Fitness program for blood stem cells: TAZ protein protects from age-related loss of function

Hematopoietic stem cells age very heterogeneously. The TAZ protein, a co-activator of the Hippo signaling pathway, may protect blood stem cells from aging. In addition to old cells, you will also find “youth” cells when the protection has worked. Credit: FLI / Björn von Eyss



A well-functioning immune system is essential for protection against infection. However, with aging, the function of the immune system declines, which is also due to age-related damage in hematopoietic (blood) stem cells. Researchers from the Leibniz Institute on Aging-Fritz Lipmann Institute (FLI) in Jena, Germany, have now discovered how the co-activator of the Hippo signaling pathway, the TAZ protein, can protect hematopoietic stem cells from aging and thus prevent them from growing. lost of function. In addition, hematopoietic stem cells age very heterogeneously. In addition to old cells, “youth” cells can also be found when the protective mechanism has worked effectively.

Our blood is constantly regenerated from hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs). However, with age, these blood stem cells experience loss of function and their regenerative capacity decreases. In older people, there is another problem with blood formation (haematopoiesis): they form fewer lymphocytes (cells of the immune system), which often means that they can no longer cope with infections and usually do not show a very effective immune response after a vaccination.

There is already plenty of evidence that these age-related deficiencies are primarily the result of age-related damage in blood stem cells. It is not yet known how this damage occurs and whether there are protective mechanisms that may protect the blood stem cells against it. In a recently published study in nature communication, researchers from the Leibniz Institute on Aging-Fritz Lipmann Institute (FLI) and Jena University Hospital in Jena, Germany; Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts; and ERIBA in Groningen, the Netherlands, have now used new analytical methods at the single-cell level to investigate in more detail what happens during the aging process in hematopoietic stem cells and what role the TAZ protein plays in it.

The Hippo signaling route makes cells happy again

The adult body replaces billions of cells every day; existing cells are continuously replaced by “new” cells. “Maintaining the balance between cell division, cell differentiation and cell death is extremely important, because even the smallest imbalances upset this balance and sooner or later contribute to the development of cancer or can lead to premature aging,” explains Dr. Björn von Eyss, head of the Transcriptional Control of Tissue Homeostasis research group at the FLI.

The Hippo signaling pathway plays a central role in tissue regeneration as well as cancer development. It regulates cell division in organs and tissues and ensures that they take on and maintain the correct size and shape. “The Hippo signaling pathway protects the cells in the body. It’s like making them happy again when they’re exposed to cellular stress,” adds Dr. von Eyss. “Many genes in the Hippo signaling pathway are also upregulated in old age, but so far little is known about the role these processes play in aging.”

YAP/TAZ activity is important for tissue regeneration

The Hippo signaling pathway inhibits the activity of proteins such as YAP (Yes-associated protein) and TAZ (transcriptional co-activator with PDZ-binding motif). These are proteins that control the copying of certain genes on DNA into messenger RNA (mRNA) – a process called transcription. Recent studies have shown that YAP and TAZ are also essential for tissue regeneration in the gut or liver, allowing cells to better cope with stress from tissue damage by reprogramming them into a more primitive state.

“Given their important role in regeneration, we analyzed gene expression in the hematopoietic stem cells of young and old mice and tested which genes are up- or down-regulated with aging,” reports KyungMok Kim, a doctoral student in Dr. Bjorn von Eyss. “We found that genes in cells change with age. In the cells of the old mice, the TAZ protein was induced more strongly as a co-activator of the Hippo pathway, and several hundred genes were upregulated.” The most notable aging-related change occurred in the Clca3a1 gene, so the researchers used this TAZ-induced gene as a sensitive marker for their further studies.

Interestingly, the gene product CLCA3A1 is a protein found on the surface of cells and induced by the TAZ protein. Using antibodies to CLCA3A1, von Eyss’ research group was able to identify a specific population of cells expressing high or low levels of CLCA3A1. Using special single-cell methods, such as single-cell RNA-Seq or single-cell ATAC-Seq, at the Institute’s core Sequencing facility, it was also possible to trace TAZ activity in each individual cell at the cellular level and to directly in vivo.

Blood stem cells age heterogeneously

For example, the researchers discovered that blood stem cells do not age evenly. Rather, they are very heterogeneous and show mixed populations. For example, it was possible to isolate subpopulations of old mice in which the cells were predominantly old, but also of populations in which the cells were in a “juvenile” state. The gene expression pattern of these cells also resembled that of young hematopoietic stem cells. This is an indication that TAZ can to some extent counteract the gradual loss of stem cell function and protect blood stem cells by rejuvenating them. Consequently, genetic downregulation of TAZ in old HSCs resulted in a drastic failure to restore the blood system after transplantation of these HSCs.

Possibilities for stem cell rejuvenation?

“Our new findings open up completely new perspectives for getting stem cells fitter again,” said KyungMok Kim, who summarizes the research findings. “On the one hand, if we manage to selectively filter the old ones out of the younger blood stem cells and isolate them from the body, we can use them to push the immune system and make it significantly more active again.” This approach to stem cell rejuvenation will be further explored in a follow-up project.

“On the other hand, the results may help us better understand why we age so differently and why there are differences between biological and chronological age,” adds Dr. Bjorn von Eyss. Although cells are all the same chronologically, they age differently.

However, if the epigenetic clock is not ticking the same way in all cells of the body, this could explain the resulting differences in the biological age of the cells. Epigenetics describes chemical markers on the genome that do not influence the order of DNA building blocks, but determine how and which genes are read. This kind of information is also passed on when cells divide and change with age. Cell heterogeneity – as demonstrated in this study in hematopoietic stem cells – may be due to different epigenetic markers in the subpopulations. Thus, functional understanding of these markers in hematopoietic stem cells could provide clues to the aging process and associated diseases.

