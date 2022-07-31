Five children are among seven people killed in horror crash in Illinois

Seven people, including five children and their mother, were killed in a ghost car accident on a highway in northern Illinois on Sunday.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Interstate 90 and Anthony Road near Milestone 33 in McHenry County, about 80 miles from Chicago.

A woman and five children in a van were killed, according to Illinois state police. The female driver of the other car also died when the vehicles crashed head-on and both caught fire.

State police said the van was traveling in the wrong direction on I-90 westbound, according to the Associated Press.

As of Sunday afternoon, the identities of the victims of both parties are not yet known.

Illinois state police responded to a phantom accident at 2 a.m. Sunday on I-90 and Anthony Road, 50 miles from Chicago, which killed two women and five children.

Authorities were forced to close traffic on both sides of the intersection before reopening it around 10:30 a.m. later on Sunday.

One person, believed to be the lone survivor of the crash, was flown to hospital with serious injuries, Illinois state police told DailyMail.com

Her condition is unknown until Sunday afternoon. An investigation is still ongoing.

Authorities had to temporarily close lanes on both sides of the highway overnight, before reopening them around 11:30 a.m.

Grace Coleman, 23, can be seen in her booking photo in December 2020, after crashing into the car of a family of five, resulting in the death of both parents and the orphanage of three little girls, all between the ages of one and five at that time

Henry Eduardo Saldana-Mejia, 27, and Gabriela Andrade, 28, (pictured) were murdered in December 2020 by drunk driver Grace Coleman. Coleman was sentenced to 21 years to life in prison as the couple’s three orphaned daughters Elena, Emma, ​​Sofia and Samantha viewed and shared victim statements

The car accident comes a day after Grace Coleman, 23, of Newport Beach, California, was sentenced to 21 years to life behind bars for running a red light and hitting a car belonging to a family of five. upon the death of both parents, in 2020.

The young woman rammed her Range Rover Sport into their Nissan Versa as the family searched for Christmas lights. As a result, Henry Eduardo Saldana-Mejia, 27, and Gabriela Andrade, 28, died in the crash.

Their three surviving children – Elena and her sisters Emma, ​​Sofia and Samantha – who were all between one and five years old at the time – were wearing their Christmas pajamas when disaster struck.

The three girls moaned in their wrecked car after the accident, as Coleman walked past them trying to leave the scene.

She was stopped by police before she could do so, and was found to have exceeded the drink-driving limit nearly three times.