rates and gradually changed them according to the macroeconomic picture required, this week’s UK pension fund debacle would not have happened. Second, that central banks can choose to focus on long-term interest rates: the Bank of Japan has been showing how for years. Other central banks have adopted Japanese policies before. It seems time to consider doing this again.

This makes Unhedged nervous. It is true that Japan’s experience with YCC did not look catastrophic. But Japan is Japan; the circumstances are: sui generis. In another context, could YCC, essentially open-ended QE, drive private capital out of government bond markets and fuel speculative excesses elsewhere? Just how much the unwinding of QE has dazzled US Treasury markets points to another unrecognized risk: the process only works smoothly and predictably in one direction. Any unforeseen consequences are difficult to undo.

5. End-of-age arguments just got a little stronger

Some people think that after the current inflation incident is over, we will return to what was once called “the new normal”: low inflation, low growth, low rates, low volatility, high asset prices. Others think the pandemic has only hastened the end of this pleasant economic regime. They claim it was doomed anyway by demographics, global politics, the energy transition and the massive debt build-up. Unhedged has written about this debate a number of times.

A leg of the fin-de-siècle The argument is that under demographic, political and financial pressures, governments will resort to both fiscal and monetary exaggerations, driving inflation and interest rates higher and lower asset prices. The argument was articulated by Albert Edwards of Société Générale, with characteristic flourishes, a few days before the Truss budget came out:

Until recently, economic ideology had prevented [politicians] break from tax cuts. That had led the central bankers to fill the economic void with super-expansive monetary policy. Those days are now over and aggressive fiscal activism reigns supreme, most visible in the UK at the moment. This will lead to higher growth, higher inflation and higher interest rates across the curve. The investor party is over.

It’s easy to laugh at the so-called perma-bears who have argued (for a decade) that the post-financial crisis financial settlement was unsustainable and would end in tears: Edwards, John Hussman, Nouriel Roubini, Jeremy Grantham, and a few others. . But if we do have a crash, they’ll be forgiven for being early. And events in the UK this week fit in nicely with their bleak forecasts. (Armstrong & Wu)

