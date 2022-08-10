FirstFT: Truss and Sunak united over powers to override City regulators

This article is an on-site version of our FirstFT newsletter. Subscribe to our Asia, Europe/Africa or America edition to get it straight to your inbox every weekday morning

Good morning. Liz Truss is facing a fight with the Bank of England when she becomes British Prime Minister after signaling she would give ministers powers to override city regulators seen as a barrier to post-Brexit reforms.

The foreign secretary has vowed to move forward with a law that would allow ministers to invoke regulatory decisions in the public interest if they feel watchdogs are being overly cautious.

The plan was originally proposed by her rival Rishi Sunak, who in his Tory leadership bid said Brexit was an opportunity to shift responsibility for regulation to parliament and away from “faceless regulators”.

The controversial “call-in” power, which infuriated BoE Governor Andrew Bailey, was omitted from Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi’s draft financial services bill last month, which put the issue on hold pending election. a new Tory leader in September.

Truss has told allies she will “certainly” continue with the overthrow as party leader – a rare display of policy unity with Sunak.

Speaking at the final settlements for party members in Darlington yesterday, Truss rejected pleas to meet Boris Johnson and Sunak to “agreed a common pledge” to address the cost of living crisis.

Do you think Johnson, Truss and Sunak should find a consensus on how to handle rising fuel bills? Let us know at vote in our pollor share your opinion on firstft@ft.com. Thanks for reading FirstFT Europe/Africa — Jennifer

Five more stories in the news

1. Carlyle Boss Quit After Being Denied $300 Million Pay Package Deposed chief executive Kewsong Lee resigned from the US private equity group after its co-founders refused to discuss his request to discuss a package worth up to $300 million over five years, people with knowledge of the matter said.

2. The UniCredit chief’s pressure to restore relations with Rome Andrea Orcel, chief executive of Italy’s second-largest bank, has hired a top PR firm to restore his battered reputation with government officials after last year’s failed takeover of majority state-owned company Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

3. Russian Oil Stopped Via Pipeline To Central Europe Russian crude oil flows through a critical pipeline to central Europe have been suspended over a row over transit payments to Ukraine over Western sanctions against Moscow-owned entities, threatening supplies and exposing the EU’s continued reliance on Russian energy imports .

4. Foxconn stake in Chinese chipmaker under scrutiny Taiwanese national security officials want to force the Apple supplier to: settle an $800 million investment in Tsinghua Unigroup as Taipei looks to align more closely with the US in the face of escalating threats from Beijing.

5. London faces a garden hose ban Millions of people in the UK capital and South East England face the prospect of a garden hose ban as Thames Water, the UK’s largest water group, yesterday became the fourth company to announce restrictions “in the coming weeks” due to unusually warm and dry conditions.

the next day

Rishi Sunak BBC interview The former Chancellor and Conservative Party leader candidate will be interviewed by Nick Robinson. Opponent Liz Truss has a clear lead in the betting market.

Northern Ireland Council Strike More than 1,000 employees from Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon ​​Borough Council, one of the largest local authorities in the region, will walk away in a dispute over working conditions, disrupting waste collection, scheduling and leisure services.

Inflation data According to economists polled by Reuters, US consumer prices are expected to rise 0.2 percent in July compared to June, with core inflation — excluding food and energy costs — rising 0.5 percent. Germany, Russia and the Czech Republic also have CPIs for July, while Egypt releases inflation data.

Corporate Profits All eyes will be on Admiral’s half-year results to see if its profitability and guidance can withstand inflationary pressures. Other companies reporting include ABM Amro, Aviva, Deliveroo, Prudential, Tui Travel and Walt Disney. A full list is in our Week Ahead. Sign Up here to receive the newsletter in your inbox every Sunday.

What else do we read

Why are UK household energy bills so high? The typical household energy bill is expected to rise to £4,420 in April, more than three times the level at the start of 2022. Energy editor David Sheppard explains why the energy price cap has risen so high and how it compares to what families are paying across Europe .

Rich and poor should mix more New research suggests that children from low-income families who are friends with wealthier peers will earn more later in life. “Economic connectedness” – in short, having rich acquaintances – can be a valuable early rung in the economic ladder, writes Anjana Ahuja.

Lessons from Irish history on the famine in Somalia The UN has warned that after a drought that killed 3 million animals and failed crops, parts of Somalia could face a full-scale famine next month. Looking back at Ireland in 1846, amid a potato famine, provides insight into the possible extent of the devastation, writes Jude Webber.

Europe can withstand a winter recession There’s virtually no way out of a Europe-wide recession after Russia cuts natural gas supplies, but it doesn’t have to be deep or prolonged. Replacement, solidarity and conversation can help overcome a gas embargo, writes Chris Giles.

Don’t rule out a fifth term for the Tories Why, vice and boredom aside, is Janan Ganesh scouring the betting markets for the odds of a fifth conservative term? And why does something so undeserved also seem too expensive? Probably because Labor is still overvalued, he says.

Sport

Tennis star Serena Williams is retiring after the US Open tournament, completing a career of 23 Grand Slam titles that made her a powerful ambassador for black women in business. In a first-person essay for Vogue, Williams attributed the decision to her desire to have more children.

Serena Williams’ quest to break Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam titles in her career has seen her draw consistent ratings and ticket sales at tournaments around the world © Chris Symes/Photosport/AP



This article is an on-site version of our FirstFT newsletter. Subscribe to our Asia, Europe/Africa or America edition to get it straight to your inbox every weekday morning

Thanks for reading and remember you can add FirstFT to myFT. You can also choose to receive a FirstFT push notification in the app every morning. Send your recommendations and feedback to firstft@ft.com. Sign Up here.