FirstFT: Quant funds snap up $900mn worth of Berkshire Hathaway shares

Good morning. Hedge funds gobbled up shares of Berkshire Hathaway in the second quarter, with DE Shaw, Renaissance Technologies and Bridgewater Associates buying millions of shares in Warren Buffett’s conglomerate.

The list of Berkshire shareholders who topped their positions was dominated by quant funds, with some of the industry’s best-known names collectively buying shares worth more than $900 million during the quarter, according to Financial Times-reviewed securities filings.

These computer-driven investment groups look for factors or trends to drive betting, with some hoping for rising momentum and others targeting stocks of companies that are less volatile than the broader market.

Berkshire meets many of the criteria for such funds, in part because its stock is relatively cheap based on its earnings compared to other companies. Value investing has been a winning trade this year, with investors buying up slower-growing but stable companies as interest rates have risen.

“The key factors quants look at” [are] value and momentum is buying winners and selling losers,” said Adam Gould, director of quantitative research at Fundstrat Global Advisors. “Berkshire has been looking favorable on both stats for a while.”

Five more stories in the news

1. UK fuel poverty doubles without ‘immediate’ action The number of UK households in fuel poverty is set to more than double in January to around 28 million people living in 12 million homes, or 42 percent of all households, unless the next prime minister takes “immediate” action to curb energy bills, a coalition of groups has announced. warned.

2. UN inspects Russian nuclear power plant in Ukraine The UN nuclear security watchdog yesterday inspected the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine and said it would set up an “ongoing” presence at the site. The inspection ensued for several tense hours during which officials were delayed by gunfire from nearby battles.

3. New British Leader Faces Angry Staff of Number 10 Britain’s new prime minister will enter a demoralized number 10 next week, in which officials, facing an internal disciplinary procedure that could ruin their careers for attending a lockdown-breaking meeting, are reportedly “spitting blood”.

4. Apple accounts for 50% of US smartphones Apple has overtaken Android devices and accounts for more than half of the smartphones used in the US – the highest share of the iPhone since its launch in 2007. About 150 devices running Google’s Android operating system, led by Samsung and Lenovo, were good for the rest.

5. Starbucks appoints outgoing Reckitt Benckiser chief as CEO Laxman Narasimhan has been tasked with executing a “reinvention” strategy designed by Howard Schultz, who returned in April to the Seattle coffee bean supplier he had built into a global brand. The news came hours after Reckitt surprised investors by announcing that Narasimhan was leaving.

The next few days

Economic data Eurostat publishes July’s producer price index in the eurozone, while Germany has trade figures for the same month. US nonfarm wage data expected to show economy about 300,000 jobs added last month, down from a five-month high of 528,000, while the unemployment rate remained at an all-time low of 3.5 percent.

Donald Trump rallies The former president will take the stage tomorrow at a Republican rally in Pennsylvania to support candidates Doug Mastriano and Mehmet Oz in their midterm election campaigns.

Gorbachev’s Funeral Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev will be buried tomorrow in Moscow’s Novodevichy Cemetery, the final resting place for hundreds of Russian dignitaries, alongside his wife Raisa, who died in 1999. President Vladimir Putin will not attend due to scheduling conflicts, the Kremlin has said.

Chile constitutional vote Chileans vote in referendum on adoption on Sunday new constitutionin the wake of protests in 2019, which would replace the charter issued in 1980 by the Augusto Pinochet regime.

What else do we read and listen to?

Storm clouds gather over Prudential’s pivot to Asia Over the past three years, the £24bn life insurer has divested its European operations, spun off its US operations and cut its UK headquarters, with all senior management relocating to Hong Kong. But an economic downturn, geopolitical instability and pandemic restrictions weigh on the outlook for core markets.

‘How history caught up with my Russian academic friends’ “When I think about the situation of my friends in Russia, about the future denied them by Putin’s war, I feel shame, frustration, anger and above all sadness,” writes British historian Orlando Figes about how the war in Ukraine has expired. influenced the intelligentsia of Moscow and Saint Petersburg. “No doubt they all abhor this war, even if they dare not say so in their messages to me.”

The violent background of the Swedish elections Sweden has risen from one of Europe’s lowest number of fatal shootings per capita to its highest in just a decade, with this year on track to hit a record. Law and order, once dismissed as a gang-on-gang phenomenon confined to poor immigrant neighborhoods, is one of the top priorities for Swedish voters.

Ai Weiwei’s Tribute to ‘Ultimate Freedom’ The centerpiece of Chinese artist Ai Weiwei’s new solo show in Venice is composed of more than 2,000 pieces of black Murano glass, created to mimic bones, organs and surveillance cameras. The result is a hypnotic, hanging ossuary that begs us to fight for our freedom before we die.

India’s bid to enter the semiconductor race India wants to take a step up the manufacturing value chain, with a high stakes to start making semiconductors. But to stand any chance of achieving its goal of cracking the lucrative chip-making market, it will have to act exceptionally fast and resolutely.

Science

The headlines this year have been dominated by war in Europe, rising inflation and concerns about climate change. But there have also been a series of notable breakthroughs, from microbiology to astronomy. The Financial Times science desk puts together the five best stories of the year.

A young star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula, as captured by the newly operational James Webb Space Telescope © Nasa, ESA, CSA, STScI

