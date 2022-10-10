FirstFT: Putin launches retaliation over Crimea bridge explosion

Good morning. This article is an on-site version of our FirstFT newsletter. Subscribe to our Asia, Europe/Africa or America edition to get it straight to your inbox every weekday morning

Vladimir Putin has described Russian airstrikes on Ukraine, the most extensive since the early weeks of his seven-month invasion, in retaliation for the bombing of the bridge connecting Russia to Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula.

At a meeting of his security council yesterday, Russian President accused Kiev of a “terrorist attack” on the Kerch Bridge, which was damaged by an explosion on Saturday, saying that “leaving such a crime without reaction is simply impossible”.

Though Putin claimed the targets were military, energy and communications assets, early images and evidence of damage showed a playground and bridge in central Kiev were hit, as well as civilian infrastructure across the country. The Russian Defense Ministry said its attacks “hit all assigned targets”.

The Russian military has lost ground in regions of southeastern Ukraine that Putin unilaterally claimed as part of Russia last month. On Saturday, Moscow suffered a dent in its prestige after the attack on the bridge, a symbol of Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea, which it claimed was well-guarded.

The strikes killed at least 10 people and injured at least 60, Maryanna Reva, a spokesman for the Ukrainian police, said on state television, citing preliminary details.

1. Chinese chip inventories are falling sharply due to US export controls Shares in top Chinese chipmakers lost $8.6 billion in market value yesterday as new US export controls threatened Beijing’s plans for technology self-sufficiency.

2. EY accused of laundering suspicious transactions Whistleblowers accuse EY of laundering suspicions of money laundering and tax evasion in an investigation it conducted this year for long-term client Leonteq. The fintech company said it had “a strict zero-tolerance policy regarding non-compliant business conduct” and that all allegations were “managed, monitored and reported with due diligence and process”.

3. Tesla hits sales record in China Tesla’s sales in China have reached a new monthly high, reportedly selling 83,000 cars in September, just as Elon Musk received praise from Beijing for his proposal to resolve the geopolitical crisis over Taiwan by placing it in a special administrative zone. , similar to Hong Kong.

4. Iranian celebrities fuel anti-regime protests Protests against Mahsa Amini’s death have expanded to calls for a secular, democratic government. The turmoil has been heightened by social media and, in some cases, celebrities with large online followings.

5. Ex-Fed Chairman Bernanke Wins Nobel Prize in Economics Ben Bernanke, the former chairman of the US Federal Reserve, was awarded this year’s Nobel Prize in economics along with Douglas Diamond of the University of Chicago and Philip Dybvig of Washington University for their work on the role of banks in the economy and financial crises. .

More news about the US economy: JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon predicted that the US economy is likely to plunge into recession next year, and warned that the downturn threatened to lead to “panic” in credit markets.

G7 meeting with Ukrainian president Leaders will hold an emergency meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss Monday’s Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities.

UAE President meets Putin Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan is traveling to Moscow today to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the state news agency of the UAE reported. The visit comes days after OPEC’s oil output, which was passed despite US pressure against the measure.

Meta Platforms’ Connect Event The company holds its annual showcase of new augmented and virtual reality products, including the critically acclaimed headset codenamed Project Cambria. (TechCrunch)

Global Financial Stability Report The IMF publishes its report assessing the global financial system and markets.

The threat to freedom of expression in India India’s noisy public square and critical journalistic and intellectual culture has been a source of pride for many citizens. But some are now rejecting a restriction on free speech that, they say, has extended from media organizations and journalists to public intellectuals, think tanks and comedians.

Why I’d rather have Liz Truss than Xi Jinping as leader The 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party will be everything the Tory Party Conference was not: choreographed, disciplined and united in support of an all-powerful leader. But Britain’s democratic mess is preferable to China’s authoritarian model, writes Gideon Rachman.

The new rules for doing business in a post-neoliberal world More than 40 years ago, the Reagan-Thatcher Revolution was born. Taxes were cut, unions were squashed, markets were deregulated and global capital unleashed. But the economic pendulums are swinging and in recent weeks it has become quite clear that anything remotely related to the trickle-down theory is now politically Kryptonite, Rana Foroohar writes.

Chinese tech groups rely on virtual influencers Virtual idols are having a moment. In the past year, Chinese investment and technology groups have plowed hundreds of millions of dollars into companies that develop digital influencers, who viewed them as a safer option than human celebrities who might be considered too politically outspoken or have questionable morals.

Why Musk Didn’t Leave His Twitter Bid Before Elon Musk suddenly indicated last week that he wanted to complete the buyout on the original terms, Elon Musk had apparently had doubts about his deal to buy Twitter. But the US court ruling on generic drug manufacturer Akorn serves as a lesson about how difficult it would be for a corporate acquirer in similar circumstances to walk away, Sujeet Indap writes.

The prince, Sue-Lin Wong’s chilling series on Chinese President Xi Jinping is “a Machiavellian tale of power”. The Economist’s new podcast charts Xi’s rise and key world events, from the Tiananmen Square massacre to the fall of the Soviet Union, that helped shape his worldview.

