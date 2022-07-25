FirstFT: UK blocks ‘non-essential’ overseas aid payments

Good morning. This article is an on-site version of our FirstFT newsletter. Subscribe to our Asia, Europe/Africa or America edition to get it straight to your inbox every weekday morning

Britain’s overseas aid aid program has been confused after the Treasury Department blocked ‘non-essential’ new payments for the summer over concerns that the cost of aid in Ukraine would exceed a spending cap.

Last year, Boris Johnson’s government cut its foreign aid budget following the Covid-19 pandemic, and “temporarily” made a clear commitment to spend 0.7 percent of GDP in favor of a 0.5 percent cap. delete.

The Treasury Secretary, Simon Clarke, last week told the State Department and other departments to suspend aid payments until Johnson’s replacement as prime minister was in office, as the lower bound was about to be crossed.

The move stunned officials working on development projects who said the programs would be halted, dealing a blow to Britain’s claim as an “aid superpower”.

Andrew Mitchell, the Tory’s former secretary of international development cooperation, said it would “undoubtedly cost lives” in the world’s poorest countries. Labor said the suspension of aid payments was “extraordinary”.

Five more stories in the news

1. UK and France get board seats in Eutelsat-OneWeb tie-up The governments will each have a seat on the combined satellite operator’s board as part of a planned merger between Eutelsat and OneWeb, which aims to challenge billionaire aerospace entrepreneurs Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.

2. WHO declares monkeypox a global health emergency The World Health Organization has used the highest possible designation for the worldwide outbreak of 16,000 monkeypox cases, which was previously triggered more than two years ago for Covid-19. The risk of monkey pox is “high” in Europe, but remains low elsewhere.

3. Strong dollar wipes out billions of US corporate profits The dollar’s rise to its highest level in 20 years this month wiped out billions of dollars in US company sales in the second quarter, causing many to lower the outlook for the remainder of 2022. Tech companies are acutely exposed to a strong dollar because of their foreign footprint.

4. Fed to implement second rate hike of 0.75 points The US Federal Reserve is poised this week to take the dramatic step to rein in inflation for the second month in a row, but the central bank’s strategy after that is less certain as a spike in consumer price growth is weighed against recession risks.

5. Insolvency Service Uses New Powers to Ban Covid Loan Fraudsters The Insolvency Service has used powers for the first time to investigate and sanction executives who wind up companies to avoid debt as it ramps up action against fraud in UK state-backed emergency financing schemes for Covid-19.

the next day

British leadership race The BBC is hosting a live TV debate between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, the latest candidates in the race to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister. Find out who their cabinet favorites are.

About the shipping boxes: Sir Keir Starmer will use a speech in Liverpool to urge Labor to focus on both boosting growth and redistribution of wealth as he tries to wrest the cloak of economic competence from the Conservatives.

World Meetings EU ambassadors will meet tomorrow for an emergency meeting of energy ministers to discuss watering down the bloc’s proposal to cut demand for gas. The General Council of the World Trade Organization meets in Geneva for a special meeting.

Port workers in Liverpool vote for strike The Unite union will vote hundreds of workers for industrial action in one of Britain’s largest container ports, in the latest show of discontent over pay.

Tunisia referendum The country votes in a national referendum on a new constitution that would significantly increase the president’s powers.

What else do we read

Syria: what is Turkey’s grand plan? At least 9 million Syrians are now under Ankara’s responsibility after border raids to push back Kurdish militants from the YPG, which the Turkish government considers a terrorist organization. It represents Turkey’s largest footprint in an Arab state since the collapse of the Ottoman Empire in 1918 – reflecting its ever-increasing role in shaping the future of northern Syria.

Investors, be careful in emerging markets After dazzling price drops in the first half of the year, more analysts are recommending greater overall exposure to emerging market assets. But historically cheap prices may not be enough given the macroeconomic headwinds, writes Mohamed El-Erian.

A new look at insurance: how prevention is better than claiming The insurance industry is evolving, with technologies such as wearable devices making it easier to collect real-time data about customers. This has played an important role in developing schemes aimed at preventing claims, such as offering consumers incentives for physical activity.

By partnering with consumers and businesses to change behavior and reduce risk, insurers hope to limit the likelihood and severity of payouts © FT montage: Dreamstime



How do you avoid feeling lonely at the top? While it can be very rewarding to do it alone, it can also be challenging. Two long years of Covid have shown how easily loneliness can turn into isolation. Founders and entrepreneurs can find support, networks and help — they just need to make time, writes Shola Asante, co-founder of Sante + Wade shoes.

Imposter syndrome is actually the human condition Self-doubt is part of a healthy professional life, so why label it a disease? Women, in particular, are tired of being told how to change in order to better operate in a given environment, writes Viv Groskop, because it ignores the reality of an imperfect world.

Food

A new generation of fine-dining chefs offers innovative ice cream flavors such as roasted potato peel, Douglas fir. . . and second-hand books.

Dark chocolate corrugated ice cream with frosted pistachios and candied kumquats at Noci in Islington, London © Laura Jalbert



