FirstFT: Russia’s military dealings with North Korea

Russia is buying millions of missiles and artillery shells from North Korea to rekindle its offensive in Ukraine, according to recently released US intelligence agencies, as Western sanctions begin to choke Moscow’s arms stock.

The Russian Defense Ministry was “in the process of purchasing millions of missiles and artillery shells from North Korea for use on the battlefield in Ukraine,” a US official said, citing information recently cleared for public dissemination.

“This purchase indicates that the Russian military continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, partly due to export controls and sanctions,” the official added.

Moscow’s military relations with North Korea come after recent revelations that it also relies on another pariah nation, Iran, to support its war in Ukraine. Russia received its first shipment of Iranian combat drones last week and is likely to receive more, US officials said.

Iran and North Korea are generally seen as relatively unreliable suppliers of military equipment. US officials said some of the drones purchased by Russia from Iran had experienced mechanical failures.

1. Japanese Yen Hits 24-Year Low Against Dollar The yen fell to its lowest level against the US dollar since August 1998, as hedge funds in Europe and the US resumed bets on the Bank of Japan’s ultra-accommodative monetary policy. The Japanese currency fell as much as 1.7 percent to a low of ¥142.97 against the dollar.

2. Truss takes office and pledges to get the UK out of the energy crisis Liz Truss has vowed Britain will “win the storm”, as the new British Prime Minister began to confront an economic crisis with a massive bailout for families and businesses that could cost more than £150 billion. Within minutes of entering number 10, Truss began forming a cabinet. Here’s a look at her records.

3. Silicon Valley in India hit by floods and power outages Floods have flooded parts of India’s tech capital Bangalore, flooding millions of homes, destroying slums and cutting off transport links to offices. The deluge from the eastern parts of the city in the southern Indian state of Karnataka follows much larger flooding in Pakistan that has killed at least 1,300 people.

4. Singapore’s Largest Bank Backs Crypto Despite Slump Piyush Gupta, chief executive of DBS, said the bank plans to grow its cryptocurrency and digital asset business despite the crypto bear market, and says it wants to expand its digital exchange and offer services to more of its 300,000 wealthy customers in Asia.

5. Juul Labs Pays $438.5 Million in Settlement for Underage Users The Altria-backed e-cigarette group has been ordered to pay $438.5 million under a settlement with dozens of US attorneys general after their two-year investigation found it had “cynically” advertised vaping products to underage users.

GDP figures Australia Australia’s economy is expected to have grown 1.1 percent quarter-over-quarter and 3.6 percent year-over-year when the second quarter figures are released today. (Forex Live)

Apple launch event Apple holds its annual event to launch its latest products, including a new line of iPhones. Late last week, Apple officially overtook Android devices to account for more than half of the smartphones in the US.

Chinese trade figures Monthly and quarterly trading data will be released today.

Beige book of the US Federal Reserve The Fed will release its report on economic conditions today. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Michael Barr will also discuss how to make the financial system safer and fairer at the Brookings Institution, his first public comment since he took on the role.

The struggle for control of the Indian media Prannoy Roy, a broadcaster and co-founder of New Delhi Television, and his wife and co-founder Radhika Roy are engaged in a battle with the world’s third-richest man, Gautam Adani, for control of a media group that supporters say a bastion of media independence.

Taiwan’s military was stuck in the past The inertia that has hindered efforts to bolster Taiwan’s defenses is rooted in the military’s historic ties to the Kuomintang, the Chinese nationalist party that ruled the country under martial law for decades, experts say. The push for reform has become urgent as Beijing ramps up military pressure.

Europe can – and must – win the energy war How Europe responds to this crisis will determine its future in the short and long term, writes Martin Wolf. It must resist Putin’s blackmail. It must adapt, cooperate and persevere. That is the crux of the matter.

Why Bloomberg keeps living through and through and through and through Industry watchers have been predicting the Bloomberg terminal’s death since the financial crisis, writes Rupak Ghose, a former financial analyst at Credit Suisse. But Bloomberg lives on. It thrives. He explains why.

A Skeptic’s Guide to Cryptography Even after the crypto markets crashed this year, there are still some people who believe there is a future for digital assets and blockchain technology. FT columnist and recognized crypto skeptic, Jemima Kelly, is not so sure. In Season 4 of Tech Tonic, she travels deep into crypto land to hear from critics, converts and hardcore believers.

