Fitness influencer Ashy Bines purchases stunning $1.85million Gold Coast home

Glamorous fitness influencer Ashy Bines and husband Steven Evans buy stunning $1.85 million Gold Coast home with resort-style pool
Fitness influencer Ashy Bines and husband Steven Evans have spent $1.85 million on a beautiful new home on Queensland’s Gold Coast.
The single storey four bedrooms and two bathrooms are located in Mermaid Waters, 3 miles from the CBD.
Bines, 32, and Evans, 42, were planning to build a house in the same suburb Domain.
Fitness influencer Ashy Bines and husband Steven Evans spent $1.85 million on a beautiful new home on Queensland’s Gold Coast Pictured: The amazing lounge in the Mermaid Waters spread with four bedrooms, two bathrooms
Known for their glamorous lifestyle, the high-profile couple bought a lot in the much sought-after waterfront zip code in December 2020 for $1,065 million.
According to the report, the couple has suspended progress on their plans due to rising construction costs.
Their new purchase combines luxury with a holiday mood.
Highlights include an oversized lounge that opens out to the pool and patio, making the space perfect for entertaining.
Ashy Bines (pictured) planned to build a house in the same suburb, Domain reports. Work has been suspended due to rising construction costs
Meanwhile, the gourmet kitchen features a beautiful breakfast bar with wood trim.
The master bathroom features his and hers sinks, lavish tile finishes and opulent gold faucets.
In the master bedroom, the couple enjoys a huge walk-in closet.
Pictured: The stunning master bathroom in Ashy Bines’ gorgeous new home features his and hers sinks, lavish tile finishes, and sumptuous gold faucets
The great gourmet kitchen has a delicious breakfast bar with wooden finish
The cute master bedroom overlooks the pool and patio
The new house is a significant downsizing for Bines.
In January 2020, the millionaire influencer sold a sprawling mansion in neighboring Broadbeach Waters for $2.2 million — over $200,000 more than what she paid for it six years earlier.
The house — which includes a pool, movie theater and built-in aquarium — previously stood at $2,495 million, after failing to sell under the hammer.
Meanwhile, Bines and Evans welcomed a daughter, Tala, in June. The couple already share an eight-year-old son, Taj.
Bines is known for sharing her health and fitness tips with thousands on social media.
