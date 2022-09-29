FirstFT: Wall Street chiefs return to Hong Kong after Covid

Good morning. This article is an on-site version of our FirstFT newsletter. Subscribe to our Asia, Europe/Africa or America edition to get it straight to your inbox every weekday morning

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, Morgan Stanley’s James Gorman and Citigroup’s Jane Fraser will attend a financial forum in Hong Kong designed to restore the city’s reputation as Asia’s premier financial center after years of restrictive coronavirus pandemic policies.

Confirmation of the presence of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s global bank executives on Thursday comes less than a week after Hong Kong lifted the mandatory hotel quarantine for international visitors. Many executives attending the forum will visit Hong Kong for the first time since Covid-19 hit in 2020.

The city’s government hopes the conference, which coincides with the return of the Rugby Sevens tournament next month, will lay the groundwork for Hong Kong’s economic revival in the wake of the pandemic and crackdown on pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Previously one of the largest business networking events in Asia, the Sevens tournament has been postponed since 2019 due to pandemic restrictions.

Thanks for reading FirstFT Asia. Now for the rest of the news of the day – Emily

Five more stories in the news

1. Russia annexes four Ukrainian regions Vladimir Putin will today annex four regions of southeastern Ukraine — none of which are fully under Russia’s control — in a substantial escalation of the conflict with Kiev. The Russian president’s spokesman said yesterday that Putin would sign “treaties” with Russia-appointed occupation officials and deliver a “substantial speech” at the ceremony in the Kremlin, state news channel Ria Novosti reported.

2. SoftBank lays off 30% of Vision Fund’s staff The Japanese conglomerate has laid off 30 percent of the workforce at its flagship Vision Funds as it seeks to cut costs after a major technical glitch caused it to suffer record quarterly losses. Of the 500-strong Vision Fund unit, 150 people will lose their jobs, people informed about the decision said.

3. Labor Party Opens 33-Point Poll Lead British Prime Minister Liz Truss is under increasing pressure to change course on her tax and loan plans after a new poll gave Labor a historic lead over the Conservatives. A YouGov poll found that Labor had a 33-point lead over the Tories, the biggest gap since the 1990s.

Markets news: The pound recovered some of its recent losses after the dramatic intervention of the Bank of England and rose above $1.10 against the dollar for the first time since British Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s ‘mini’ budget.

4. Deloitte China allowed customers to do their own audit work, SEC finds The US securities regulator has accused the Chinese branch of Deloitte of “deeply failing” in letting clients perform their own auditing tasks as negotiations between Washington and Beijing to set cross-border accounting standards come to a head. Deloitte China has agreed to pay a $20 million fine.

5. Paraguay calls on Taiwan to invest $1 billion to remain allies Paraguay’s president Mario Abdo Benítez has called on Taiwan to invest $1 billion in his country to help him resist “enormous” pressure to transfer diplomatic recognition to rival China. “We are working with the president of Taiwan. . . so that the Paraguayan people can feel the real benefits of the strategic alliance,” Abdo told the Financial Times during a visit to the US.

Related reading: The US will provide $210 million to Pacific countries to address issues ranging from climate change and maritime security to economic development in Washington’s latest effort to curb Chinese activity in the region.

How well have you kept up with the news this week? Take our quiz.

The next few days

China production data Caixin’s overall manufacturing and services PMI data is released today. The index is expect to remain stable with figures released earlier this month. (FX Street)

Japanese economic data Watch out for the country’s unemployment figures, industrial production and retail sales available today. economists expect minor improvements in unemployment and factory output along with 2.8 percent growth in retail sales year-on-year. (Reuters)

National Day of China Tomorrow, the country will commemorate the founding of the People’s Republic of China. During this year’s Golden Week national holiday – normally a popular time to travel – many will be left stranded due to Covid-19 restrictions. (SCMP)

Brazil Presidential Election Brazilians will go to the polls on Sunday for the first round of the presidential election – the most important vote in decades. If no one gets more than 50 percent of the valid votes, a second round will take place on October 30 between the two best candidates.

Video: Brazil: a divided country | FT movie

What else do we read

Xi Jinping’s coronation threatens The Chinese government is increasingly distancing itself from Xi Jinping, the man who has dominated the city for the past decade. The president will take office for a third term next month, when the National People’s Congress meets.

Is Europe’s energy plan enough to get through the winter? With temperatures dropping and Russian gas imports at a fraction of previous levels, energy ministers are discussing a package of windfall taxes to drive down energy prices. But a growing number of member states warn that proposals do not go far enough and could cause political unrest.

Leicester’s communal violence reverberates across continents Tensions between parts of the Muslim and Hindu communities had been mounting since May, but the scale of the disturbances sent shockwaves as far as India. The violence in Leicester has served as a warning of how extremist agendas threaten a relatively harmonious tradition of multicultural coexistence.

China’s Big Fund Corruption Investigation Casts Shadow Over Chip Sector An investigation into the semiconductor industry by the much-feared and highly classified Central Commission for Discipline Inspection has led some analysts to believe that the state has laid the groundwork for bribery and wasteful spending to flourish, countering China’s goal of becoming self-sufficient. on chips.

Opinion: A new wave of global government investment in the semiconductor industry, sparked by tensions between the US and China, could spur broader innovation, writes John Thornhill.

Why do musicians cancel tours? This year would mark the triumphant return of concerts. But after the cancellation of live performances from some of the world’s biggest artists – including Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber and Adele – the return to live shows looks more uncertain, writes Anna Nicolaou.

Santigold performs at a concert in 2019. The singer cited rising inflation as a reason to cancel a fall tour © RMV/Shutterstock



Design

Launched in 2014, Singapore Design Week returned in 2022 after a two-year hiatus. From S$25,000 ($17,000) exercise bikes made of sculpted glass and crystal chandeliers to objects made from cow dung, cigarette butts, old newspapers and dog groomer wipes, here are the highlights of a week of best design.

Thanks for reading and remember you can add FirstFT to myFT. You can also choose to receive a FirstFT push notification in the app every morning. Send your recommendations and feedback to firstft@ft.com