Fish finger fans rejoice! Shoppers are urged to buy tinned or frozen seafood
Often accompanied by chips and peas, many of us grew up looking forward to hearing that we had fish fingers for dinner.
And the latest Good Fish Guide comes as music to the ears of fish finger fans, with the Marine Conservation Society encouraging customers to choose the frozen favourite.
The guide recommends that shoppers should choose Alaska pollock and Icelandic cod – both popular frozen varieties – as well as canned seafood such as albacore tuna and Atlantic salmon.
These options not only last longer than fresh varieties, but are often better for the environment, according to the Marine Conservation Society.
Often accompanied by chips and peas, many of us grew up looking forward to hearing that we were having fish fingers for dinner
The Good Fish Guide recommends that shoppers should choose Alaska pollock and Icelandic cod – both popular frozen varieties – as well as canned seafood such as albacore tuna and Atlantic salmon
‘Red List’ fish to avoid
- Angel shark
- Blonde ray
- Blue marlin
- Blue shark
- Blue skate
- Kings eel
- Lobster
- European eel
- Flapper skate
- Groups
- Long-nosed skate
- Nursehound
- Pacific bluefin tuna
- Porbeagle
- Sandblast
- Shagreen ray
- Small-eyed ray
- Smooth dog
- Southern bluefin tuna
- Star beam
- Tops
- White skate
- Yellow gurn
Talking to TelegraphCharlotte Coombes, Good Fish Guide Manager, said: ‘There are plenty of tinned and frozen options which can be a sustainable choice.
‘It’s something people should be more aware of, because it’s obviously really important at the moment to be budget-friendly when shopping, but it doesn’t have to be at the expense of the environment.’
The Marine Conservation Society publishes new Good Fish Guide ratings twice a year, which rank seafood based on their impact on the environment.
“Our Good Fishing Guide is thoroughly reviewed and updated with the latest scientific advice twice a year,” Ms Coombes said.
‘We focus on a different set of assessments each time, based on when new scientific data is available. In our October 2022 update we reviewed several UK fisheries,” Ms Coombes said.
Several fish are listed as ‘Best Choice’ options, including rainbow trout, blue mussel, European hake, Keta salmon, kingfish, Manila clam and pink salmon.
At the other end of the spectrum, the Good Fish Guide lists several ‘Fish to Avoid’.
These include Southern Bluefin Tuna, Stingray, Tope, White skate, Yellow gurnard and Blue marlin.
While you might think that freezable or canned products would be the ones you should avoid, the Marine Conservation Society says this is often not the case.
Jack Clarke, sustainable seafood advocate at MCS, told the Telegraph: ‘Most major retailers offer green rated options for breaded fish, from fingerlings to fillets.
The Marine Conservation Society publishes new Good Fish Guide ratings twice a year, which rank seafood based on their impact on the environment
While you might think that freezable or canned products would be the ones you should avoid, the Marine Conservation Society says this is often not the case
‘Freezing fish extends its shelf life and makes it easy to make a delicious, sustainable seafood dinner.’
Meanwhile, farmed options are often more sustainable than wild-caught varieties, with the guide recommending Atlantic halibut farmed in Scotland or Norway over wild-caught varieties.
Dawn Purchase, Aquaculture Program Manager, said: ‘It is a common misconception that farmed seafood is not as responsible a choice as its wild-caught counterpart.
‘However, this season’s update of the good fishing guide has shown that for some species it is often a more sea-friendly option.’
The Marine Conservation Society is currently campaigning for better data to be collected on boats at sea, which it says will allow scientists and governments to make informed decisions.
Ms Coombes concluded: ‘Many of the ratings in the Good Fish Guide are adversely affected by a lack of data.
“If we knew more about what’s going on at sea, measures could be put in place to protect wildlife and ensure we have healthy seas and a sustainable British fishing industry.”
Top tips to help you choose the most sustainable seafood
Use these five MAGIC tips to help you choose the most sustainable seafood:
Mix it together
80% of the seafood we eat in the UK is made up of five species: cod, haddock, salmon, tuna and prawns.
This puts a lot of pressure on a handful of species – but dozens of different species are caught and farmed in and around the UK. Why not mix it up and try something new?
Avoid red classified
Red-classified seafood has significant environmental problems and should be avoided.
The species could be endangered; there could be very harmful methods of fishing or farming; or there may be illegal activity involved in capturing or cultivating it.
Good fishing guide
Choosing sustainable seafood can be confusing – that’s why we’ve developed the Good Fish Guide.
We do the hard work for you, making it easier to make the right choice.
Keep our app on your home screen and discover the best sustainable change while dining out or shopping.
Impact
Look for low-impact fishing and farming methods to prevent significant damage to marine species and habitats.
More environmentally friendly methods include fishing, hand diving or pole fishing.
Check for environmental labels
Certified seafood usually has to meet stricter requirements to minimize environmental impact and track exactly where it came from and how it was caught or raised.
The Marine Stewardship Council ‘blue tick’ is probably the best known, which covers wild fish and shellfish. The Aquaculture Stewardship Council certifies the sustainability of farmed seafood.
Other ecolabels to look out for include GlobalG.AP, Global Aquaculture Association Best Aquaculture Practices, Organic and Soil Association.
Source: Marine Conservation Society