FirstFT: US and China near deal over audit inspections

This article is an on-site version of our FirstFT newsletter. Subscribe to our Asia, Europe/Africa or America edition to get it straight to your inbox every weekday morning

The US and China are close to an agreement to give US regulators access to audits of Chinese companies listed on US stock exchanges, a potential breakthrough in talks that have dragged on for more than a decade.

Bankers in Hong Kong were informed of a possible deal earlier this week, according to acquaintances. U.S. certificates pegged to shares in Chinese companies — including Baidu, JD.com and Pinduoduo — began trading higher on Tuesday, suggesting a resolution is in the works.

The US has demanded that Chinese companies and accountants disclose their financial audits every three years by the Public Company Accounting and Oversight Board, a US accountant watchdog, or be banned from listing on Wall Street.

But China does not allow foreign regulators to inspect audits of Chinese companies, citing a desire to protect state secrets. Earlier this month, five Chinese state-owned companies said they would voluntarily delist from US stock exchanges before being ousted in 2024 as a result of the pending ban.

Additional information about the potential deal and the timing of a potential announcement could not be obtained, but the PCAOB has said any agreement would include full US access to Chinese auditors. The PCAOB declined to comment on Thursday.

Thanks for reading FirstFT Asia. Have a peaceful weekend – Emily

Five more stories in the news

1. Shelling smashes Ukraine’s nuclear power plant Fears of a catastrophic accident at one of Europe’s largest nuclear power plants escalated after the Ukrainian reactor complex in Zaporizhzhya was cut off from the country’s electricity grid due to shelling. The Ukrainian state nuclear power company said the temporary interruption was the first time the plant has been disconnected from the grid. But it added that there were “no worries” about a major accident after backup systems were turned on.

2. Hedge funds build biggest bet against Italian debt since 2008 Amid the turmoil in Rome and the country’s reliance on Russian gas imports, the total value of Italian bonds borrowed by investors to bet on a price decline reached its highest level since January 2008 this month, with more than $39 billion, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

3. China unveils $44 billion in aid to bolster battered economy Beijing has announced tens of billions of dollars in stimulus to boost confidence as China’s economy is plagued by a real estate snowball effect and President Xi Jinping’s stifling zero-covid policy.

4. Myanmar regime arrests former British ambassador Vicky Bowman, Britain’s envoy to Myanmar from 2002 to 2006, and her husband, artist and former political prisoner Htein Lin, were arrested yesterday by the military regime, which seized power in February last year in a coup d’état against the government of Aung San. Suu Kyi.

5. Yen weakness drives PlayStation price spike Sony has increased the price of its PlayStation 5 console by as much as 10 percent in Europe, Japan, China and other key markets as rising inflation and the falling yen force the company to break with years of marketing strategy.

How well have you kept up with the news this week? Take our quiz.

The next few days

Jianzhi Education Technology Group to trade on Nasdaq When the tutorial group filed for a US IPO last year, it was the first Chinese online company to do so since Beijing tightened rules on foreign offerings. (SCMP)

Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell in the spotlight Powell will be the headliner in Jackson Hole, where central bankers will gather this week. The public will be eager to hear advice on the pricing path in the US. His comments are likely to be aggressive, given recent data on the US job market and the views of the Federal Open Market Committee.

Opinion: The Fed’s trials of inflation show that stories are at least as important as models, writes Gillian Tett.

Asia Cup Twenty20 International The cricket tournament kicks off on Saturday in the UAE and lasts until September 11. Afghanistan and Sri Lanka play in the opener in Dubai.

What else do we read

China’s Ailing Asset Funds Struggling To Take Advantage Of The Collapsing Real Estate Sector Nearly a dozen ailing investment funds told the Financial Times they hadn’t increased their exposure to residential and commercial real estate, usually the most popular form of collateral in Chinese debt restructuring, despite the rising number of foreclosures in the real estate sector.

Higgin Kim: ‘People are really rough. Art works like a tenderiser’ There is a rich recent history of South Korean conglomerates spending a lot of money on art in Seoul as part of their philanthropic activities. Conglomerate boss Kim has taken a different tack. The art is all his own, not Byucksan’s, and he has decided not to build a special house for it.

Capital Group: the slow-moving giant in dangerous waters In a sea full of predators, Capital Group is like a whale shark: slow, friendly and huge. Its collaborative culture, low fees and commitment to active stock selection make it a respected outlier in the increasingly cutthroat world of wealth management.

The budget drone that is changing global warfare The sleek Bayraktar TB2 is fast, cheap – with a seven-figure price tag – and deadly. Ukraine’s favorite drone has made Turkey one of the world’s top drone powers, signaling a new era where the technology is becoming accessible to regimes that can’t buy from more established arms producers.

Big budget blockbusters land amid ‘peak TV’ fears Audiences can enjoy some of the most expensive programs ever produced this fall, from Amazon Prime’s The rings of power to HBO Max’s House of the Dragon. But the shows are served at subsidized prices by streaming platforms that are making record losses and begging the question: Have we finally hit “peak TV”?

Reader poll

This week, a group of Apple employees launched a petition as part of their efforts to resist an order from CEO Tim Cook to return to office. Other Silicon Valley companies are more relaxed. Meta, the owner of Facebook, has embraced virtual working as a permanent alternative, while Dropbox has declared itself a “Virtual First” company. Do you think staff should go back to the office? Vote our latest poll.