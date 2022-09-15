WhatsNew2Day
Fit-again Ervine to lead full-strength Zimbabwe side at T20 World Cup

Blessing Muzarabani will lead the bowling unit. He had only played the first ODI on the Australian tour, when Zimbabwe proceeded cautiously with the sailor returning from a thigh muscle tear. Muzarabani brings the experience of having played for Multan Sultans in the PSL and being a net bowler for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL.

Meanwhile, Chakabva, Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams are all choosing themselves in a fully strong Zimbabwe side.

However, Kaia, Marumani and Nyauchi were among the reserve players, along with Kevin Kasuza and Tanaka Chivanga.

Zimbabwe will take on Ireland, the West Indies and Scotland in the opening round of the T20 World Cup. They will prepare for those matches by taking on Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka and Namibia in warm-up matches on October 10 and 13 respectively in Melbourne.

Zimbabwe had made it to the T20 World Cup by remaining unbeaten at home in the qualifiers.

