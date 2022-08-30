Fitness influencer Kayla Itsines shows off baby bump in a crochet bikini in Greece

Kayla Itsines has been enjoying an early baby moon.

The fitness influencer, who is 20 weeks pregnant with her first child with fiancé Jae Woodroffe, showed off her baby bump in a crochet bikini as she shared flashback photos of the couple’s recent trip to Greece.

The 31-year-old revealed her burgeoning tummy as she topped up her tan at a beach town.

Kayla, who already shares one child — daughter Arna with her ex Tobi Pearce — also shared all the Greek treats she’d enjoyed during the trip.

The multimillionaire entrepreneur said she was incredibly relieved to have a good pregnancy the second time around after suffering from morning sickness while pregnant with Arna.

“I honestly can’t say enough how THANKFUL I am to have a good pregnancy this time,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

“I’m not going to lie, last time, after eating regular toast for 26 weeks and feeling like I’d throw up every day…

“I could have said, ‘I will NEVER do this again, I hate being pregnant!!!’ *cue tears*.

‘I’ve had a really great pregnancy so far and I’ll keep you posted!

Kayla announced her exciting baby news last month.

She then shared a video of her telling her family and friends that she was pregnant with her second child.

She posted the emotional images to Instagram, which showed her loved ones crying and cheering when they first heard the news.

Kayla said she was “near dead” to share the clip with fans.

“Surprising everyone with the news that Jae and I are expecting was so emotional, but also SO much fun,” Kayla wrote on Thursday.

“This is just a snippet of some of our wonderful family and friends we surprised.”

She added: ‘We are SO blessed to be surrounded by such an amazing support network! Our little bubba will be so loved!!!!!’

In the clip, Kayla can be seen crying as she tells her grandparents the news and shows them an ultrasound.

She and Jae also Facetime their loved ones and surprise some in person.

Kayla announced on Tuesday that she and Jae are expecting their first child together.

The couple announced their new baby in a joint statement on Instagram

It is the second child for the fitness entrepreneur, who has a daughter, Arna Leia Pearce, three, with her ex-fiancé Tobi Pearce.

The couple in love made the announcement by posing for sweet photos while holding their ultrasound.

“We are SO excited to share the news that our family is growing,” Kaya wrote in the caption next to the photos, which showed the couple kissing.

‘Arna can’t wait to be a big sister and @jaewoodroffe and I couldn’t be happier right now!!

So much to celebrate and be thankful for! We can’t wait to share this journey with you. #Expiration dateJanuary2023′.

Kayla, who is a multimillionaire thanks to her popular workout app Sweat (formerly Bikini Body Guides), confirmed that she and Jae were engaged last week.

The Adelaide resident proudly showed off her diamond ring in a series of photos taken shortly after Jae, 29, asked the question.

“YES #engaged @jaewoodroffe @itsjlahhere,” wrote Kayla, who wore a brown crop top and jeans as she showed off her sparkler.

Little is known about Jae, one of the 732 people Kayla follows on Instagram, but his social media activities suggest that he enjoys traveling and motorcycling.

The couple made their relationship public more than a year after Kayla confirmed her divorce from ex-fiancé Tobi Pearce in August 2020.

The former couple, who have been dating for eight years and are parents to daughter Arna, co-founded Bikini Body Guides – later renamed Sweat – after meeting in late 2012.

The business partners sold their health and fitness empire to US software giant iFIT last year for $400 million. Tobi has since left the company.