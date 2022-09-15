FirstFT: Putin admits there’s a split between Moscow and Beijing

This article is an on-site version of our FirstFT newsletter. Subscribe to our Asia, Europe/Africa or America edition to get it straight to your inbox every weekday morning

Good morning. Russian President Vladimir Putin has acknowledged China’s “concern” over the war in Ukraine by publicly admitting for the first time that there are disagreements between Beijing and Moscow over the conflict.

Putin’s comments came Thursday during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan, the first time the two met in person since the Kremlin launched its all-out invasion of Ukraine in February.

“We highly value the balanced position of our Chinese friends when it comes to the crisis in Ukraine,” Putin told Xi, according to a Kremlin transcript.

“We understand your questions and concerns about this. During today’s meeting, we will of course explain our position, although we have discussed this before.”

Putin arrived in Uzbekistan as Russian forces in northeastern Ukraine were forced to withdraw by a counter-offensive in Kiev that has recaptured key territory, boosted Ukrainian morale and raised questions about Moscow’s ability to sustain its offensive .

Russia has repeatedly rejected claims of global isolation, pointing to increasingly close economic and political ties with China and other non-Western countries.

Related reading: The US and EU are stepping up pressure on Turkey to crack down on Russian sanctions evasion, amid concerns that the country’s banking sector is a potential back door for illicit financing.

Where do you think relations between Russia and China will go? Tell me what you think firstft@ft.com. Thanks for reading FirstFT Asia and have a nice weekend. — Emily

Five more stories in the news

1. White House sounds alert to incoming Chinese investment President Joe Biden has issued an executive order to boost scrutiny of deals with foreign companies in high-tech industries such as semiconductors, as part of an ongoing effort to address security threats from China.

2. South Korea considers plan to win . to stabilize South Korea said it was reviewing “contingency plans” to deal with currency volatility, with the Korean won hovering at a 13-year low against the US dollar as currencies across Asia come under pressure. face of an increasingly aggressive Federal Reserve.

3. Chinese state-owned banks cut deposit rates for the first time since 2015 Government borrowers, including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Bank of China, Bank of Communications and Agricultural Bank of China, cut interest rates on three-year deposits by 0.15 percentage points yesterday as Beijing delayed the slow growth of the world’s second-largest economy. world without running the risk that the renminbi will run amok.

4. Key moment for crypto market Ethereum, the world’s second-largest blockchain, has completed a much-anticipated upgrade to its system in a move expected to lower its energy costs and set the stage for greater use of crypto technology in mainstream finance. Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum, said the upgrade, known in the industry as “The Merge”, was completed earlier today.

5. US Senate Panel Approves $6.5 Billion Bill to Fund Weapons for Taiwan The Taiwan Policy Act was passed by a margin of 17-5 by the United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee. The bill, which has yet to be approved by the full Senate and House, marks the first time the US has directly financed the supply of weapons to Taiwan.

How well have you kept up with the news this week? Take our quiz.

the next day

China Retail Sales and Industrial Production Figures When August data is released today, economists expect retail sales to rise continue their bleak trend after the disappointing July report. (Focus Economics, FT)

Chinese top legislator meets South Korean president Li Zhanshu, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China, is expected to: meet the South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol today.

Malaysia Day The financial markets are closed today on the occasion of the establishment of the Malaysian federation.

scandal! premiere The Netflix documentary charting the incredible story of how the Financial Times’ Dan McCrum brought down the massive and fraudulent German payment processor Wirecard is released worldwide today.

Dan McCrum, right, spent seven years investigating fraudulent payment processor Wirecard, a story that continues as executives await trial © Courtesy of Netflix



Join board members and C-suite executives in person or online for the Cyber ​​Resilience Summit September 21-23 to hear comments from speakers including Bill Clinton. Register for your pass today.

What else do we read

Xi Plan for Economic Independence Under Xi Jinping – who looks almost certain to run for another term next month – China aims to become a state-led and self-sufficient techno-superpower that is no longer so dependent on the west. But how realistic is goal in a connected world?

Citi opens Málaga hub for junior bankers Málaga is better known for its sunshine and food than its banking. But yesterday, 27 young recruits started working at Citi’s new junior investment banker hub. Rivals have dismissed it as a gimmick, but the US bank claims it’s a way to provide new starters with “better work-life balance.” Will it work?

Rebellion in the Rabbit Hole of the Kiev Presidential Palace Last week, Gillian Tett took a journey through the dark corridors of the Ukrainian presidential palace, where President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his team, despite fending off a vicious Russian invasion for seven months, are determined to deliver the message of “business as usual.” ‘ to transfer.

How to reboot men for the age of gender equality? At the top and bottom of society, new definitions of masculinity can help everyone thrive, writes Simon Kuper. These three recent books outline the contours of a new masculinism.

Scenes from the End of an Elizabethan EraThe state funeral for the Queen on Monday will be a solemn ceremony, but in the meantime the public waits to see the body in state and pay their respects at Buckingham Palace. Imogen Western Knights joined the mourners, lost-looking tour groups and history buffs outside the royal residence.

Hundreds of thousands of people travel to London to mourn the Queen © Benjamin McMahon



trip

Cafes packed tightly along a picturesque single-line train track in Hanoi have reopened after a long Covid shutdown, fueling hopes that the area will once again attract visitors to what was once a tourist hotspot.