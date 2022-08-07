Fitness fanatic Jen Byles given cancer diagnosis at age 37

Jen Byles, 37, from Sydney is in the prime of her life

Fitness fanatic Jen Byles was in the prime of her life.

Known to her friends as ‘the golden girl’, the 37-year-old had just landed her dream job, was breaking her personal bests at the gym and building a life in Sydney after moving from Adelaide.

But just as everything was starting to fall into place, she was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer, with doctors revealing it had spread to her bones.

She told FEMAIL it started as a sharp pain in the left side of her chest during Sydney’s second Covid lockdown last September.

“I thought it was a little different, but didn’t worry too much about it,” she said.

In March, six months after the initial pain, Jen found a lump in her breast.

“My friends were all so helpful, they told me it was probably just a cyst but I needed to get it checked out,” she said.

But “life got in the way,” and she put the growing bump issue on the back burner.

She said her breasts were starting to change shape – and she could feel a lump shortly before seeing her doctor

Weeks later, the lump made it difficult for Jen to lie comfortably on her stomach or do floor exercises at the gym.

So in May, she finally got a referral from a GP for a mammogram and ultrasound — but had to decide whether to pay for the tests or help her dog, who was sick at the same time.

Jen was sure the lump would be a cyst or something hormonal, so putting it off again wasn’t a hard decision.

By the time she could afford to go for the scan, it was the end of June — the mass in her left breast had grown to four inches and biopsies revealed it was cancer.

“The doctor called me on Thursday, but I missed it, when I picked up on Friday and the receptionist asked me to come in right away, I started to feel anxious,” she said.

JEN’S CANCER TIMELINE: September 2021: Started to feel sharp pain on the left side of her chest March: found a lump in her left breast April: Lumps continued to grow and became very painful May: Any pressure on the chest, including lying on the stomach, became uncomfortable May: Got a referral for a mammogram and ultrasound End of June: went for the mammogram and ultrasound, which showed a large mass that needed further examination Days Later: Biopsy Showed Mass Was Cancer, Doctors Thought It Was Stage Two May: MRI and PET Scans Reveal Problems in Jen’s Bones and Lymphatic System Mid-May: Biopsies confirm cancer has spread from breast to bones, making stage four — or incurable Late May: Jen began her first round of treatment – a 28-day cycle of targeted medication and hormone therapy to push her into chemical menopause

“I went to the appointment alone and the doctor told me I had an invasive carcinoma in my left breast. At the time I was just in shock. Then he made appointments for Monday and I had the whole weekend to think about it.’

The past month has been indescribable for the young woman who says the days have gone “so fast” since her diagnosis, while at the same time feeling painfully sluggish.

“So much has happened in the past four weeks. It’s hard to keep up,” she says.

“Even if it feels like it’s taking too long, it goes really, really fast.”

Jen has had more doctor appointments in the past few weeks than in her entire life.

“There is no family history of cancer or serious illness. I’ve never had any health problems or even broken a bone,” she said.

“All of this feels so surreal, especially with all the appointments and tests,” she said.

Jen says it’s hard to wait on the weekend after taking tests on a Friday.

“If I had my time to spare, I wouldn’t, because then you’ll be left wondering all weekend,” she said.

For Jen, the most terrifying part of her battle with cancer is the impact it will have on her independence.

“As a single woman living in Sydney, it’s hard to afford time off,” she said.

She spent about $2,000 on scans, including the PET scans that showed the cancer had moved to her bones, turning it into a terminal illness.

Young woman raises money and raises awareness for her journey to breast cancer – after feeling financial pressure early on

She was shocked by her diagnosis because she is fit and healthy

“I’m in a pretty good position in life, I had the money to pay the advance costs, but I put them off anyway because other expensive things were happening at the same time,” she said.

“I wonder how many more people are delaying testing or avoiding it altogether because they can’t afford the upfront costs or can’t wait to get the money back from Medicare.”

To help with the pressure and to give Jen time to heal on track, her friends started a fundraising page.

“This will help me with rent, with expenses, with medicine when it comes down to it,” she said. If she added that her current treatment would cost $5,000 a month if it hadn’t been recently added to the PBS.

The second most difficult was coping with early menopause.

Because Jen’s cancer is hormone positive, one of the most effective ways to stop it is to cut off the body’s supply of estrogen.

And while it sounds simple, it has devastating side effects.

Jen will never be able to have her own biological children.

She still feels good enough to train and hits personal bests in the gym

She has received targeted treatment after the cancer spread to her bones – she also has to take a single pill to help regulate her hormones

“We thought we had enough time to freeze eggs, I even went to the IVF clinic and started organizing it,” she said.

“The next day I met with my doctors and they decided, after arguing among themselves, that it was too risky and that I could choose myself or IVF,” she said.

Harvesting eggs requires a woman to take hormones — these include estrogen that would have fueled the cancer that is growing and spreading quickly.

“They decided there was no time for me, and I’m still coming to terms with that grief,” she said.

Jen says it was hard to tell her friends and family about the disease – because she’s used to being strong

She hopes other women will be inspired to check their breasts after seeing her story

“Honestly, I never knew if I was going to have kids, but it’s so surreal when that decision is taken away.”

Jen is currently undergoing targeted treatment and has felt minimal side effects.

“It’s early days, but for me, the hormone replacement therapy drugs are worse,” she said.

“I have all the symptoms of a woman going through menopause — and it affects how I feel and how I exercise,” she said.

The treatments consist of three cancer-killing pills and a “menopausal tablet.”

Jen said there is no history of breast cancer in her family.

She wants women to learn about their breasts and symptoms of cancer so they can catch it as early as possible.