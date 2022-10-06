Fisherman dredges up wreckage from WWII P-47 Thunderbolt planes that collided in 1944

A teenage fisherman has helped solve a 78-year-old mystery about the fate of three American pilots whose fighter jets disappeared over the North Sea in World War II.

Alex Wightman, 16, was fishing for Dover sole when his net trawled up part of a plane’s cockpit and part of its instrument panel.

Historians believe the wreckage is from one of three P-47 Thunderbolt aircraft which disappeared in thick cloud over the East Anglia coast in 1944.

It was believed that the fighters had accidentally collided while in close formation and crashed into the sea.

But there were no witnesses to find out where the planes had crashed, and no wreckage or bodies were ever found, leading to the pilots – Donald Funcheon, Claude Mussey and Dale Stream – being listed as missing in action.

Sir. Wightman, who is an apprentice for his family fishing business, discovered the remains of one of the planes about three miles from Dunwich, Suffolk.

P47-D THUNDER BOLT The Thunderbolt was produced between 1941 and 1945 and was primarily used by the US Air Force, the French Air Force and the RAF. More than 15,600 of the aircraft were produced during this time, and it served in all theaters of war. Each aircraft was equipped with eight .50 caliber machine guns and the pilot was protected by an armored cockpit. It had a wingspan of 40 feet (12 meters) and top speed of 440 miles per hour (700 km/h). It was heavily armed, boasting eight wing-mounted 0.50-inch machine guns and up to ten five-inch rockets under the wings. It could also carry a bomb load of as much as 2,500 pounds. The aircraft also had a well-armored cockpit, while its engine was remarkably resistant to battle damage. The aircraft played an important role in the Allied invasion of Normandy in 1944. It was the most important American fighter in Europe, surpassing the P-38 Lightning and P-51 Mustang combined.

The teenager realized there was something heavy in his net and was amazed to see that he had pulled up wreckage on September 9.

He said: ‘Me and my skipper Jeffery Melton were out when the net tightened. It was strange because we felt like something grabbed the web.

‘We could see the lump on the sonar and just wondered what it was because it was heavy. I couldn’t believe it when we got the nets in the boat and found the remains.

“That part of the sea is about 19 meters deep. It makes me wonder what else could be down there, as this is one of the main flight paths for WWII aircraft.

‘The lump on the sonar shows that there must be even more down there.’

Wightman thought he could even smell jet fuel on the twisted metal wreck as he cleaned it up and examined it on the deck of his family’s boat Georgie Girl.

He said: ‘We could still smell the petrol when we got the parts on the boat.

“Our first thought was to talk to historians and give our findings to a museum.”

Wightman posted photos of his find on Facebook, which alerted local aviation historian Bob Collis and John Soanes of the Port of Lowestoft Research Society.

The pair realized the wreckage was from the cockpit of a P-47 Thunderbolt and contacted the Halesworth Aviation Museum, which is on the site of the former air base where three squadrons of the fighters were based from July 1943 to April 1944.

Richard Pymar, the museum’s secretary and founder, realized that the wreckage had been found in the area where the three planes had collided.

There were no witnesses to determine where the planes had crashed and no wreckage or bodies were ever found, leading to the pilots – Donald Funcheon (pictured), Claude Mussey and Dale Stream – being listed as missing in action

Claude Mussey and Dale Stream are pictured above in their pilot uniforms. The men were listed as missing in action along with Donald Duncheon

He said he was certain it was from one of three aircraft of the 61st Fighter Squadron of the USAAF’s 56 Fighter Group, which was on a mission to escort B-17 Flying Fortress or Liberator bombers on a bombing mission to Berlin on the 22 March 1944.

Pymar said: ‘The records clearly show that there were only three Thunderbolts lost in that area and they were all lost on the same day.

‘We have an account from another pilot on the same mission who says they were all flying in close formation at 5,000 feet above the coast when they went into thick cloud.

‘When the pilot flew out of the cloud, his three squadron colleagues who had been to his left were no longer there.

‘They were believed to have collided and the pilots were listed as missing on the memorial at the American War Cemetery at Madingley near Cambridge.

“Mid-air collisions between friendly aircraft were common, but they usually involved two aircraft at a time. It was very unusual for three to collide.

The wreckage including the left section of the instrument panel is now on display with other war artefacts at the Halesworth Aviation Museum

Wightman thought he could even smell jet fuel on the twisted metal wreck as he cleaned it up and examined it on the deck of his family’s boat Georgie Girl (pictured)

‘But they had to fly in close formation to keep in touch with each other because they could lose each other quite easily.

‘This wreckage is clearly from one of the planes that went down on that terrible day, but we don’t know which one. We are conducting further investigations to see if we can find out which aircraft it is.

‘It’s quite sobering to look at the dashboard and realize that a young man, probably in his 20s, was staring at it as he fought for his life.

‘We are delighted that it has been found after all these years and that it helps provide some hard evidence of what happened on that terrible day in 1944.’

The wreckage including the left part of the instrument panel is now on display with other war artefacts at the Halesworth Aviation Museum.

Pymar added: “Even if the pilots didn’t make it back, at least part of one of the planes has made it back to Halesworth. To get this back is just fantastic.

‘The banking dial on the instrument panel actually still works because it has a small spirit level which is still intact.’