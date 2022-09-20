FirstFT: Nato accuses Russia of escalating Ukraine war

This article is an on-site version of our FirstFT newsletter. Subscribe to our Asia, Europe/Africa or America edition to get it straight to your inbox every weekday morning

NATO has accused Moscow of escalating the war against Ukraine after Kremlin allies in the occupied territories announced referendums to join Russia and the country’s parliament passed legislation paving the way for military mobilization .

Four Moscow-controlled regions in Ukraine are set to vote this week, a move the Kremlin has so far resisted and immediately labeled Western powers and Kiev a sham.

The Russian State Duma also passed a law on Tuesday to increase penalties for desertion and evasion of conscription in the event of mobilization, a further sign of Moscow’s hardening.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the referendum “the sign of Russian failure”. “If these referenda go through, and if Russia claims to annex Ukrainian territory, the United States will never, never recognize it,” he said at the UN General Assembly in New York.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called the referenda “a further escalation” of the war. “Sham referendums have no legitimacy whatsoever and do not change the nature of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine,” he said.

1. Chinese EV maker targets Hong Kong’s biggest IPO of 2022 Electric vehicle manufacturer Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology is looking to raise a whopping $1 billion in what would be Hong Kong’s largest IPO this year, in the latest test of investor interest in China’s burgeoning EV market.

2. Ecuador reaches agreement on debt restructuring with China The government of center-right President Guillermo Lasso said it had reached a $1.4 billion deal with two Chinese banks to extend loan terms and lower interest rates and amortization. China has been Ecuador’s main financial partner for the past decade, starting under left-wing former president Rafael Correa, who was in office from 2007-2017.

3. Investors in Trump Media Spac Compete for Better Terms Donald Trump and the financiers of a blank check company that plans to make its Truth Social media company public urge to renegotiate a $1 billion financing package with investors ahead of a crucial deal deadline .

Related news: Chamath Palihapitiya, one of the major drivers of special-purpose acquisition companies, has thrown in the towel and returned $1.5 billion to investors after failing to find targets.

4. Private equity could become a ‘pyramid game’, warns Danish pension fund Mikkel Svenstrup, chief investment officer at ATP, likened the private equity industry to a pyramid scheme, warning that buyout groups are increasingly selling companies to themselves and peers on a scale that “isn’t a good thing.”

5. Number of super-rich increases by a fifth The number of super-wealthy grew in 2021, with the number of people worth more than $100 million increasing 21 percent to 84,500, according to the latest Credit Suisse Global wealth report.

Cardinal Zen on trial in Hong Kong After the start of the trial, originally scheduled for Monday, was postponed after the judge contracted Covid-19, Cardinal Joseph Zen Ze-kiun and five well-known members of the Democratic Front will appear in court today charged with failing to properly register a humanitarian fund for which they were administrators.

Cardinal Joseph Zen, center, at a 2019 New Year’s protest in Hong Kong © Kin Cheung/AP



US interest rate decision The Federal Open Market Committee is expected to announce today that it will raise interest rates by at least 0.75 percentage points for the third time in a row as it tries to slow down the overheated US economy.

British business secretary announces support scheme Jacob Rees-Mogg is expected to share details on a business support scheme for businesses on Wednesday ahead of Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s “mini-Budget” on Friday.

Hong Kong pins hopes on rugby sevens to rejuvenate city Hong Kong is betting on the return of the tumultuous rugby sevens tournament in November to restore the Asian financial center’s fortunes.

Indonesia’s unexpected success story While soaring US interest rates exacerbate economic problems in developing countries, Indonesia appears undisturbed and the economy is thriving. But even as investors pour in, some are concerned about the sustainability of Indonesia’s newfound stability, especially politics.

Europe scraps negative interest rates as inflation rises The era of negative interest rates in Europe will end this week as Switzerland’s central bankers leave Japan as the sole proponents of one of the most controversial economic experiments of recent times. Ultimately, after more than a decade, the policy was not enough to quickly overcome the threat of deflation and revive growth.

‘Magic numbers’ cloud the climate debate Climate change has become an existential crisis of remarkable accuracy, its parameters mapped by precise temperature rises, thresholds, deadlines and “tipping points” that cannot be returned. But some scientists say climate news needs a fundamental reset to make it more accurate and relevant to our lives.

Are the British the worst idlers in the world? In the book of 2012 Britannia unleashed, five Conservative MPs argued: “Once they enter the workplace, the British are among the worst loafers in the world.” Since two of the book’s authors were Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, Sarah O’Connor says it’s worth asking: Is there any truth to it?

Baseball caps are back, but what about the office? Even in our casual, post-lockdown world, workplace hats may be a step too far, writes Teo van den Broeke.