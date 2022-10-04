FirstFT: White House urges Congress to speed up crypto rules

Good morning. This article is an on-site version of our FirstFT newsletter. Subscribe to our Asia, Europe/Africa or America edition to get it straight to your inbox every weekday morning

The Biden administration has called on Congress to pass laws to clarify how cryptocurrencies should be regulated, as officials warned that delays on Capitol Hill could put investors at risk.

The US Financial Stability Oversight Council — a group of the country’s top financial regulators, including the Treasury — released a report yesterday urging politicians to agree on a number of areas, including regulating bitcoin and other crypto assets. sold on the spot market.

The report comes as members of Congress debate proposals involving the $140 billion stablecoin industry to tax rules on crypto brokers.

But while Biden government officials worry about a repeat of the collapse of the now infamous stablecoin terraUSD, those close to congressional negotiations said they were months away from passing legislation.

The FSOC’s report came as the crypto industry reeled from a historic price collapse and with several prominent companies going bankrupt, raising questions about who should exercise the main oversight in the volatile market.

Regulatory bodies such as the Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission have pushed for jurisdiction over the sector. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler has argued that most cryptocurrencies — and the platforms on which they are traded — should be regulated by the SEC, as many of the tokens qualify as securities under US law.

Yesterday, reality TV star Kim Kardashian agreed to pay $1.26 million to settle SEC charges she did not disclose over a $250,000 payment she received to post about crypto security tokens issued by EthereumMax have been sold on her Instagram account, which has 331 million followers.

Five more stories in the news

1. North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time since 2017, prompting public emergency warnings and condemnations from the US and Japan. Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned the launch as “barbaric”. Japan estimated that the rocket reached an altitude of 1,000 km and traveled about 4,600 km.

2. Kwasi Kwarteng comes with debt reduction plan The UK chancellor will accelerate the release of his medium-term fiscal plan in a bid to reassure markets after being forced to make a humble turnaround on part of his ‘mini’ budget. The medium-term budget plan was due to be published on November 23, but is now expected this month, according to the Treasury Department.

3. Ukrainian troops break through the Kherson frontline Ukrainian troops have broken through the front lines in Kherson, one of four regions annexed by Russian President Vladimir Putin last week. The breakthrough marks Ukraine’s largest military advance in the south since Russia invaded the country in February. Follow the latest with our visual guide to the war.

4. BlackRock reforms top team BlackRock has chosen a new Chief Financial Officer as part of a reshuffle that positions the world’s largest asset manager to fight back against criticism and promote younger executives. In recent months, the group has come under fire from both the right and left for its massive stakes in every major US company and its approach to environmental, social and governance investments.

5. US considers first over-the-counter contraceptive pill More than 60 years after the US revolutionized women’s lives by approving the birth control pill, regulators are considering selling it in pharmacies without a prescription for the first time amid a nationwide battle for reproductive rights.

the next day

Market Outlook US markets are expected to open higher later today after their biggest daily gain since August yesterday. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 stock index closed 2.6 percent higher, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite contributed 2.3 percent. Stocks in Asia and Europe posted gains today, fueled by hopes that weakening US economic data would lead to a change in global central bank policy.

Economic data Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that according to a Refinitiv poll, the number of job openings fell to about 10.8 million in August, compared to 11.2 million the previous month. Factory orders will provide new insights into the health of the manufacturing sector. Total factory orders are expected to have stabilized in August, after falling 1 percent in July, according to economists polled by Refinitiv. The Census Bureau will report a revision of its preliminary estimate of durable goods in August. It previously reported that durable goods orders fell 0.2 percent that month.

monetary policy Philip Jefferson will deliver his first speech today as newly appointed governor of the Federal Reserve, with the keynote address at a session on the Technology-enable Disruption conference, an event co-hosted by the Fed’s Atlanta, Dallas and Richmond offices. Elsewhere, Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester will make comments during the Chicago Payments Symposium and Mary Daly, president of the San Francisco Fed, takes part in a fireside conversation at a Council on Foreign Relations event.

Operating income Frozen potato processor Lamb Weston is expected to report a 14.4 percent sales increase in the quarter ended August as higher prices and restaurant demand for fries recover from pandemic lows. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expect revenue of $1.1 billion and adjusted earnings are expected to be 49 cents per share, 29 cents more than a year ago.

Religious holiday Today marks the beginning of the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, the holiest day of the Jewish year.

What else do we read

What Nuclear Weapons Could Putin Use Against Ukraine? It has been called the greatest nuclear threat to world security since the Cuban missile crisis of 1962: As Vladimir Putin tries to save his invasion of Ukraine, the Russian president has stepped up his threats to use nuclear weapons. Here’s what we know about the nuclear weapons Putin could use.

How big is the capital gap at Credit Suisse? The cost of buying insurance against Credit Suisse’s default rose to an all-time high yesterday as analysts and investors questioned the strength of the Swiss bank’s balance sheet. How big is the capital gap at the bank? Our reporters are investigating.

When conspiracy theorists rule Conspiracy theorists have moved from the streets to the suites, becoming presidents of countries like Turkey and Brazil. In the US, Donald Trump is planning his political comeback. But the most dangerous of all is Vladimir Putin, who threatens the world with nuclear war, writes Gideon Rachman.

China’s real estate crash The contagion is spreading deep into China’s political economy. What started as a real estate crisis – with slumping apartment sales and developer defaults – is turning into a financial crisis for local governments. Read the first part of a new series exploring the impact of the crisis brewing in the world’s second largest economy.

Making the poor poorer is a false economy The UK government is discussing cuts in Social Security spending by not raising benefits in line with inflation. Sarah O’Connor argues it’s time to tackle the root causes of social spending: low wages, high housing costs and ill health.

Beauty

What are the best home beauty gadgets? Our skincare columnist Adeela Crown picks the best performers from her toolbox.

