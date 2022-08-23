FirstFT: Whistleblower says Twitter misled US regulators

This article is an on-site version of our FirstFT newsletter. Subscribe to our Asia, Europe/Africa or America edition to get it straight to your inbox every weekday morning

Good morning. A former Twitter security chief has alleged that the social network misled US regulators about its cybersecurity and fake accounts, allegations that hamper the company’s legal efforts to prevent Elon Musk from refusing a $44 billion buyout deal.

Peiter Zatko, known in cybersecurity circles as “Mudge”, was fired from Twitter early this year. He was brought in by former CEO Jack Dorsey in the wake of an embarrassing hack at the company in July 2020.

According to Whistleblower Aid, a nonprofit legal group that Zatko represents, the former Twitter security chief filed a complaint last month with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission, as well as members of Congress.

Zatko alleged that Twitter violated an agreement with the FTC regarding cybersecurity precautions and accused the company of cheating around the detection and removal of fake or spam accounts — including accounts that may have been used for foreign interference or misinformation.

The dispute over the prevalence of fake accounts on the network is at the heart of Musk’s bid to cancel his deal to buy the company.

Earlier this week, Musk sued Dorsey for his communications with Twitter executives about the prevalence of fake or bot accounts on the platform.

Which side do you think will win the legal battle? Tell us in our opinion poll. Thanks for reading FirstFT Asia — Emily

Five more stories in the news

1. Intel partners with Brookfield to fund chip factory expansion Intel has partnered with Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to fund the development of a $30 billion semiconductor manufacturing plant in Arizona, following the approval of landmark semiconductor legislation in the US. The expansion is part of Intel’s effort to regain market share from groups such as Taiwanese TSMC and South Korean Samsung.

2. Tiger Management founder passed away Julian Robertson, the founder of Tiger Management and one of the most influential hedge fund managers of all time, has died aged 90. hedge fund industry and for the dynasty of hedge fund traders known as the “Tiger Cubs,” which he helped launch.

3. Malaysia’s ex-Prime Minister fails in his latest jail-escaping attempt over a 1MDB scandal Malaysia’s highest court yesterday confirmed the conviction of Najib Razak on seven counts of abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust. Najib, who had been released on bail and was still a member of the parliament of the Malaysian government of the United Malays National Organization, was taken into custody immediately after the verdict.

4. Ping A blow due to lasting impact of pandemic Covid-19 lockdowns across the city and nervous consumers continue to disrupt sales at Ping An, China’s largest insurer, paralyzing its agents and reducing demand for long-term protection products.

5. Almost half of Europe remains under dry conditions An EU agency has said nearly half of the EU is experiencing drought and it will remain hotter and drier until November. This will heighten fears about crop and energy shortages in a continent already hit by a significant reduction in gas flows from Russia.

the next day

Asian Development Bank’s Key Indicators Report The Development Bank will publish its annual report on the economic, financial, social and environmental health of its members.

Six months of war Today marks six months since the invasion of Ukraine, a bleak event that happened on the same date as the country’s Independence Day — and just two days after the celebration of Russia’s national flag.

What else do we read and listen to?

Morrison throws Australia into ‘mini constitutional crisis’ Shockwaves are sweeping the Australian political establishment after it was revealed that former Prime Minister Scott Morrison had secretly appointed himself to jointly head five ministries without informing most of the officials involved. Ignoring conventions has led to comparisons with authoritarian governments around the world.

Revlon’s stock rally complicates bankruptcy Revlon’s stock price had fallen to about $1 a share when the bankruptcy reorganization began two months ago, but has since surged to over $8, implying a total market cap of about $500 million. The crazy price hike seems to reflect the meme stock phenomenon that has dragged AMC Entertainment, GameStop, and most recently Bed Bath & Beyond.

What explains the increase in methane? Levels of the potent greenhouse gas — which has a warming effect 80 times greater than carbon dioxide — is growing at a record pace. Scientists are unsure of the cause and how to curb it. The implications for climate change are immense, putting ‘methane hunters’ in a race against time.

Hyundai overtakes Tesla in global EV race When Elon Musk said Hyundai was “doing pretty well” in June, it seemed unlikely that the South Korean automaker would pose a serious competitive threat to Tesla anytime soon. But the latest sales figures and parallels with Apple and Samsung in the 2010s suggest the pace of change is accelerating, writes June Yoon.

Betting on crypto to beat the power of Big Tech Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz is betting on cryptocurrencies to break the excessive concentration of power of a few Big Tech firms it played a prominent role in creating, the founder of Andreessen’s crypto arm told FT’s Tech Tonic podcast . Listen to the latest episode here.

trip

Kenton Cool’s 16th ascent of Everest has confirmed the British climber as one of the world’s most successful mountain guides. But now, more than ever in a 20-year career, he is questioning the sustainability of his passion and profession.

Kenton Cool in his tent on the southwest side of Alaska’s Mount McKinley © Alamy

