Fish finger fans rejoice! Shoppers are urged to buy tinned or frozen seafood

Often accompanied by chips and peas, many of us grew up looking forward to hearing that we had fish fingers for dinner.

And the latest Good Fish Guide comes as music to the ears of fish finger fans, with the Marine Conservation Society encouraging customers to choose the frozen favourite.

The guide recommends that shoppers should choose Alaska pollock and Icelandic cod – both popular frozen varieties – as well as canned seafood such as albacore tuna and Atlantic salmon.

These options not only last longer than fresh varieties, but are often better for the environment, according to the Marine Conservation Society.

Often accompanied by chips and peas, many of us grew up looking forward to hearing that we were having fish fingers for dinner

The Good Fish Guide recommends that shoppers should choose Alaska pollock and Icelandic cod – both popular frozen varieties – as well as canned seafood such as albacore tuna and Atlantic salmon

‘Red List’ fish to avoid Angel shark Blonde ray Blue marlin Blue shark Blue skate Kings eel Lobster European eel Flapper skate Groups Long-nosed skate Nursehound Pacific bluefin tuna Porbeagle Sandblast Shagreen ray Small-eyed ray Smooth dog Southern bluefin tuna Star beam Tops White skate Yellow gurn

Talking to TelegraphCharlotte Coombes, Good Fish Guide Manager, said: ‘There are plenty of tinned and frozen options which can be a sustainable choice.

‘It’s something people should be more aware of, because it’s obviously really important at the moment to be budget-friendly when shopping, but it doesn’t have to be at the expense of the environment.’

The Marine Conservation Society publishes new Good Fish Guide ratings twice a year, which rank seafood based on their impact on the environment.

“Our Good Fishing Guide is thoroughly reviewed and updated with the latest scientific advice twice a year,” Ms Coombes said.

‘We focus on a different set of assessments each time, based on when new scientific data is available. In our October 2022 update we reviewed several UK fisheries,” Ms Coombes said.

Several fish are listed as ‘Best Choice’ options, including rainbow trout, blue mussel, European hake, Keta salmon, kingfish, Manila clam and pink salmon.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Good Fish Guide lists several ‘Fish to Avoid’.

These include Southern Bluefin Tuna, Stingray, Tope, White skate, Yellow gurnard and Blue marlin.

While you might think that freezable or canned products would be the ones you should avoid, the Marine Conservation Society says this is often not the case.

Jack Clarke, sustainable seafood advocate at MCS, told the Telegraph: ‘Most major retailers offer green rated options for breaded fish, from fingerlings to fillets.

The Marine Conservation Society publishes new Good Fish Guide ratings twice a year, which rank seafood based on their impact on the environment

While you might think that freezable or canned products would be the ones you should avoid, the Marine Conservation Society says this is often not the case

‘Freezing fish extends its shelf life and makes it easy to make a delicious, sustainable seafood dinner.’

Meanwhile, farmed options are often more sustainable than wild-caught varieties, with the guide recommending Atlantic halibut farmed in Scotland or Norway over wild-caught varieties.

Dawn Purchase, Aquaculture Program Manager, said: ‘It is a common misconception that farmed seafood is not as responsible a choice as its wild-caught counterpart.

‘However, this season’s update of the good fishing guide has shown that for some species it is often a more sea-friendly option.’

The Marine Conservation Society is currently campaigning for better data to be collected on boats at sea, which it says will allow scientists and governments to make informed decisions.

Ms Coombes concluded: ‘Many of the ratings in the Good Fish Guide are adversely affected by a lack of data.

“If we knew more about what’s going on at sea, measures could be put in place to protect wildlife and ensure we have healthy seas and a sustainable British fishing industry.”