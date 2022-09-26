Five days to avoid a shutdown: Congress goes to battle to keep government running

The federal government is out of funding on Friday and this week should start a heated debate over billions more in Ukraine aid, a pipeline installment deal, Afghan refugee aid and money to help pay for skyrocketing heating bills for low-income families.

While a final funding bill is still being drafted, the Senate will vote in a procedural motion on Tuesday on a “skin” of the bill, to test whether there is enough enthusiasm for the horde of 60 votes in the split Senate.

Both parties are under pressure to pass a temporary law to fund the government at current levels until after the midterms as it is to no one’s advantage to cause a government shutdown so close to the election.

Lawmakers must first break a stalemate over a licensing deal brokered between Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin. Schumer, DN.Y., promised his colleague in West Virginia that he would approve the reform before October in exchange for his vote on the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Lawmakers must first break a stalemate over a consent agreement brokered between Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin

Republicans and some Democrats are lining up against the deal, which the right sees as a political payback scheme and the left as a boon to oil and gas companies.

Under the pipeline law, the president must select 25 projects for priority review, create a “target” review time of 1-2 years, and automatically green-light Manchin’s Mountain Valley pipeline in West Virginia.

Republicans view the legislation as a “message law,” while progressive Democrats oppose any legislation that would make it easier to drill for fossil fuels.

Eight Democrats wrote a letter last week asking Schumer to separate the license reform law from the ongoing resolution (CR) to fund the government. Earlier this month, nearly 70 Democrats in the House sent a letter to Democratic leaders asking them to separate the measures.

The Manchin bill gained the support of fellow West Virginian, GOP Sen. Shelley Capito, who introduced her own licensing law last week but after seeing Manchin’s text said she will support it.

Schumer only told reporters on Thursday that the licensing law “will come on the CR,” though he risks not getting a financing bill through the Senate by attaching the measure.

Another $12 billion is to be touched in Ukraine’s financing, bringing the total amount of aid since the start of the war to about $60 million. Foreign aid is rated more favorably by Senate Republicans than House Republicans.

Under the pipeline law, the president must select 25 projects for priority review, create a “target” review time of 1-2 years, and automatically green-light Manchin’s Mountain Valley pipeline in West Virginia

An additional $12 billion is expected to be allocated to Ukraine. Pictured above is a building destroyed by Russian shelling in Kharkiv

Also expected in the emergency funding bill to help with the Jackson, Miss. Water crisis and money to help lower-income families pay for heat this winter, as well as funding to help resettle refugees from Afghanistan, at the request of the White House. An agreement has also been reached to re-authorize the FDA’s user reimbursement program.

Manchin pleaded with Republicans for his pipeline bill on Fox News on Sunday.

“This isn’t about me,” Manchin said. “My Republican friends, I’ve been working with them for 12 years, and I know their main point they’ve had, the first priority they’ve had is to allow reform.”

“We can’t build anything in America. It takes five to ten years. The developed world takes one to three years. And why should we be so behind the developed world to bring products to market, to have the infrastructure to move energy? And we ask people all over the world to do things for us that we don’t do for ourselves?’ he added.