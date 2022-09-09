FirstFT: Remembering Queen Elizabeth II

This article is an on-site version of our FirstFT newsletter. Subscribe to our Asia, Europe/Africa or America edition to get it straight to your inbox every weekday morning

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest serving monarch, has passed away, leaving her people in mourning, but reflecting on a dutiful life in which she bound the country together through 70 years of profound change.

Her death, aged 96, was announced by Buckingham Palace at 6:30 p.m. yesterday. It marked a turning point in the life of the nation, leaving it without its “matriarch.”

The Prince of Wales stood at her bedside in Balmoral, her beloved castle in the Scottish Highlands, along with other members of the royal family. At the time of her death, her son became King Charles III.

The new king said his mother’s death was a moment of “the greatest sorrow for me and all members of my family”, but said the family would be “comforted and sustained” by the respect and affection for the Queen in Great Britain and the Whole Commonwealth.

Flags all over the country were flown at half mast, while in Westminster a band played “God Save the King”. As dusk fell, thousands of people gathered outside Buckingham Palace to pay tribute.

The Queen, who this year celebrated the 70th anniversary of her reign, represented continuity and stability for Britain from the post-war era into the 21st century, acting as a unifying figure in times of crisis.

“She was the spirit of Britain, and that spirit will live on,” said Liz Truss, the Queen’s 15th Prime Minister. The Queen’s last formal function on Tuesday was to invite Truss to form a new government.

The King and his wife, Camilla, who becomes Queen Consort, remained in Balmoral and are returning to London today.

Global leaders shared their condolences from around the world.

French President Emmanuel Macron said: “I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who left a lasting impression on her country and her century.”

Mario Draghi, Italy’s Prime Minister, expressed his “sincere condolences” to the Royal Family and the citizens of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth, praising the Queen’s “balance, wisdom and respect for institutions and democracy”.

A statement from US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden said, “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era.”

Video: Queen Elizabeth II: A Long Life of Duty and Service

Three more stories in the news

1. Brussels faces opposition to ceiling price on Russian gas At least 10 EU countries, including Italy, Poland and Greece, are urging Brussels to introduce a gas price cap for all suppliers, warning that Russia could look like Vladimir Putin to completely cut off flows to Europe. The proposal is likely to be discussed only briefly at an emergency meeting today.

2. Limited support for business in the Truss power plan British Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced an estimated £150bn package to protect Britain from rising energy prices, with two years of coverage for households but only six months for business. She also pledged to increase domestic oil and gas production, restart fracking and reform the energy market.

Kwasi Quarteng: Helping people and businesses through the winter means some fiscal easing in the short term, writes the new British chancellor. There is no other option.

The FT view: Liz Truss doesn’t like “handouts,” but she has shown a willingness to be flexible when needed, our editors write. Her bold energy plan costs more than double the Covid-19 leave scheme.

3. Ukraine claims significant gains in counteroffensive Ukraine claimed to have regained territory in the eastern region of Kharkov as Moscow concentrated on repelling Kiev’s southern offensive around Kherson. The gain, which represents Ukraine’s most successful counter-attack since fending off Russia’s first attack, could weaken Moscow’s hold on the Donbas region, analysts say.

The next few days

bank of England The central bank today publishes its survey on inflation attitudes.

Corporate Profits British computer services provider Computacenter announces half-year figures.

Les Rendez-Vous de Septembre One of the insurance sectors largest gatherings starts tomorrow in Monte Carlo.

Tennis The women’s singles final of the US Open Tennis Championship will take place tomorrow in New York, followed by the men’s singles final on Sunday.

elections Sweden to hold general elections on Sunday for the 349 Riksdag MPs, with the populist far-right Sweden Democrats ready for a “seismic” breakthrough. Russia also has local and regional elections on the same day.

9/11 Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks in New York and Washington.

What else do we read

A monarch who spoke for her kingdom In a country ravaged by economic problems, marked by the polarization of its politics and uncertain about her place in the world, the Queen was an essential anchor, writes Philip Stephens. For many, monarch and monarchy had become indivisible.

Queen Elizabeth II travels to the Houses of Parliament before addressing the State Opening of Parliament in 2016 © Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Images



‘Grace, humanity and fortitude’ The Queen was an enduring symbol of identity, a pivot around which her country changed perhaps even more profoundly than during the reign of her long-lived great-great-grandmother, Victoria, the FT editorial writes.

From the archive: The queen in style In February this year, as the Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, the FT charted her wardrobe’s strategy and influence – and the legacy she would leave behind for her successor.

The Queen’s Portraits for 70 Years From the coronation portrait of Cecil Beaton through Andy Warhol and Lucien Freud to a postcolonial image for the platinum jubilee, artists have shown humanity, politics and fantasy in their portraits of Queen Elizabeth II.

A memoir of the Queen in her early years on the throne Sir Alan Lascelles, the Queen’s first private secretary, recalls her coming of age in his 1960 memoir. “She had an intuitive understanding of the problems of government, and even of life in general, which I suppose she belonged to Queen Victoria had come to her,” Lascelles writes. “Yet she never lost sight of the human side, or the lighter side of the job. Serving her was actually a lot of fun.”

A life in pictures

Explore these enduring images of the journey to the throne and the service of Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

Elizabeth II wears St Edward’s Crown and carries the scepter and staff during her coronation at Westminster Abbey © PA

