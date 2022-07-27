Fitness star Kayla Itsines reveals what she puts in her three-year-old daughter’s healthy lunchbox

Fitness sensation Kayla Itsines has revealed what she puts in her three-and-a-half-year-old daughter’s lunch box.

The 31-year-old, who just announced she’s expecting her first child with new fiancé Jae Woodroffe, shared an adorable video with her 14.9 million Instagram followers as she prepared her daughter Arna’s lunch box.

In the clip, Arna, who Kayla shares with her ex Toni Pearce, helps her mother pack her lunch box, which is filled with fruit, cheese and crackers and a cheese and bacon sandwich.

Fitness megastar Kayla Itsines has shared what she packs in her three-year-old daughter Arna’s lunchbox, which includes an assortment of fruit, cheese and a classic Australian bakery snack

In an Instagram clip, Kayla’s daughter Arna helps her pack a lunch box filled with fruit, cheese and crackers and a cheese and bacon sandwich.

The Adelaide influencer began helping Arna cut a cheese and bacon sandwich into bite-sized pieces that the little one wanted to eat right away.

“Just a little more in your lunchbox so we can fill it up, then you can have the rest,” Kayla told the three-year-old as she placed the pieces in one of the many compartments in her personalized Stuck On You lunchbox.

After Arna was distracted by her toy cars, Kayla added chopped up watermelon and pineapple, which she said the toddler loved.

The Adelaide influencer started by helping Arna cut a cheese and bacon sandwich, then added watermelon, cucumber, pineapple, grapes, and some cheese and crackers

Arna was thrilled when Kayla offered her the nutritious and colorful lunch box for the next day

What’s in Arna’s lunch box? A cheese and bacon sandwich cut into bite-sized pieces Chopped watermelon Grapes halved Small pieces of pineapple Cheese and crackers Small pieces of cucumber Three raspberries

She also adds halved grapes, cucumber pieces, and cheese on crackers.

‘Arna is three and a half, she’s not a baby. If she was a baby I would never do that because I’m so scared of choking. She’s got full teeth, she’s all right,” Kayla said of the small cucumber pieces.

“To fill the hole, I’ll only put in three raspberries and that’s her lunch box for today.”

Arna was thrilled when Kayla offered her the nutritious and colorful lunch box for the next day.

After asking to eat the watermelon right away, Kayla gave the cute Arna a “mini platter” of the fruit, cheese, and leftover cheese and bacon bun.

“Healthy and colorful lunchbox, cute Arna,” one of Kayla’s fans wrote in the clip’s commentary.

‘I can’t stand how cute Arna is!!! Best lunch ever! Lots of colors and fun, tasty food to enjoy!’ commented another.

“So handy, I wish I had grown up with this!!” replied a third.

Previously, Kayla revealed that Arna is “never picky about what she eats,” but is more concerned about the appearance, shape, and color of the food.

On Instagram, Kayla said that Arna is obsessed with the color blue – so she had to change her oats turquoise with blueberries to make sure the toddler ate her breakfast.

Previously, Kayla revealed that Arna is “never picky about what she eats,” but is more concerned about the appearance, shape, and color of the food.

On Instagram, Kayla said that Arna is currently obsessed with the color blue – so she had to change her oats turquoise with blueberries to make sure her toddler ate her breakfast (pictured)

“Like any mother, figuring out what my toddler will and won’t eat every day has been a process. People often ask me what Arna eats and if she is a fussy eater… I say yes and no!!’ Kayla wrote and shared a series of images.

‘She’s never picky about WHAT she eats…but when it comes to the VIEW, SHAPE or COLOR of her food, the tantrums start!!

“Last week my sweet girl, who loves to eat oats, decided that she only eats BLUE oats now. Honest this child.’

To make the oats blue, Kayla chose to add mixed blueberries along with the oats and milk.

Kayla often shares photos of Arna on Instagram to share precious moments with her fans

Kayla also shared a photo of what she often puts in Arna’s lunchbox for the day they are out and about. On one occasion she picked up fresh strawberries, red grapes, pomegranate seeds, plain cooked pasta and pieces of cheese and bacon bun (pictured)

While the parenting trick worked, Kayla was left with blue-stained hands and had to explain the situation to her colleagues.

Kayla also shared another photo of what she often puts in Arna’s lunch box for the day they are out and about.

One time she picked up fresh strawberries, red grapes, pomegranate seeds, plain cooked pasta, and bits of cheese and bacon.

Since Arna is only three, she is not yet in kindergarten.

In the comments of the Instagram post, other parents shared the unusual requests their children have received.

“We call everything chicken. If it’s fish, it’s chicken, everything is just chicken. I can’t be bothered with the arguments! Apparently we don’t eat corn at the moment because he doesn’t like yellow things,” one mother wrote.

“Mine wanted a cheese sandwich, but no cheese,” added another.

A third said her son wanted his sandwich “cut into round triangles,” while another mother said she should serve grapes in several bowls.