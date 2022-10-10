FirstFT: Transatlantic jobs market ‘coming off the boil’

Good morning. This article is an on-site version of our FirstFT newsletter. Subscribe to our Asia, Europe/Africa or America edition to get it straight to your inbox every weekday morning

The hiring frenzy that has gripped advanced economies since the start of the pandemic is easing as employers worry about rising costs, falling demand and obscuring economic prospects.

Unemployment rates remain low on both sides of the Atlantic, but data released last week suggested job openings were falling from historically high levels and companies were becoming more cautious about hiring.

If this combination continues, it would be good news for central bankers who want to slow down wage growth in their fight against high inflation without triggering a rise in unemployment.

“We have a peak in the labor market in all advanced economies” — Simon Macadam of consultancy Capital Economics

Central banks in the US and Europe are engaged in the most aggressive rate hike cycle since the early 1980s to counter rising prices. Officials are concerned that a rush to recruit workers could spark a 1970s-style wage-price spiral in which inflation persists for years.

Thanks for reading FirstFT Europe/Africa. Do you have any feedback on the newsletter? Let me know on firstft@ft.com. Now, on to the rest of today’s news – Jennifer

Five more stories in the news

1. Putin blames Ukrainian ‘terrorism’ for Crimean Bridge explosion Vladimir Putin said there was “no doubt” that Kiev was behind the explosion early Saturday that damaged a bridge connecting Crimea to mainland Russia, a critical military supply route for the invasion of Ukraine and a symbol of Moscow’s prestige. . Ukrainians celebrated the blast as a blow to Russian control of the annexed territories.

2. German police open investigation into rail system sabotage Authorities have launched an investigation into the sabotage of the country’s rail transport network, which led to services in northern Germany being shut down on Saturday. Fiber optic cables were damaged at two crime scenes, police said, adding that political motivation could not be ruled out.

About the north: Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats have won the regional elections in Lower Saxony, which is seen as a referendum on the energy crisis.

3. Investors flee UK property funds The pace of withdrawals from commercial real estate funds has accelerated rapidly since the government unveiled its “mini” budget last month, in a shift that analysts warned could spark a rush to sell buildings at low rates.

4. Whistleblowers accused EY of laundering suspicious transactions EY has been accused of laundering suspicions of money laundering and tax evasion in an investigation it conducted this year for long-term client Leonteq. The claims are centered on two transactions created for a French workers’ cooperative and a mysterious €120,000 payment.

5. France reassures UK about winter electricity flows France has said it will need to be able to supply Britain at critical times if electricity supplies come under pressure this winter, despite problems with nuclear reactors that have forced Europe’s largest energy exporter to rely on imports.

the next day

Scottish National Party Conference Scotland’s Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon will say in her party’s closing speech that independence is the only way to ensure a partnership of equals between the nations of the UK. A day later, the SNP’s plan for a new referendum on the issue will be heard by the British Supreme Court.

ECB conference on monetary policy Philip Lane, chief economist of the European Central Bank, will deliver his opening speech at the ECB’s monetary policy conference in Frankfurt. In technology, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks at the Tallinn Digital Summit.

IMF and World Bank meetings The institutions will begin their annual meetings in Washington, which will last all week, at which the major shareholders of the US and Germany are calling on the World Bank to overhaul its business model to drive action against climate change.

Nobel Prize The final prize for economics will be announced in Stockholm, Sweden.

What else do we read

Elon Musk has lunch with the FT At Musk’s favorite Mexican restaurant, Fonda San Miguel in Austin, Texas, the Tesla chief talks to FT editor Roula Khalaf about moving to Mars, saving free speech via Twitter — and why aging is a “problem” that shouldn’t be solved .

Elon Musk: ‘I am subject to literally a million laws and regulations and I obey almost 99.99 percent of them’ © Seb Jarnot



How global crises are reshaping agriculture Climate change and rising costs for supplies such as fertilizers are fueling a return of the so-called regenerative farming movement. The aim is to make agriculture a solution to the environmental crisis, rather than a leading contributor, by restoring natural ecosystems.

The BoE Governor’s Week of Tough Questions in Washington Andrew Bailey will be under intense scrutiny as the central bank prepares to end its emergency government bond bailout Friday as he prepares to show that the market dysfunction is over and the BoE has a grip on inflation.

Sahel jihadist violence spirals With this year’s highest death toll from jihadist violence in Burkina Faso and Mali since the start of the crisis a decade ago, analysts are wondering: what can be done to fight the ISIS and Al-Qaeda-affiliated insurgents who are nearly half of the nation’s land?

The talk of Ireland’s reunification is getting louder A century after the split, there is increasing talk of unity on the island of 7mn, spurred on by Brexit, changing demographics and the pro-unit Sinn Féin becoming the largest party on both sides of the border. Here’s what’s behind those calls.

Movie

Hollywood Was Wary Of Backing A Movie About African Women Warriors — But Now The queen of women is a big blockbuster. Film critic Danny Leigh sits down with director Gina Prince-Bythewood to discuss what it takes to make a successful action movie and promote diversity.

Lashana Lynch as Izogie in ‘The Woman King’ © Ilze Kitshoff



Thanks for reading and remember you can add FirstFT to myFT. You can also choose to receive a FirstFT push notification in the app every morning. Send your recommendations and feedback to firstft@ft.com