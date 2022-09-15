Fit-again Washington, Natarajan to return to action with Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
ESPNcricinfo has now learned that Washington is unlikely to return to the UK for the final rounds of the County Championship.
In his first TNPL season with Nellai Royal Kings, Ajitesh – after moving from Bengaluru – came in as a finisher, sending 14 of the 53 balls he encountered over the border. However, there was no room for Aparajith’s twin brother B Indrajith, who had played for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022, and M Mohammed, who was a net bowler at Punjab Kings in the same season.
Plow: B Aparajith (capt), Washington Sundar (vice-capt), B Sai Sudharsan, T Natarajan, M Shahrukh Khan, R Sai Kishore, R Sanjay Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, M Siddharth, Varun Chakravarthy, J Suresh Kumar, C Hari Nishaanth , N Jagadeesan, R Silambarasan, M Ashwin, G Ajitesh