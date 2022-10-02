The fishing duo took away the tournament title and their catch turned out to be full of lead weights

<!–

Two fishermen were caught cheating in a fishing tournament to make their catches appear heavier by loading them with weights.

Chase Cominsky of Pennsylvania and Jake Runyon of Ohio were participating in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship at Cleveland’s Gordon Park in Ohio on Friday when they were caught red-handed.

Cominsky and Runyon’s catch weighed nearly 33 pounds — nearly double that of their nearest competitor.

Inside each of the fish were several lead balls, deliberately designed to add pounds to the pair’s catch and thereby secure the title and accompanying $5,000 in prize money.

‘We have scales in fish!’ Fischer announced it to the assembled crowd, who quickly became angry.

Questions are now being raised about other tournaments that the pair have previously won. They have already won several first places and earned a significant amount of money in various LEWT events, including the 2021 championship.

The duo scored the top catch in last year’s Lake Erie Fall Brawl and attempted to claim the $100,000 prize but were disqualified.

Chase Cominsky and Jake Runyon reportedly added the weights to the fish to place them at the top of the rankings

After their fish was weighed, the pair were told to stay put for the fish to be photographed

Suspicion was only raised in the final moments of the tournament when the anglers’ catch had to be weighed, in which their five heaviest fish of the day had to be placed on the scale.

There was outrage from onlookers demanding answers and some threatening to call the police.

The duo allegedly stuffed the objects down the throats of the fish to increase their weight and improve their standing in the tournament.

Alongside the lead weights were also slices of other fish fillets, pieces of which had been stuffed into the catch, again to increase their weight.

The dramatic discovery was filmed and posted on social media. Runyon is asked on video if he has anything to say for himself, but remains silent throughout

Jake Runyon of Ohio could do nothing but stand in silence when the cheating was revealed

Fischer showed the total lead weights that had been pressed into the fish

Other fishermen gathered at the event were furious when the pair were exposed as frauds

The pair have now been called out as ‘cheats’ on the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship’s official Facebook event page and will be banned from all future tournaments.

‘Delicious guys and gals, I’m sorry for letting you down for so long and I’m glad I caught cheating in YOUR LEWT at the same time.

‘I can’t think enough to post results but congratulations to Tsczyko and French and TOY Hendricks and Ulmer. The same goes for yak and open winners. I hope you know by now that when I say “you built this LEWT and I will defend its integrity at all costs”, I mean it.’

There was immediate outrage from those gathered when the alleged cheating was revealed

In the world of competitive fishing, Cominsky and Runyon increased their total weight by adding the weights to the fish, placing them at the top of the leaderboard

Runyon continued to remain silent as he was chased by another enraged fisherman

At the time, the tournament director did not explain why other than to say that one of the men failed a polygraph test.

Runyon objected, saying how the fish had been caught following the rules and that they were innocent. He even got legal advice in an attempt to sue their ‘winnings’ according to Toledo blade.

At another event, the Rossford Walleye Roundup in Ohio, several competitors shared their suspicions that the pair’s fish ‘looked old’ and may have been stashed away before the start of the event.

After the event, the couple decided not to donate their catch to a local food bank, as most of the other fishermen continued to do.

The organizers of these previous tournaments may now be considering legal action against the pair for alleged fraud and deceptive practices.