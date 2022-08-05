FirstFT: Truss claims UK recession can be averted

This article is an on-site version of our FirstFT newsletter. Subscribe to our Asia, Europe/Africa or America edition to get it straight to your inbox every weekday morning

Good morning. Liz Truss, the frontrunner of Tory leaders, claimed yesterday she could avoid a recession if she became prime minister, as the Bank of England warned Britain was in for a protracted downturn.

The British Foreign Secretary, who has promised immediate tax cuts if she wins, said during a Sky News leadership debate that the BoE’s expected economic slump, which could last into next year, could still be averted.

“We can change the outcome and make it more likely that the economy will grow” – Liz Truss

Truss promised to roll back the plans of her rival Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor, to raise corporate taxes from 19 percent to 25 percent, while scrapping green taxes on energy bills and an increase in national insurance.

Sunak follows Truss in all party member polls, with some pointing to a lead of 30 points or more. But after the Sky News debate, the public strongly favored Sunak in a show of hands.

The televised debate came on the same day that the central bank raised interest rates sharply by 0.5 percentage point to 1.75% and that inflation was expected to be 13 percent by the end of the year.

The BoE’s gloomy view of the immediate economic outlook came as a shock to analysts, who believe it wants to unleash a sharp downturn to curb rising inflation.

Opinion: To stamp her authority in office, Truss would need to appoint a cabinet that represents the full spectrum of Tory views, Sebastian Payne writes.

Five more stories in the news

1. Ukraine calls for extension of Black Sea grain deal Taras Kachka, Ukraine’s trade negotiator and Deputy Economy Minister, has called for the agreement easing Russia’s blockade on grain exports to be extended to other products such as metals after the route’s first successful use.

2. Coinbase Forges BlackRock Deal Over Crypto Access Coinbase has announced a deal with BlackRock that will give the asset manager’s clients more seamless access to digital asset markets, in the latest sign of traditional investors engaging in cryptocurrencies.

3. Visa and Mastercard sever ties with Pornhub owner’s ad arm The payment networks will stop working with the advertising arm of MindGeek, the owner of Pornhub, after a court ruling found that Visa could be held liable for illegal content on the user-generated pornographic website.

4. Russian court sentences Brittney Griner to nine years in prison Prosecutors have sentenced the American basketball player to nine years in prison on drug smuggling charges, raising the stakes of a proposed prisoner swap that could involve Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Russian prosecutors had demanded nine years and six months in prison for Brittney Griner after she pleaded guilty to drug smuggling charges © Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool/Reuters



5. Forest fires consume almost all CO2 offsets in the forest in the 100-year reserve As a result of fires, six forest projects in California’s carbon trading system have released between 5.7 million and 6.8 million tons of carbon since 2015, according to a nonprofit research group. at least 95 percent of all carbon credits reserved by forestry projects in the US.

the next day

Erdogan meets Putin Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi to discuss military cooperation. (Yahoo)

Economic data In the UK, Halifax’s monthly house price index is expected. Analysts expect job growth in the US continued at a high pace in July, but more slowly than in June. The Federal Reserve publishes figures on consumer credit. (FT, WSJ)

celebrations In addition to International Beer Day, the streets of Brighton will be awash in glitter as one of the UK’s biggest Pride events kicks off today. Thousands of people will flock to the south coast during the annual LGBT+ parade.

What else do we read

Europe and Asia battle to secure gas supplies The race to secure supplies of liquefied natural gas for the winter raises the risk of further price increases, further raising the cost of living. Competition has intensified as Europe seeks to replace natural gas from Russia, putting pressure on countries such as Japan and South Korea, the world’s second and third largest importers of LNG.

Britain’s fearful generation Across the country, schoolchildren this year are probably the most vulnerable, underprepared and unhappy group ever to collect A-level results. Lucy Kellaway explains why and what schools are doing to address a looming mental health crisis.

Will anyone still be living in central Spain in 50 years’ time? You’d think climate change would be a top priority in a hot, dry country, but in fact Spaniards are spending more time arguing over national unity, following the trauma of Catalonia’s illegal independence referendum in 2017. Simon Kuper writes that global warming earth threatens the world. most livable country.

Ukrainian refugees rely on the kindness of strangers More than 6 million people have fled since Russia began its large-scale invasion of Ukraine. Hundreds have shared their stories with the Financial Times about the fear of fleeing a war zone, the difficulty in adapting to unfamiliar lands and their hopes for the future. Hardships, heartaches and insecurity were constants, but also good deeds.

Market rally yields hard lessons Oh, poor fund managers. Why those long faces? July was one of the best months of all time. But it may not be the rebound we’ve all been waiting for. Too much money has been tied up in a safe shelter and too little used in the revival, writes Katie Martin.

Books

Acclaimed Pakistani-born novelist Mohsin Hamid lives in an imaginary homeland, one he tries to realize in books. He speaks with the FT about placelessness, “the art of politically engaged art” and his new book The last white man.

