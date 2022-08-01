FirstFT: Nancy Pelosi set to meet Taiwan president

This article is an on-site version of our FirstFT newsletter. Subscribe to our Asia, Europe/Africa or America edition to get it straight to your inbox every weekday morning

Good morning. Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, will meet with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday during a controversial visit that has raised concerns over a possible military response from China.

Three people familiar with the situation said Pelosi would meet Tsai this week in Taipei as part of a wider visit to Asia. Pelosi has not included Taiwan on its official itinerary for security reasons, but FTs Demetri Sevastopulo and Kathrin Hille report that Pelosi would be the first speaker to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

President Joe Biden sent senior officials, including National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, to explain the risks to Pelosi, but people familiar with the situation said she had decided to go ahead with the trip.

What could be the possible consequences? China has strongly warned the Biden administration that the People’s Liberation Army could take action if the 82-year-old Democrat goes ahead with her planned visit.

The US military has made preparations to protect Pelosi, who flies a US Air Force plane. Few experts believe China would try to shoot down her plane, but Chinese fighter jets could try to intercept her plane. This could create a dangerous situation as the US military would have to step in to protect Pelosi and her delegation.

Do you think Nancy Pelosi should visit Taiwan? Email me at firstft@ft.com or click reply to this email and tell me what you think and I can post your answer in a future issue of FirstFT. Here’s the rest of today’s news — Emily

Five more stories in the news

1. Hong Kong enters second recession in 3 years Official data released yesterday showed the city’s gross domestic product shrank 1.4 percent in the second quarter of 2022, after falling 3.9 percent in the first three months. Heavy Covid-19 restrictions continue to tarnish the Chinese territory’s reputation as an international financial center.

2. Grain export departs from Odessa A grain shipment has left the port of Odessa for the first time in months, in a pivotal test of a Russia-Ukraine deal designed to alleviate rising global food prices.

3. Alibaba Will ‘Strive’ To Keep New York Listing The Chinese tech group said today it would “strive” to keep the company’s New York stock exchange listing after the US Securities and Exchange Commission said Friday it would ban the company if it didn’t give access to certain audit files. The SEC’s statement led to an 11 percent drop in Alibaba’s New York-listed shares. Alibaba’s stock in Hong Kong fell 3 percent today.

4. HSBC pledges to restore dividend to pre-pandemic levels Europe’s largest bank pledged to reduce its dividend to pre-coronavirus levels “as soon as possible”, while pushing back its largest shareholder, who is urging the bank to split its Asian and non-Asian operations.

5. Heineken warns of higher prices due to rising costs The beverage company warned that the price of a pint will rise further in the coming year, as the Dutch brewer expects to pass on higher costs to consumers. Heineken, which beat sales and profit estimates in the first six months of the year, said it sold more beers than before the pandemic as consumers across Europe shrugged off rising prices.

the next day

Meeting of the Reserve Bank of Australia The central bank holds its monthly interest-setting meeting. Policymakers are expected to cut interest rates by a . to increase half point for the third consecutive meeting. (Reuters)

Ukrainian grain shipment arrives in Turkey The Sierra Leonean-flagged Razoni carrying 26,000 tons of Ukrainian maize will arrive in Istanbul today, according to a statement from the Joint Coordination Center established under the UN-led Grain Agreement.

Income Companies reporting results today include Airbnb, JetBlue Airways, Man Group, Mitsubishi, Starbucks and Uber.

What else do we read

Life under the Taliban: ‘It’s about being hungry’ The economic collapse since the Islamist group recaptured power a year ago has left many Afghans struggling to make ends meet. For Nurzia Rashid and her husband Rahatullah Qalandari, concerns about the Afghan Taliban regime are overshadowed by more immediate concerns: where to find the next meal for their six children.

England win heralds commercial breakthrough for women’s football When an event elicits a public response from the Queen, the Prime Minister and the Spice Girls, questions about relevance are quickly allayed. While the main challenges to the game remain as they were: generating commercial revenue, attracting spectators, and giving more women and girls the chance to play, there are reasons to be hopeful.

Chipmakers compete for piece of support from the US government Congress has agreed to make Chips Act grants available to foreign companies, but domestic chipmakers are lobbying hard to ensure that the bulk of the money goes to American companies. TSMC, which is building a $12 billion facility in Arizona, and Samsung, which is working on a $17 billion facility in Texas, remain in the fray.

Silent venture capital crash Investors of all levels have crashed the clubby VC world, lured by the potential of technology start-ups. But there are signs that the party is over. But unlike the stock market, there are no daily market indices to reflect the pain, and no individual stock quotes for anxious tech workers to watch as their personal wealth evaporates.

Generation Z: how to recruit and retain them? The old rules are gone as graduates expect a conversation rather than an interview and want jobs with a broader purpose. Jonathan Black, head of careers service at the University of Oxford, talks about how employers are changing their hiring practices.

To play chess

A record budget and a country’s great sporting ambition are the driving forces behind the 180-nation Olympiad in Chennai, which is approaching its final rounds this weekend. The state of Tamil Nadu and its prime minister, MK Stalin, originally approved a $10 million budget, which has since been exceeded by more than a third.

Thanks for reading and remember you can add FirstFT to myFT. You can also choose to receive a FirstFT push notification in the app every morning. Send your recommendations and feedback to firstft@ft.com. Sign Up here.