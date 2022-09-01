Fisherman is rescued after spending 11 DAYS adrift in a FREEZER

<!–

A fisherman had a miraculous rescue after surviving 11 days adrift in a freezer he clambered into when his boat began sinking in the Atlantic Ocean.

Romualdo Macedo Rodrigues, 44, left Oiapoque, in the state of Amapa, in northern Brazil, at the end of July in a wooden boat about seven meters long to go to Ilet la Mere.

According to Brazilian media, he planned to fish for a few days, but his boat started to create water during his trip and sank.

In an effort to survive, the 44-year-old climbed into a freezer he had on board. Mr Rodrigues spent his time adrift without food or water and believes he has lost about five pounds in the 11 days.

He said, “What troubled me most was thirst. This refrigerator was God to me. A miracle.’

On August 11, he can be seen being rescued, exhausted and tumbling to the floor of a Surinamese fishing vessel, 450 kilometers (280 miles) from where his boat sank.

Dehydrated, disoriented and sporting ripped clothes, the man also had sunstroke and begged his rescuers for a drink – they gave him water and porridge.

He told his local media about the terrifying experience, “I thought I was going to be attacked by sharks because there are a lot of curious fish on the high seas.”

Describing his rescue, he said: ‘I heard a noise and there was a boat above the freezer.

“Except they thought no one was there. Then they slowly came closer, my vision blurred and then I said, ‘My God, the boat’. I raised my arms and asked for help.’

Police officer Luis Carlos Porto said: ‘He was very thin, weak, but in a very good mood. The wounds he had on his body, which were related to the sun, were already much better.

“He says the extreme heat, the salt and the light made him have vision problems, but he was very calm and in good health.”

But Romualdo’s ordeal was not over. After the boat returned to the coast, he received first aid and was subsequently arrested in Suriname for being undocumented.

He is said to have spent 16 days in a prison in Paramaribo.

His nightmare finally ended when he was returned to his homeland on a flight that landed in Belem, Para state, also in northern Brazil.

Overjoyed, Romualdo described it as “the most important day” of his life and said, “I was born again.”