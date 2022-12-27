Five festive cocktails that will have you looking like a pro this New Year

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Now that Christmas is over, maybe you’re breathing a sigh of relief, or maybe you’re now focusing on the next holiday, New Year’s Eve. For those who focus on the latter option, we’ve rounded up some festive drinks that will help you look like a professional bartender at any celebration.

New Year’s Eve Celebrations in the Capital Region



#1. Martini Expresso

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 03: Round off your vacation with a classic Kahlúa Espresso Martini. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Pernod Ricard)

Maybe you have a caffeine lover in your life, no problem! This martini is the perfect starter drink to help your guests get into the party. This drink is easy to make and the ingredients can be interchangeable if you don’t have everything the recipe calls for.

Ingredients:

1 oz. or 1 shot of espresso or cold brew concentrate

or 1 shot of espresso or cold brew concentrate 1 oz. coffee liqueur like Kahlúa or Mr. Black

coffee liqueur like Kahlúa or Mr. Black 1/2 oz. simple syrup

simple syrup 1 1/2 oz.vodka

Addresses:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously to completely cool the hot espresso and create a foam (15 seconds).

Double strain into a coupe glass (or whatever glass you prefer). Cover the top half of the glass with a paper towel and dust the other half with espresso or cocoa powder. Garnish the smooth side of the glass with coffee beans.

This recipe was provided by delish.com.

#2. new year sparkler

Mimosa with strawberry garnish on a bar (Sabel Blanco)

For those who lean towards fruity holiday drinks, this one is for you. The New Years sparkler consists of only four ingredients that you probably already have in your house!

Ingredients:

1 ounce berry flavored vodka

1 1/2 ounces of juice of your choice

3 1/2 ounces champagne, chilled, to cover

Garnish: raspberry skewer

Addresses:

Add the vodka and pomegranate or cranberry juice (or juice of your choice) to a chilled glass of champagne.

Cover with the champagne.

Garnish with raspberries (or the fruit of your choice) on a long skewer.

If you have guests who are picky about what fruit they like, no problem! Just like the Espresso Martini, you can use different berry flavored elements of your choice. This recipe was provided by liquor.com.

#3. the french 75

MIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 2: Smirnoff celebrates the Pink Lemonade portfolio with signature cocktails and a larger-than-life pink flamingo event on September 2, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Smirnoff)

This popular drink is a staple of New Year’s celebrations and perfect for fans of sour drinks. Similar to spiked lemonade, this drink offers an elegant twist that will leave your guests feeling smug and elegant.

Ingredients:

1 ounce. Geneva

1⁄2 ounce fresh lemon juice

1⁄2 ounce simple syrup

Champagne or sparkling wine, about 1⁄4 cup

Lemon twist to decorate

Addresses:

Fill the shaker with ice. Add gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup. Cover and shake vigorously for 20 seconds.

Strain the cocktail into a large flute. Top with champagne and garnish with a lemon twist to add pizzazz.

This recipe was provided by casayhogar.com.

#4. Cranberry Whiskey Sparkling

Five festive cocktails that will have you looking like a pro this New Year 5

Maybe you have a whiskey lover in your life and are having trouble finding a way to make your favorite drink better. Without worries! We’ve got you covered! This Cranberry Whiskey Sparkler is a perfect way to spice things up while still keeping that whiskey flavor.

Ingredients:

1 ounce Crown Royal Regal Apple Whiskey

1 1/2 ounces cranberry juice

1 sprig of fresh rosemary

Champagne or prosecco to cover

Addresses:

Add the whiskey, cranberry juice, and rosemary to a glass of champagne.

Cover with champagne and serve.

This recipe is provided by mantitlement.com.

#5. Grand Marnier champagne cocktail

Five festive cocktails that will have you looking like a pro this New Year 6

Maybe you want to stick to the classics and put your own spin on a champagne-centric drink, this is perfect for you. The Grand Marnier Champagne Cocktail is the perfect way to keep your drinks simple while making yourself look like a master mixologist!

Ingredients:

1 chilled 750 ML bottle of prosecco champagne or sparkling cider

1 cup well-chilled juice of your choice

3 tablespoons great marnier

Addresses:

Dip the rim of each glass in a juice of your choice, then dip the glass in sugar.

In a large pitcher, combine all ingredients and pour into champagne flutes.

Garnish each glass with a hint of orange to make it look classy.

Usually, this drink is made with blueberries, however, any fruit can be substituted depending on the interests of your guests.

Although these drinks are easy to make, we understand that the New Year is all about having fun and not having to work too hard! Because of this, we have also put together a list of the highest rated bars in Syracuse which can help you ring in the New Year smoothly!