Fitness queen Kayla Itsines reveals she is expecting her first child with fiancé Jae Woodroffe

Kayla Itsines has announced that she and fiancé Jae Woodroffe are expecting their first child together.

It is the second child for the fitness entrepreneur, who has a daughter, Arna Leia Pearce, three, with her ex Tobi Pearce.

The 31-year-old shared the good news on Instagram on Tuesday, with the couple in love posed for sweet photos while holding their ultrasound.

“We are SO excited to share the news that our family is growing,” Kaya wrote in the caption next to the photos, which showed the couple kissing.

‘Arna can’t wait to be a big sister and @jaewoodroffe and I couldn’t be happier right now!!

So much to celebrate and be thankful for! We can’t wait to share this journey with you. #Expiration dateJanuary2023′.

Jae also posted the good news on his own Instagram, alongside a photo of the couple cuddling on the couch

‘I can not wait to meet you!’ he wrote, adding #january2023 and declaring: ‘@kayla_itsines I love you!’

He then shared a photo of Kayla’s positive pregnancy test and wrote: ‘#15weeks I love you more everyday! I can’t wait to meet our little one.”

Kayla, who is a multimillionaire thanks to her popular workout app Sweat (formerly Bikini Body Guides), confirmed that she and Jae were engaged last week.

The Adelaide resident proudly showed off her diamond ring in a series of photos taken shortly after Jae, 29, asked the question.

“YES #engaged @jaewoodroffe @itsjlahhere,” wrote Kayla, who wore a brown crop top and jeans as she showed off her sparkler.

In another photo, she hugged her new fiancé as he smiled for the camera.

Little is known about Jae, one of the 732 people Kayla follows on Instagram, but his social media activities suggest that he enjoys traveling and motorcycling.

The couple made their relationship public more than a year after Kayla confirmed her divorce from ex-fiancé Tobi Pearce in August 2020.

The former couple, who have been dating for eight years and are parents to daughter Arna, co-founded Bikini Body Guides – later renamed Sweat – after meeting in late 2012.

The business partners sold their health and fitness empire to US software giant iFIT last year for $400 million. Tobi has since left the company.

In May, Jae hinted that he wanted kids with Kayla during an Instagram Q&A.

He answered the question ‘would you ever want biological children of your own?’ with a photo of him playing with his stepdaughter Arna and writing ‘absolutely’.

Before he started dating Kayla, Jae was in a long-term relationship with a woman named Lauren Belotti, who is believed to be one of Kayla’s friends.