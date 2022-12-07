Five actresses sue Cosby for ‘drugging, groping and raping them’ as far back as 1969 as well as NBC

Bill Cosby has been hit with another round of sexual assault and rape allegations, with five women filing suit Monday in New York, taking advantage of a new temporary extension on the statute of limitations.

The five women claim that Cosby, now 85, attacked them between 1969 and 1991.

The statute of limitations in New York for second-degree rape is 20 years and third-degree rape is 10 years, both increased from five years in 2019, by then-Governor Andrew Cuomo, meaning the alleged assaults they took place too long ago. To be processed.

However, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law a bill in May that opens a one-year window for landmark sexual assault and rape cases to be filed. The window opened on November 24.

First degree rape, like murder, has no time limit for filing charges.

Bill Cosby posted this photo to Instagram in July to celebrate his 85th birthday. He was released from prison in June 2021, having served three years of his ten-year sentence, after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his conviction. He now he has been sued again

Actress Lili Bernard is seen in July 2021 protesting the overturning of Cosby’s conviction. She is one of five women who sued him in New York on Monday.

The five women – Lili Bernard, Eden Tirl, Jewel Gittens, Jennifer Thompson and Cindra Ladd – are suing Cosby, the studio in the Queens borough of New York City where The Cosby Show was filmed, and NBCUniversal, which made the film. much loved TV Series.

They allege that the comedian “used his power, fame and prestige” in “a nefarious and horrible way” to abuse them.

They claim that the companies involved in the program “enabled and aided” Cosby’s sexual assaults.

“Over the course of several decades, Bill Cosby engaged in the serial sexual assault of dozens of women for his sexual gratification, while co-defendants enabled and aided these sexual assaults in order to financially benefit from their association with Bill Cosby. ”, the lawsuit says.

Two of the five, Bernard and Tirl, were actresses on The Cosby Show.

Cosby is seen during The Cosby Show, which was filmed from 1984 to 1992.

Bernard is seen holding a scale aloft, blindfolded, as he protests in front of the courthouse in Philadelphia in July 2021.

Bernard, one of Cosby’s most determined accusers, who in October 2021 filed a lawsuit against him in New Jersey, claimed that Cosby drugged and raped her in New Jersey and Nevada in 1990 and at his Manhattan home in 1991.

Tirl, who had a small role as a police officer on The Cosby Show, alleges that Cosby inappropriately touched her without consent in her dressing room in 1989, after she was repeatedly brought into his rooms, despite telling production staff not to. I wanted to go. .

Tirl stated in the case file that he said a person on the set, who he believes may have been an assistant director, told him, “It happens all the time.” Just go.’

She also alleges that Cosby said that he “owned” NBC.

Gittens alleges that Cosby invited her to his Manhattan home in 1989 or 1990 to discuss working on the series, but then drugged and sexually assaulted her.

Thompson alleges that Cosby forced her to inappropriately touch him without her consent at his Manhattan home in 1988 when she was 18 years old. The oldest accusation is from Ladd, who alleges that Cosby drugged and raped her in 1969.

She said that the two were friends and went to see a movie together. She told Cosby that she had a headache and Cosby gave her a pill to help her, causing her to lose consciousness. She said that she woke up in bed, aware that he had raped her.

Cindra Ladd (left) accused Cosby of raping her in 1969, while Jewel Gittens (right) accused him of assaulting her at her Manhattan home in 1989 or 1990.

Eden Tirl (left) said she was attacked in 1989, a year after Jennifer Thompson (right) said he groped her at her Manhattan home.

Jordan Rutsky, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said it was “an important step” in holding Cosby accountable.

He remains a free man, having been released from prison in June 2021 after serving three years of a ten-year sentence. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his 2018 conviction for sexually assaulting Andrea Constand.

Rutsky said: “This is an important step in holding Bill Cosby and his enablers accountable for their actions and finding some justice for the women they have wronged.” We thank the plaintiffs in this lawsuit and other women in similar situations for their courage in standing up to their abusers.’

Bernard also released a statement saying, “I am grateful to the State of New York for being able to stand with my fellow survivors as we stand by each other in our pursuit of justice.”

“I also encourage all other survivors to stand up and make their voices heard. Collectively, by holding our abusers accountable for their actions, we can set an example for future generations and make this world a safer place.’

Cosby is seen on June 30, 2021, celebrating his release from prison after just three years.

Andrew Wyatt, a longtime spokesman for Cosby, called the case “frivolous” and said it was a case led by famed women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred.

“Unwilling to accept that actor and comedian Bill Cosby was vindicated by the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court nearly 1 year and 6 months ago, a pack of 5 old alleged accusers have resurfaced to file a frivolous civil lawsuit against Mr. Cosby in the United States Supreme Court.” State of New York County of New York,’ Wyatt said.

“For the record, these alleged accusers were once represented by Ms. Allred and were part of the accuser parade between 2014 and 2016.

“As we have always said and now America sees that this is not about justice for victims of alleged sexual assault, it is ALL ABOUT MONEY.

“We believe that the courts, as well as the court of public opinion, will follow the rule of law and clear Mr. Cosby of these alleged allegations.

‘Mister. Cosby continues to vehemently deny all the allegations against him and looks forward to defending himself in court.”