FirstFT: Zelenskyy calls on G7 for air defences after Russian strikes

Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on G7 countries to speed up supplies to air defense systems after another day of a barrage of Russian missiles that hit civilian and infrastructure targets across Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president’s plea came during a video conference held by G7 leaders, including US President Joe Biden. Zelenskyy told the group that in the past two days, Russia has “fired more than 100 cruise missiles and dozens of different drones,” hitting many cities that had been free of attacks for months.

“If Ukraine has enough modern and effective surface-air defense systems, the most important element of Russian terror – missile strikes – will no longer work,” he said.

The second Russian shooting seemed less violent than Monday’s nationwide bombing that killed dozens of Ukrainian civilians in some of the country’s largest cities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said strikes were ordered this week “at the suggestion of the Defense Ministry”, pointing to the newly appointed commander of Moscow’s invasion forces, Sergei Surovikin, a tough general who has earned nicknames like “the fierce” and “General Armageddon”.

1. IMF predicts ‘very painful’ outlook for the global economy The IMF has said there is a growing risk that the global economy will slide into recession next year as households and businesses in most countries face “stormy waters”. A confluence of economic headwinds will slow global growth from 3.2 percent in 2022 to 2.7 percent next year, the fund forecast.

2. Biden to ‘re-evaluate’ Saudi relations, says White House US President Joe Biden is rethinking America’s relationship with Saudi Arabia after OPEC+’s decision to cut oil production last week, a top White House adviser has said, as tensions between Washington and Riyadh continue to mount.

3. Bailey rules out extension of Bank of England intervention Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey dashed pension funds’ hopes by saying the Bank of England would not continue its £65bn bond buyback until next week. Bailey said that while tensions had been felt, market conditions in government bonds “seemed calmer” after it carried out its second emergency intervention in two days.

4. EU warns Hong Kong of sanctioned Russian superyacht Hong Kong could help Russian billionaire Alexei Mordashov, who has moored his superyacht in the city’s port, to evade EU sanctions, the bloc’s diplomats in the city warned after the Chinese territory said it would take no action take action against the ship.

5. Uber and Lyft slide after US proposes new work rule for gigs Shares in the largest gig economy companies in the US collapsed after the Biden administration proposed a rule that would make it more likely that gig workers will be classified as employees rather than independent contractors. Ride-hailing app Uber fell a whopping 16.7 percent, while shares in Lyft and DoorDash hit record lows during trading in New York on Tuesday.

Economic data India Monthly industrial production and consumer price index inflation data will be released today. The IMF yesterday expected 6.9 percent consumer price inflation this year. See how your country compares to rising prices with our inflation tracker. (Hindu tenses, FT)

Israeli officials discuss Lebanon deal Israel’s security cabinet and government will meet today to approve the details of the deal with Lebanon over the nations’ maritime border. The country’s parliament then has 14 days to review it before the deal returns to the government for final approval.

Anniversary of Bali Nightclub Bombings Today marks 20 years since the bombing of a nightclub in Bali that killed more than 200 people and injured more than 200 others. The Australian government is organizing a memorial service today.

NATO meeting The group will host a meeting of Western countries supplying arms to Ukraine today.

Kishida backs BoJ’s ultra-loose policy despite yen plunge In an interview with the Financial Times, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the Bank of Japan must maintain its policy until wages rise. Kishida said he would “continue to work closely” with Haruhiko Kuroda, ruling out speculation that he would end the BoJ governor’s term prematurely.

China’s Property Crisis Spoils Communist Party’s Triumph As China’s Communist Party Congress meets this weekend to celebrate the achievements of the past five years, economists will look to see how Beijing plans to tackle its most momentous economic challenge: the real estate crisis. The CCP Congress could reveal some clues.

Ben & Jerry’s vs Unilever The ice cream maker’s decision to terminate its franchise agreement in Israel to prevent its product from being sold in the occupied Palestinian territories has put it at odds with its parent company. a star acquisition into a legal nightmare for Unilever.

Watch the gap! What women need to know about investing In this Money Clinic Investment Masterclass, VestPod founder Emilie Bellet talks with host FT consumer editor Claer Barrett about how to start investing, when to start saving for retirement, and why some of the myths surrounding female investors are just that.

Most people don’t know what GDP growth is Liz Truss is all about gross domestic product growth, writes Sarah O’Connor. But the problem is, most people don’t know what GDP growth is (let alone care about it), and the market reaction to Truss’ unfunded tax cuts affected things like mortgage rates — which really matter to people. people.

Why are we still obsessed with green? “The fashion industry didn’t invent our desire for green, it just read the room. It is certainly no coincidence that green is the ordained color of environmentalism, something the fashion industry has an uneasy relationship with,” writes Kate Finnigan.

Statement greens continue to dominate the catwalk and the streets © Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images



