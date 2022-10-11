Fishermen hire Bush-era official in challenge to whale laws

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine lobster fishermen have hired a former senior U.S. Department of Justice official to represent them in their case against new laws designed to protect whales.

The Maine Lobstermen’s Association is appealing the new rules to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. The group said Tuesday it hired Paul Clement, who served as the US Solicitor General from 2004 to 2008, to represent him in the case.

The Solicitor General oversees all US Supreme Court cases, and Clement has argued dozens of Supreme Court cases. That’s where the lobster men’s case could eventually go, he said Tuesday.

The new fishing restrictions have pushed the industry to the brink, Clement said.

“You have administrative force majeure. The implications are easy to understand,” he said. “It directly threatens one of America’s most iconic industries. Anyone who has ever enjoyed a lobster will appreciate it.”

The lobster fishermen sued the National Marine Fisheries Service, and in September a judge rejected their request to stop regulators from imposing the new restrictions on fishing. The restrictions are designed to protect the North Atlantic right whale, which numbers less than 340 and is vulnerable to entanglement in fishing gear.

The fisheries service declined to comment on the lawsuit. The Maine Lobstermen’s Association also said it planned to file court documents Tuesday asking for the appeal to be expedited because of the danger the new rules pose to fishing.

Environmental groups have long pushed for stronger protections for the right whales, which were destroyed generations ago during the commercial whaling era. The groups have made their own case in court that the federal government should do more to protect the whales.

The US lobster fishery takes place primarily in Maine, although lobsters also come to the docks elsewhere in New England and in New York and New Jersey. US lobsters were worth a record $900 million in port last year.

