Fitness influencer performs CPR on two-year-old son after he drowned two days before Christmas

A Brisbane fitness influencer is shocked after her two-year-old son nearly drowned in their backyard pool before Christmas.

Mother-of-five Chontel Duncan took to Instagram on Monday urging her 1 million followers to check their pool gates and stay up to date on their first aid and CPR training.

The 32-year-old revealed that her son Paris managed to enter the pool on Dec. 23 after the gate failed to close and was submerged for 1 minute and 20 seconds while trying to swim.

“I found him at the bottom of the pool and jumped in. Someone was watching over us and miraculously survived and is fine,” explains Chontel.

Chontel then revealed that this was not the first time she had to resuscitate one of her children.

In February, she had to perform CPR on her daughter Havana, who was born prematurely a month earlier.

However, she did not provide details about the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“I performed CPR in Havana on February 18, 2022 and after this. The pain is excruciating and the fear can be debilitating, but if there’s one thing 2022 has learned [my husband] Sam and I, it’s living in the present, not standing still and appreciating life,” she wrote.

‘Christmas this year hit differently; we’re banging on about family time during this season, but take this as a great reminder to REALLY appreciate and be present with life and those who live in it.”

Chontel accompanied her post with photos of her family spending time together over the Christmas break.

It comes after Chontel welcomed twins Havana and Justice on Jan. 5, just 31 weeks old, after facing “exhausting fear” of an “imminent miscarriage” during pregnancy.

Chontel and her high school sweetheart Sam are now the proud parents of five young children, all under the age of seven.

Chontel then revealed that this was not the first time she had to resuscitate one of her children