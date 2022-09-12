Fitness influencer Ashy Bines purchases stunning $1.85million Gold Coast home

<!–

Fitness influencer Ashy Bines and husband Steven Evans have spent $1.85 million on a beautiful new home on Queensland’s Gold Coast.

The single storey four bedrooms and two bathrooms are located in Mermaid Waters, 3 miles from the CBD.

Bines, 32, and Evans, 42, were planning to build a house in the same suburb Domain.

Fitness influencer Ashy Bines and husband Steven Evans spent $1.85 million on a beautiful new home on Queensland’s Gold Coast Pictured: The amazing lounge in the Mermaid Waters spread with four bedrooms, two bathrooms

Known for their glamorous lifestyle, the high-profile couple bought a lot in the much sought-after waterfront zip code in December 2020 for $1,065 million.

According to the report, the couple has suspended progress on their plans due to rising construction costs.

Their new purchase combines luxury with a holiday mood.

Highlights include an oversized lounge that opens out to the pool and patio, making the space perfect for entertaining.

Ashy Bines (pictured) planned to build a house in the same suburb, Domain reports. Work has been suspended due to rising construction costs

Meanwhile, the gourmet kitchen features a beautiful breakfast bar with wood trim.

The master bathroom features his and hers sinks, lavish tile finishes and opulent gold faucets.

In the master bedroom, the couple enjoys a huge walk-in closet.

Pictured: The stunning master bathroom in Ashy Bines’ gorgeous new home features his and hers sinks, lavish tile finishes, and sumptuous gold faucets

The great gourmet kitchen has a delicious breakfast bar with wooden finish

The cute master bedroom overlooks the pool and patio

The new house is a significant downsizing for Bines.

In January 2020, the millionaire influencer sold a sprawling mansion in neighboring Broadbeach Waters for $2.2 million — over $200,000 more than what she paid for it six years earlier.

The house — which includes a pool, movie theater and built-in aquarium — previously stood at $2,495 million, after failing to sell under the hammer.

Meanwhile, Bines and Evans welcomed a daughter, Tala, in June. The couple already share an eight-year-old son, Taj.

Bines is known for sharing her health and fitness tips with thousands on social media.