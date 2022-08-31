Fitness star Steph Claire Smith spills the juicy details about her 30-day sex challenge

Fitness entrepreneur Steph Claire Smith and her husband Josh Miller have revealed the juicy details about their 30-day sex challenge as it draws to a close — and the embarrassing encounter they had with the model’s mom.

On her podcast KICPOD, two weeks ago, the mother-of-one confessed that she and Josh were halfway through the challenge that involves intimate “kissing outside” every day for a month.

Josh joined the podcast along with 28-year-old and co-host Laura Henshaw to share their thoughts with fans now that the challenge is over, as they say they’ve prioritized intimacy in their relationship.

He said he came to Steph thinking they took up the challenge after seeing it online and was surprised that she was more excited than him during the 30 day course as he has always had a higher libido than her .

“I have to admit she’s probably been a lot better than me, which I didn’t see coming,” he said.

“I’m saying we weren’t sexually active…but I think it was more about bringing up the fact that we were new parents and not finding time for each other that way,” he said.

Laura asked the couple, who have one-year-old son Harvey, a listener-submitted question about how the couple’s family reacted to the news that they had accepted the challenge after Steph made it public.

Josh said he hadn’t talked to his parents about it, but he was sure they heard, while Steph wasn’t worried because she’s close to her mom.

‘I have a funny story…. we haven’t seen Wendy, Steph’s mom, in a while because she’s been abroad, but she came back and we were on the couch watching a TV show last night,” Josh said.

“And when it comes to the end credits, she just taps me on the leg and says, ‘Okay guys, go make some content for the podcast tomorrow,’ and I died inside.”

Steph and Josh established a rule at the start of the month-long challenge that they should be physically intimate in a way that “goes beyond kissing” and admitted that “70 to 80 percent of the time” led to “any way.” .

“There were a few times where we thought ‘let’s just go second base and tick the box’, but then it just kind of happened,” said Steph.

“That’s what’s so cool about it, though I think, because usually Steph knows this kiss is going to lead to something, but if you really allow it, then it happens and then by the end you’re like, ‘Oh that was great, I’m glad I did, that was a great moment,” added Josh.

The couple has a few days left of the challenge and admitted they missed a few along the way.

One day, Steph said the couple’s plans made it “physically impossible” to have time for sex and Josh was away for a few nights, but they added the missed days to the total challenge time.

At the end of the challenge, the parents came back and said it changed their sex lives forever, as they “learned extra ways to be close” and would “definitely” do it again.

“I don’t think there are any negatives coming out of it,” Josh said.

When Steph first brought up the challenging challenge on the podcast, she and Josh were on Day 13 and admitted it was “difficult” at times.

Steph said that daily sex sometimes felt like a “complete task” and that the couple found it difficult to keep up the challenge when they argued.

“There were days when we argued and it was like, ‘oh now we should have sex too,'” she said.

“But in the back of our minds, we really want to do this for each other, so you just work through it and it happens and then you’re in a really good mood before you go to bed.”

Steph said some days were easier than others and that sometimes she “just didn’t care.”

“There are days, like there are without a challenge, when you really naturally feel like it without it being a task, so there have been times when it felt easier and it felt more like a habit, but it’s still hard.” , ‘ she said.

She said she and Josh were usually intimate at the end of the day, but “tried to work that out” and the challenge had its benefits for their relationship.

“When we’re this close and intimate, everything is better, we get along better, we’re cuddly all day long, and we’re nicer to each other,” she said.

‘I’m curious if it gets easier or more difficult and what the rest of the challenge will bring.’