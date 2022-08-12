Five Chinese state-owned companies to delist from the NYSE rather than be audited by Washington 

<!–

Five Chinese state-owned companies announced Friday that they would be delisting the New York Stock Exchange over a refusal to comply with US audit rules and mounting tensions between the two global economies.

Washington has warned more than 270 Chinese companies, such as Alibaba Group, of possible removal from the exchanges if Beijing continues to refuse regulation, according to a report by ABC news.

Beijing cites foreign inspection of audit documents from local audit firms as a national security issue, sparking the regulatory dispute.

In May, all five companies were found not to meet U.S. regulators’ auditing standards, forcing regulators to access auditors’ data.

PetroChina Ltd., China Life Insurance Ltd. and China Petroleum & Chemical Co. made no reference to disputes between the two countries over Taiwan after a recent trip by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sparked tensions over their decision to delist.

As the first Speaker of the House to visit Taiwan since 1997, Pelosi continued her campaign to advocate for Taiwan’s democracy and criticize China, according to an NPR report.

Within hours of Pelosi’s arrival, China ordered live fire drills at six different sites near Taiwan, restricting airspace and water routes in the region.

The five companies, including Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. and Aluminum Corporation of China, have announced that they will maintain their listings in the Hong Kong and Mainland China markets.

“These companies have strictly adhered to the rules and regulatory requirements of the US capital market since their listing in the US and made the listing for their own business considerations,” the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement.

All companies listed each of their respective, small trading volumes of their shares on the NYSE. A decision to move to Hong Kong would allow any company to be open to non-Chinese investors.

After the announcement and in premarket Friday, Sinopec fell 4.3 percent; China Life Insurance fell 5.7 percent; Aluminum Corporation of China fell 1.7 percent; PetroChina fell 4.3 percent; and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. fell 4.1 percent.

China Life and Aluminum Corp. will file an application for delisting on August 22, which will take effect 10 days later on September 1. Sinopec and PetroChina will follow on August 29, and the delisting will take effect on September 8.

With the threat of delisting, Alibaba said last week it would convert its secondary listing in Hong Kong to a dual primary listing, which analysts say could ease the e-commerce company’s access to equities for mainland investors. to provide.

Previous China-based companies to be delisted include China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom.

The trio were delisted in 2021 following a Trump-era decision to curtail investment in Chinese tech companies, a decision that remains unchanged by the Biden administration.