Fish and chip shops to offer blankets for BATTERED giants pigs in blankets this Christmas

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Fish and chip shops this year are selling battered giant pigs in blankets to offer their customers a Christmas treat during difficult times.

Brothers Theo and Antoni Tsiolas, who run the Jolly Fryer and Bestwood Fisheries in Nottingham, see the offer as a way to thank customers for their loyalty after energy costs meant they had to raise prices.

The five-foot-tall battered pigs in blankets retail for £3.95 each.

Customers can also opt for a ‘Monster Box’ for £9.99, which comes with chips, Yorkshire pudding and doner meat and is smothered in gravy.

Theo praised the special festive delicacy and said: ‘It is a real taste sensation’.

Fish and chip shops are selling battered giant pigs in blankets this year to offer customers a Christmas treat during tough times

Brothers Theo and Antoni Tsiolas, who run the Jolly Fryer and Bestwood Fisheries in Nottingham, see the offer as a way to thank customers for their loyalty after energy costs meant they had to raise their prices

The 12-inch bacon-wrapped sausages are coated in a crispy batter and are also half the size for £3.20.

Antoni said: ‘It has become a tradition. People have been asking for it for over two months, so they’re looking forward to it.

“At the end of the day, we do them to bring a little bit of happiness and fun to our customers, who I can honestly say are brilliant and very understanding when prices go up.

“We know it’s also difficult for the consumer, so the best we can do is feed them enough so that at least it’s value for money.”

The Tsiolas brothers have put a new spin on the traditional side dish for Christmas dinner (file image)

And if you’re not departing near Nottingham, don’t worry! You can buy eight little maltreated pigs in blankets from Iceland.

The giant pigs in blankets aren’t the only strange party food coming to restaurants and supermarkets this year.

Five Guys has split opinion on the £5.45 pigs in blankets milkshake, while Glasgow’s Nonna Said is offering a Christmas dinner pizza topped with pigs in blankets, turkey, parsnips and gravy.