Fish and chip shop owner sparked fury with video proclaiming ‘Lizard Liz is dead’

Outraged Brits pelted eggs at a fish and chip shop after restaurant owner posted a video online celebrating death Queen Elizabeth II.

Jaki Fish and Chip Shop, in Muir of Ord, was targeted after owner Jacki Pickett shared a clip of her popping and spouting champagne shortly after Her Majesty’s passing.

Mrs. Pickett also held up a sign that read: ‘Lizard Liz Dead and London Bridge has Fallen.’

The apparent anti-monarchist post prompted a large group of residents to gather outside the company to protest as they booed and verbally abused Mrs. Pickett.

Police were called to disperse the crowd and were forced to close the store over concerns for the owner’s safety.

Seven officers were called to the store on Thursday evening, a police spokesperson confirmed The press and the news.

Although video emerged of Ms Pickett allegedly driving away from the store after drinking champagne hours earlier, police say there is “no suggestion that a crime has been committed”.

However, she has been slapped in public opinion court because social media users have expressed disgust for her actions.

“You don’t belong to us, we want you to leave,” one wrote.

“Hope you’re out of business and out of Muir in a month,” another repeated.

“Highlanders, by which I mean real real Highlanders, not just by birth, but the people who chose to live here are decent, friendly people, respectful of others.”

Ms. Pickett appears to have removed the video from Facebook, but that hasn’t stopped angry residents from posting bad reviews about the restaurant online.

“Terrible ignorant tube from an owner…sincerely hope it fails,” wrote Peter Mcmurray.

‘Very mean behavior. Shameful and disrespectful!’ added Iain McNab.

Alan Hassan repeated, “Not a shred of respect for anything or anyone but himself. I will never step back into your shop again.”

Mail Online has contacted Ms Pickett for comment.

Seven police officers were called to disperse the crowd and were forced to close the store over concerns for the owner’s safety