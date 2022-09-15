Fit-again Washington, Natarajan to return to action with Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

All-rounder Washington Sundar, who has had a recent history of injuries, will return to action for Tamil Nadu in the next 20-over Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Washington has been named vice-captain and B Aparajith replaces Vijay Shankar as captain.

Vijay has yet to recover from shoulder surgery he underwent following his IPL stint with Gujarat Titans. However, T Natarajan, who has been battling a recurring knee injury since his memorable tour of Australia in 2020-21, will be back in action and lead the charge of Tamil Nadu in their quest to defend their T20 title. Natarajan has not played a single competitive match since IPL 2022. Natarajan and Vijay were also sidelined in the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

Washington is working his way back after landing heavily on his left shoulder in August during his county stint with Lancashire. The injury forced him to withdraw from India’s Zimbabwe ODI series. This is just the latest in a long string of injury setbacks for the 22-year-old all-rounder.

He went on to make just three Royal London Cup appearances for Lancashire, scoring 30 runs in two innings and taking three wickets. Before that, he also played two County Championship games, starring winning over Northamptonshire with a first innings of 5 for 76 and a knockout of 34* in a successful chase of 278.

Around the time Washington returned to India for rehabilitation in August, Lancashire tweeted he “will fly home to India to receive treatment on his injured left shoulder, with a view to the all-rounder potentially returning to play in the #LVCountyChamp in September”.

ESPNcricinfo has now learned that Washington is unlikely to return to the UK for the final rounds of the County Championship.

At the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he will be part of a powerful Tamil Nadu spin attack featuring mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, legpinner M Ashwin and left arm fingerspinners M Siddharth and R Sai Kishore. Siddharth was recently with India’s T20I side as a net bowler for the Asian Cup.

In his first TNPL season with Nellai Royal Kings, Ajitesh – after moving from Bengaluru – came in as a finisher, sending 14 of the 53 balls he encountered over the border. However, there was no room for Aparajith’s twin brother B Indrajith, who had played for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022, and M Mohammed, who was a net bowler at Punjab Kings in the same season.