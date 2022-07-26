FirstFT: UK chemicals sector hit by £2bn Brexit red tape

Good morning. This article is an on-site version of our FirstFT newsletter. Subscribe to our Asia, Europe/Africa or America edition to get it straight to your inbox every weekday morning

Britain’s chemicals sector faces a £2bn blow from bureaucracy after Brexit, twice the cost of the industry’s original estimates as the government draws up its own regulatory regime, ministers warned.

Despite Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak promising to “do away with bureaucracy from the EU” during the Tory leadership campaign, the cost of bureaucracy mounts after leaving the bloc.

A government impact assessment published by the Financial Times has put the central estimate for the cost of registering chemicals in a new UK database – often duplicating existing registrations with the EU – at £2 billion.

The chemical industry warned last year that the regime, known as UK Reach, would cost around £1 billion. But the government now accepts that many more substances need to be registered than previously thought. British companies have spent £500m in compliance with the Brussels regime over the past decade, giving them access to 27 markets.



1. Russia stops gas supplies to Europe via Nord Stream 1 Moscow state energy conglomerate Gazprom will reduce gas flow through its largest pipeline to Germany to a fifth of capacity starting tomorrow, risking the continent running out of critical supplies for the winter. Russia had already cut deliveries to 40 percent last month.

2. Italy’s access to the EU Covid fund’s share European governments and investors are nervously exploring what the collapse of Mario Draghi’s government will mean for Italy’s ability to meet ambitious reform milestones and release €800 billion tranches of the EU’s covid recovery fund, of which Rome is the largest recipient.

3. Qatar Airways boss: Aviation faces years of disruption Staff shortages in Europe, delays in aircraft deliveries from manufacturers and a lack of spare parts will cause long-term disruptions, Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker told the Financial Times. Even as the delivery bottlenecks diminish, demand for air freight still growing.

4. Ex-Goldman banker accused of passing on inside tips to squash partner US authorities accused New York-based Brijesh Goel of passing sensitive market information to his squash partner, in one of a series of insider trading cases announced by federal prosecutors yesterday.

5. South Africa Opens Private Power Generation The government has engaged the private sector in a contingency plan to tackle the worst-ever blackout in Africa’s most industrialized economy, by removing controls on companies that generate their own power outside the broken Eskom monopoly.

Indo-Pacific Military Leaders Conference Attendees in Sydney today and tomorrow include US military leader Mark Milley and Admiral John Aquilino, head of the US Indo-Pacific command, who are expected to discuss Taiwan and what lessons from the conflict in Ukraine could apply to the island. .

EU energy ministers meet An extraordinary meeting of the bloc’s energy ministers is taking place in Brussels with the aim of creating a package of measures to secure fuel supplies. FT premium subscribers can read more in our Europe Express Newsletter.

GMB in Scotland votes for strike The union closes a vote of nearly 10,000 council workers this summer for union action over a wage dispute.

Corporate Profits It is the highest earnings season. Reporting companies include Alphabet, Coca-Cola, Heathrow, LVMH, McDonald’s, Microsoft, UBS, Unilever and Visa. See our Week ahead email for the full list.

US economic data Home sales are estimated to have declined in June, as did consumer confidence in July. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index will: reflect house prices in May. (FT, WSJ)

Migrants exploited by understaffed care homes Chronic underfunding of the social care sector has led to recruiting problems, with enforcement officials and regulators telling Sarah O’Connor they are seeing an increase in cases of exploitation of migrant workers. Why is this happening?

The UK struggles to recruit enough healthcare staff to care for an aging population, exacerbated by Brexit and the pandemic © James Ferguson



Patrick Pouyanné of Total is not withdrawing The CEO of TotalEnergies is undertaking a series of complex oil and gas developments in challenging parts of the world, even as he invests billions in clean energy and environmental pressures on the industry are mounting. How long can he have it either way?

HSBC’s past can’t help its future Sharp minds try to predict the bank’s future by figuring out how returns, regulations and capital base would change if it were broken up, as shareholder Ping An Insurance demands. But it’s politics, not statistics, that decide how China acts, author Michael Sheridan writes — and history isn’t on HSBC’s side.

How the Morrisons Acquisition Soured for Goldman Sachs The war in Ukraine caused an economic shock that turned Morrisons’ mega deal from a dream ticket into a nightmare. The supermarket takeover has cost underwriting banks hundreds of millions of pounds and is now a symbol of the excesses of the cheap money era.

Is the dollar about to turn around? The US dollar has risen more than 10 percent against other major currencies since the beginning of the year. But if the economy weakens and inflation rises, the Federal Reserve will likely put the brakes on and the dollar will reverse, writes Professor Barry Eichengreen.

Sweat, tears and gasping are all normal for the naive consumer of the Bollywood Burner at chef Vivek Singh’s Cinnamon Bazaar in Covent Garden. But there’s little room for pride in the world of competitive chili-eating — all you can do is wipe your brow and hope for a sympathetic server.

Singh created the curry about 15 years ago and mixed Dorset Nagas – then the world’s second hottest chilli – with minced lamb, sesame, tamarind and scotch hats



