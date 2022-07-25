Fitness coach Lauren Simpson shares her morning routine starting at 4am

A fitness coach has revealed her morning pre-gym routine, which involves getting up at 4 a.m. and cooking a meal before exercising.

Lauren Simpson, 32, from Sydney, who has amassed more than two million followers who share her healthy living tips, revealed that she wakes up before dawn and starts her day with a cup of coffee.

She then showers and does her makeup, before cooking a scrambled egg and hitting the gym.

“I start with a big cup of coffee, I have Before You Speak coffee,” she explains.

“Then I’ll take a shower to wipe off the fake tan I slept in and put on my makeup.”

Then she makes a veggie scramble with egg whites, chicken, spinach, bell peppers and mushrooms, which she enjoys with an English muffin and some butter.

“While I have that, I check my emails and do some social media posts,” she explained.

Lauren Simpson, 32, from Sydney, who has amassed more than two million followers who share her healthy living tips, revealed that she wakes up before dawn and starts her day with a cup of coffee.

While eating her breakfast, Lauren checks her emails and posts some social media

She then gears up for the gym, wearing a tracksuit over leggings and a sports bra to keep warm on the go.

She then makes a pre-workout shake, which she drinks in the car, before hitting the gym.

Lauren also revealed that she goes to bed at 9:30pm – so gets six and a half hours of sleep.

She then gears up for the gym, wearing a tracksuit over leggings and a sports bra to keep warm on the go. She then makes a pre-workout shake, which she drinks in the car, before hitting the gym.

Then she makes a veggie scramble with egg whites, chicken, spinach, bell peppers and mushrooms, which she enjoys with an English muffin and some butter.

Lauren, who is also an award-winning bikini competitor, has created her own workout tutorials to empower others to learn from her mistakes and build a “strong body.”

Her favorite glute workout is a combination of low reps and heavier lifting, followed by higher reps and lighter work.

Lauren Simpson’s ultimate glute workout: She trains her legs a few times a week. 1. Smith Machine Hip Thrust – 4 x 10 full range reps and 10 pulse reps 2. Reverse hack squat – 4 x 12 – 12 3. Angled Steps – 4 x 15 4 Smith machine curtsy lunges – 4x 12 5. Rounded back extension 4 x 25

The fitness enthusiast starts her workout with hip thrusts using a Smith Machine.

Here she will do four reps consisting of 10 full punches and 10 pulse reps.

Then, still using a Smith Machine, she will change position for what she calls her reverse hack squat. This includes four reps of 12 squats.

After this, Lauren uses a booty band to do four reps of 15 angled step-outs.

When she returns to the Smith Machine, she will add reverence lunges. She will do four reps consisting of 12 lunges.

To finish, she will do rounded back extensions. This activity involves rounding the upper or lower back or both. This exercise targets not only the mid-back, but also the glutes and hamstrings.

Finally managed to make fitness “a part of her life, not her whole life,” which has made Lauren such a popular part on social media.

The blonde bombshell has over two million followers on Instagram and she regularly posts some of her favorite meals.

When she’s shredding for a bikini contest, breakfast is a two-egg omelet with cauliflower rice, baby spinach, roasted cashews, and tomatoes.

Before exercising, she eats rice cakes with chili, tuna and tomatoes, in addition to a protein shake.

Lunch is a piece of protein, like fish, with sweet potato wedges, mushrooms, and green beans.

Her afternoon coffee is followed by a piece of fruit for energy.