Five iPhone 14 features we can’t wait to see

The iPhone 14 and its three companion devices (14 Pro, 14 Max, and 14 Pro Max) will launch next month. Apple has kept quiet about the details and even the existence of the new handsets, but even without official announcements we have a pretty good idea of ​​what to expect.

This year’s iPhone update will be unprecedentedly risky, with one form factor removed and another added, more differences than ever between the Pro and non-Pro models, and skyrocketing prices. Some people will no doubt be unhappy with the things that have changed; others will be furious at the things that have stayed the same.

But there are also plenty of reasons to be happy. In this article we explain why we are excited about the launch of the iPhone 14.

The beginning of the end for the notch

At first glance, most Apple fans hated the notch, the clunky window pane scooped out of the top of their iPhone X screens. After a while we learned to tolerate it, but it was never a comfortable relationship.

So we’re excited to announce that the iPhone 14 Pro (but unfortunately not the vanilla iPhone 14) will be the first post-notch iPhone. The forward-facing sensors will instead (according to multiple reliable sources) be housed in a more subtle “hole and pill” pair of apertures.

Two smaller openings will replace the little-loved notch on the Pro models this fall. Front page Tech

It’s not perfect. clear what we For real Because is an all-screen design with sensors hidden under the glass. But this is a very welcome compromise that obstructs less of the screen and looks nicer and more current than the aging notch.

Always-on screen

In 2019, with the launch of the Apple Watch Series 5, Apple introduced its first always-on display: one that continues to show essential information, albeit in a simplified and dimmed form, even when the device is in its idle state. Three years later, the feature is coming to the iPhone 14 Pro.

The timing should be right, with the new launch coming up, as Apple iPhone owners make significant changes to their lock screens for the first time. You can choose which widgets are essential enough to appear on the iPhone’s ‘sleep’ lock screen – and it looks like there will be sleep versions of Apple’s wallpapers, too.

Here’s how the always-on screen is likely to work.

This will likely be a feature limited to the Pro models, but while we’re on the subject of screens, there may also be some good news for non-Pro buyers: ProMotion is expected to appear on all new models this year.

A whole bunch of megapixels

Ming-Chi Kuo thinks Apple is about to upgrade the wide-angle camera lens in its Pro iPhones from the current 12 MP to 48 MP. Android fans have become accustomed to some lackluster numbers when it comes to camera specs, but that’s an astonishing increase for Apple, which has been sitting at 12MP for years.

Five iPhone 14 features we can't wait to see 3 Foundry

Apple has always favored experience over spec, but it’s hard not to get a little excited about a sudden quadrupling of the megapixel rating. Considering how good the iPhone 13 Pro camera is at 12MP, it’s a tempting prospect, with leaks claiming its performance is great in bright light.

Reports also claim that the rear camera can record 8K video, at least on the Pro models, while the front camera gets autofocus and a wider aperture: f/1.9 instead of f/2.2.

A great phone for non-Pro buyers

Apple fans had a lot of great feelings when they heard that the iPhone mini line would be discontinued this year. The 13 mini delivered world performance in an elegant and ultra-portable chassis, and while the head says Apple is right to kill it, the heart will miss the little engine that could.

But when Apple closes a door, it opens a window, and we’re blatantly excited about the new iPhone 14 Max that will replace the mini in the lineup. In the past, iPhone buyers who wanted the biggest screen of all were forced to buy a device with flagship specs in every other department, and the Pro Max models were almost notoriously expensive. Now mobile gamers and movie watchers can compromise on camera or RAM allocation (or hole + pill design or always-on screen) and buy an up-to-date model with a whopping screen for a relatively reasonable price.

Time will tell if this is really what the market is looking for, but it seems like a more plausible target audience than the “small hands, huge wallets” crowd that would buy the iPhone mini.

A new color!

This is pretty superficial, but every year we get excited about the new color Apple is going to add to its iPhone range. The non-Pro line got pink in 2021, a beautiful dark blue in 2020 and purple in 2019; the Pro models have won and lost several greens and blues over the years, while the gold option never seems to be quite the same.

What will Apple add in 2022? The Pantone colors for this fall include bold shades of orange, red, pink, yellow and green, so expect the iPhone 14 to offer something bright. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro is expected to come in purple.

Check out our regularly updated guide to the iPhone 14 for all the latest rumors ahead of the September launch event.