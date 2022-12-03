Saturday, December 3, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Fish and chip shops to offer blankets for BATTERED giants pigs in blankets this Christmas
News

Fish and chip shops to offer blankets for BATTERED giants pigs in blankets this Christmas

by Jacky
written by Jacky
Fish and chip shops are selling battered giant pigs in blankets this year to offer customers a Christmas treat during hard times

Fish and chip shops are selling SLAYED giant pigs in blankets to offer customers a Christmas treat during hard times

  • Theo and Antoni Tsiolas offer the delicacy at their chip shop in Nottingham
  • The giant pigs in blankets are five feet tall and retail for £3.95
  • Customers can add chips, Yorkshire pudding, doner meat and gravy

By Eleanor Dye for Mailonline

published: 01:00, Dec 3, 2022 | Updated: 01:01, Dec 3, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Fish and chip shops this year are selling battered giant pigs in blankets to offer their customers a Christmas treat during difficult times.

Brothers Theo and Antoni Tsiolas, who run the Jolly Fryer and Bestwood Fisheries in Nottingham, see the offer as a way to thank customers for their loyalty after energy costs meant they had to raise prices.

The five-foot-tall battered pigs in blankets retail for £3.95 each.

Customers can also opt for a ‘Monster Box’ for £9.99, which comes with chips, Yorkshire pudding and doner meat and is smothered in gravy.

Theo praised the special festive delicacy and said: ‘It is a real taste sensation’.

Fish and chip shops are selling battered giant pigs in blankets this year to offer customers a Christmas treat during tough times

Fish and chip shops are selling battered giant pigs in blankets this year to offer customers a Christmas treat during tough times

Brothers Theo and Antoni Tsiolas, who run the Jolly Fryer and Bestwood Fisheries in Nottingham, see the offer as a way to thank customers for their loyalty after energy costs meant they had to raise their prices

Brothers Theo and Antoni Tsiolas, who run the Jolly Fryer and Bestwood Fisheries in Nottingham, see the offer as a way to thank customers for their loyalty after energy costs meant they had to raise their prices

Brothers Theo and Antoni Tsiolas, who run the Jolly Fryer and Bestwood Fisheries in Nottingham, see the offer as a way to thank customers for their loyalty after energy costs meant they had to raise their prices

The 12-inch bacon-wrapped sausages are coated in a crispy batter and are also half the size for £3.20.

Antoni said: ‘It has become a tradition. People have been asking for it for over two months, so they’re looking forward to it.

“At the end of the day, we do them to bring a little bit of happiness and fun to our customers, who I can honestly say are brilliant and very understanding when prices go up.

“We know it’s also difficult for the consumer, so the best we can do is feed them enough so that at least it’s value for money.”

The Tsiolas brothers have put a new spin on the traditional Christmas dinner side dish (file image)

The Tsiolas brothers have put a new spin on the traditional side dish for Christmas dinner (file image)

The Tsiolas brothers have put a new spin on the traditional side dish for Christmas dinner (file image)

And if you’re not departing near Nottingham, don’t worry! You can buy eight little maltreated pigs in blankets from Iceland.

The giant pigs in blankets aren’t the only strange party food coming to restaurants and supermarkets this year.

Five Guys has split opinion on the £5.45 pigs in blankets milkshake, while Glasgow’s Nonna Said is offering a Christmas dinner pizza topped with pigs in blankets, turkey, parsnips and gravy.

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

British Museum’s George Osborne talks secretly to the...

Australia vs Argentina predictions: World Cup 2022

Protests in China: The blank pages tell a...

Matt Hancock reveals Cabinet’s secret succession plan in...

Police in WA find a wanted man hiding...

The story of an Albanian who smuggled into...

Why is there a strike by workers all...

After a reveller was hospitalized with meningococcal, Canberra...

Before After and before photos show how tenants...

Matt Hancock: WHO boss was’scared stiff’ of upsetting...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More