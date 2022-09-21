Fit-again Rodrigues returns to T20I squad for Women’s Asia Cup
Rodrigues’ inclusion is the only addition to the squad that lost 2-1 in the T20I series against England. Richa Ghosh, who impressed with her lowest knock during the series, retains her place as the frontline wicketkeeper.
Meghna Singh and Renuka Singh are the two frontline seamers, with all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar being the third seam. India’s spin stocks, meanwhile, are considerably varied. They have two left-arm spinners in Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Radha Yadav, while Sneh Rana and Deepti Sharma, both all-rounders, offer right-arm variety.
India begin their campaign on the opening day (October 1) against Sri Lanka before taking on Malaysia and debutants UAE on October 3 and 4 respectively. They will then play Pakistan and Bangladesh on October 7 and 8 before rounding off their league fixtures against Thailand on October 10.
All matches will be held in Sylhet, where India last played during the T20 World Cup in 2014. Bangladesh are the current defending champions, having beaten India in a last-ball thriller in 2018 in Kuala Lumpur.
India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrawarikar, Rajesh , Radha Yadav , Kiran Navgire. Standby players: Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia, Simran Dil Bahadur