Fitness coach reveals what she eats after a long holiday to reset her healthy food habits

A health and fitness coach has revealed what she eats after a long vacation to reset her healthy eating habits.

Bec Hardgravefrom Brisbane, stated that going into a calorie deficit does not have to involve unhealthy or bland foods.

The nutritionist admitted she enjoyed many of her usual favorites, including hot chocolate, a breakfast bagel, and a Subway sandwich.

“This is what I eat one day when I’m in a calorie deficit after the holidays,” she said in a… Instagram role.

Bec starts each day with a cup of coffee and also shared that her favorite coffee order is only 85 calories.

While many on-the-go drinks are often filled with high amounts of sugar, Bec swears by a grande iced long black with almond milk, a shot of sugar-free caramel syrup and a dollop of whipped cream.

Bec eats a homemade gluten-free bacon and egg breakfast bagel of just 324 calories

Next, Bec eats a homemade bacon and egg breakfast bagel that has only 324 calories.

To make the dish, Bec starts by frying or scratching an egg and egg white in the casserole, then adds 50 grams of chopped bacon.

Then she puts a sliced ​​gluten-free bagel in her airfryer and let it toast until golden brown.

Once toasted, Bec lays the perfectly cooked eggs on top of the bagel and puts the crispy slice of bacon on top.

Bec snacks on crunchy protein wafers and fruits like oranges when she’s hungry at night

Bec also revealed that she tries to drink at least 2 liters of water every day.

Then she eats a low-calorie Subway sandwich for lunch and snacks on crunchy protein wafers and fruit when she’s hungry in the evening.

For dinner, Bec eats a simple pasta dish with pesto and rounds off the day with homemade oat milk hot chocolate and a marshmallow.

Bec eats a simple pesto pasta dish with spaghetti and grated Parmesan cheese for dinner

“All of these meals have great macronutrients,” Bec revealed of the proteins, carbohydrates and fats in each dish.

But the health coach warned that what worked for her might not work for every individual person.

“Everyone has different needs, so please don’t copy my eating day for your own calorie deficit!”

The health coach ends her day with a homemade hot chocolate of oat milk and a marshmallow

Thousands were grateful for Bec’s honesty about what she ate in a day and how she’s getting back to healthy eating habits after a vacation.

“All those meals look delicious,” one woman wrote.

‘This is so great – thanks for the guide!’ said another.