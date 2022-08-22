FirstFT: Top Russian diplomat dismisses hopes of quick end to Ukraine war

This article is an on-site version of our FirstFT newsletter. Subscribe to our Asia, Europe/Africa or America edition to get it straight to your inbox every weekday morning

Good morning. With the six-month mark of President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine approaching this week, a senior Russian diplomat has told the Financial Times that Moscow sees no possibility for a diplomatic solution to end the war and expects a long conflict.

Gennady Gatilov, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva, said the UN should play a greater role in efforts to end the conflict and accused the US and other NATO countries of pressuring Ukraine to walk away. of the negotiations. There would be no direct talks between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he added.

“Now I see no possibility for diplomatic contacts,” said Gatilov. “And the more the conflict continues, the harder it will be to find a diplomatic solution.”

His comments, despite a wave of shuttle diplomacy in recent weeks, dealt a blow to negotiators who had hoped that a recent agreement on grain exports from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports could provide the basis for a broader deal.

The UN had become entangled in “politicization” as a result of the war, which had “damaged the authority of the UN and its organizations,” Gatilov argued, rendering it unable to act as an effective mediator.

He also accused Western countries of using the conflict “as a tool to isolate Russia. . . harm our position, economically and politically”.

1. The world’s largest sovereign wealth fund says cybersecurity is the top concern Hacking has overshadowed tumultuous financial markets as the number one concern for Norges Bank Investment Management, Norway’s $1.2 trillion oil fund, as it faces an average of three “serious” cyber attacks every day, CEO Nicolai Tangen said.

2. Bulb rescue costs rise to £4bn in spring The cost to UK households of bailing out the nationalized energy retailer Bulb is expected to rise to more than £4bn by the spring, leaving every home with an extra £150 or more in the bills next year unless the government makes a sale realizes.

3. Europe ‘threatens to lose funding for green hydrogen to US’ Europe will struggle to meet its green hydrogen targets and reduce its dependence on Russian gas unless it aligns with the new US climate subsidy package, Fortescue Future Industries chief Mark Hutchinson said in an interview. “All the green capital will flow to the US and [Europe is] just going to miss it,” he said.

4. German accounting regulator says accountants ‘too close’ to clients Thorsten Pötzsch, BaFin’s head of accounting regulations, in his first interview after the country’s accounting review, in his first interview after the country’s accounting review, has called for more “professional skepticism” among customers and has lashed out at German accountants. Overview.

5. PwC sued by accountant after ‘pub wave’ brain injury The Big Four firm is being sued by an accountant who claims he suffered serious head injuries after attending a celebratory work event that included an “excessive” drinking game of “pub golf”.

Corporate Profits Ampol publishes the first half results, while Zoom Video Communications publishes the second quarter results.

European Economic Association The EEA’s Annual Conference starts at Bocconi University in Milan.

Russian Flag Day The country celebrates its National Flag Day. Offices remain open.

Former F1 boss goes to court Bernie Ecclestone is to appear in Westminster court charged with “false representation fraud” for failing to declare foreign assets believed to be worth more than £400 million.

Why staff are sent to bond with nature According to a recent global survey, most employees are unable to explain their own company’s climate commitments. Can area retreats — from sleeping in the woods to cuddling with trees — solve the disconnect?

The UK government’s favorite diagnostic company faces the next test Randox, one of the so-called winners of the pandemic, made hundreds of millions from government contracts for diagnostic tests for Covid-19. Now it is using that windfall to expand its health clinics in an effort to bolster preventive care and give people control over their own health testing.

Rising fertilizer prices threaten to trigger the food crisis in Africa The price of nitrogen-based fertilizers has reached record highs in line with natural gas costs in the wake of the war in Ukraine. In response, growers have reduced use, threatening to reduce food production and exacerbating a global food crisis, raising the prospect of social unrest on the continent.

Why Biden is taking over private equity The influence of buyout groups on US industry has never been greater. But the antitrust landscape is changing after years of lenient policies, with regulators under President Joe Biden’s administration trying to crack down on private equity and prevent it from “rolling up” large swaths of corporate America.

WeWork founder Adam Neumann’s comeback based on VC After WeWork rose in valuation, crashed and became a cautionary tale, the mercurial founder is back with a new start-up, Flow, which he claims could disrupt the real estate industry. Andreessen Horowitz bets he’s right, at a cost of $350 million.

