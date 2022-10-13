'Fitspo' culture can drive women to exercise solely to show off their 'sexy' body, expert claims

Fitness culture flooding social media is damaging young women’s mental health, it was controversially claimed today.

Fitspo, as it’s colloquially called, sees toned influencers share photos or videos of themselves working out with the aim of motivating others.

Such posts are common on social media sites like Instagram, where women can gain millions of followers by posting such fitness content.

For example, Jen Selter, an American fitness influencer who regularly uploads content of herself working out, has 13.5 million people subscribed to her channel.

But according to Aurélien Daudi, a sports researcher from Malmö University in Sweden, such women fall into a narcissistic trap where they are only driven to exercise by wanting the approval of others.

The posts resulting from this cultivated sexy image can continue to cause psychological distress to other women when they compare their realistic bodies to these idealized versions, he added.

He wrote in a diary and said: ‘Seeing and engaging in these behaviors is associated with a deterioration in body image, general self-concept and mental well-being.’

“Fitspiration captures the essence of the problematic side of social media,” he added.

This Instagram post from Jen Selter is a potential example of the fitness inspiration/motivational culture of objectification

Evelyn Tamez, an 18-year-old from Arizona with 38,000 followers on Instagram, often posts photos of her workouts under the #fitspiration tag

Julisheli, an Instagram model from Moscow also uses the #fitspo tag to show off her activewear to her nearly 72,000 followers on the social media platform

‘Within this culture there is a great focus on the fit, attractive and “sexy” body.’

He argued that the true purpose of these posts could be revealed by examining what they focused on.

“The images on social media are usually not centered specifically on the exercise itself, although the captions often contain clear references to exercise,” he said.

‘Instead, the images tend to either show carefully selected poses or highlight selected body parts.’

He argues that fitspiration allows women to circumvent social norms around ‘conspicuous display of the body as a sexually desirable object’.

This, Mr. Daudi argues, has been dubbed by philosophers as “porn inflation,” a trend in which increasing exhibitionism, even of “intimate” behavior, is used to generate social attention.

Social media, with its instant gratifications of likes and shares, lends itself easily to this trend.

The result, he says, is a situation where women exercise simply to please others with their bodies, rather than to be motivated to get in shape.

They then get caught in a ‘feedback loop’ of sending more photos for more approval, he added.

The phenomenon of “fitspiration”, which on the surface appears to be a benign sheep enabling free and liberated self-expression without limitations or inhibitions, actually seems to hide a malevolent wolf, ready to prey on the cracks in the facade of the self – underneath is revealed the frail and vulnerable human subject,” he said.

While both men and women post images in online fitness cultures, he said younger women are more exposed to idealized bodies via the media, making them potentially more vulnerable.

“More young women than men are posting on social media within the context of the phenomenon,” he said.

Ms Setler’s Instagram account is full of similar videos and photos with some so risque that her followers have suggested she set up an Onlyfans account

Sir. Daudi published his reasoning in the journal Physical culture and sports studies and research.

One of the biggest ‘fitness motivation’ influencers, Selter has 13.5 million followers on Instagram.

The 29-year-old often posts photos and videos of herself in skin-tight outfits doing yoga or using dumbbells that usually have her derrière highlighted front and center, some receiving as many as 200,000 likes.

Some of these are so risque that her followers have suggested she create an account on Onlyfans and sell them as adult content.

Other smaller Instagram users who also post under hashtags like ‘fitspo’ or fitspiration follow a similar pattern.

Evelyn Tamez, an 18-year-old from Arizona with 38,000 followers on Instagram, often posts photos of her workouts at the gym, sometimes pushing her chest and showing off her butt under the #fitspiration tag.

She often gets as many as 15,000 likes per post.

While Julisheli, an Instagram model from Moscow, also uses the #fitspo tag to show off her activewear to her nearly 72,000 followers on the social media platform.