FIVE key Commonwealth Games events to watch over the coming days in Birmingham

After a grand opening ceremony, the action really kicks off on Friday as the Commonwealth Games kick off.

There are plenty of events worthy of your attention in the coming days, but Sportsmail has picked out some of the most important ones to keep an eye on…

Alex Yee goes for gold in men’s triathlon and is one of England’s medal hopes

FRIDAY, 11:01 AM – MEN’S TRIATHLON

The first gold medal in the men’s triathlon is up for grabs. England’s Alex Yee wants to improve on the silver he won at the Olympics last year. He will face competition from New Zealander Hayden Wilde. Georgia Taylor-Brown is the home favorite in the women’s race that follows.

SUNDAY, 8.51pm – FINAL 100m MEN’S CHEST

The last time most people saw Adam Peaty, he was showing off his stuff on Strictly Come Dancing. But the three-time Olympic gold medalist is back doing what he does best in Birmingham after recovering from a broken foot. Peaty hasn’t been beaten at his favorite 100 meters in seven years.

Laura Kenny (left) has won everything but still has the hunger for success in Birmingham

MONDAY, 5:07 PM – SCRATCH RACE WOMEN

Laura Kenny considered quitting this year after a miscarriage and an ectopic pregnancy. Still, she’s back on her bike and going for gold in three events. The last is the scratch race, a direct shootout of more than 10 kilometers in the velodrome.

SATURDAY 6 AUGUST, 1.10 PM – MEN’S 1500m FINAL

All eyes will be on Britain’s new track and field star, Jake Wightman, who aspires to match the gold he won in Eugene earlier this month. Wightman was born in Nottingham but represents Scotland and will be challenged by teammate Josh Kerr.

SUNDAY AUGUST 7, 8.30 PM – NETBALL FINALE

The highlight of the last Commonwealth Games came when England stunned host nation Australia to win netball gold with a last-second goal. They aim to make it to the final here again and are hosting a Super Sunday for England, with the women’s hockey and cricket finals earlier in the day.