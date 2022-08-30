FirstFT: Morgan Stanley orders internal lawyer to supervise block trading desk

This article is an on-site version of our FirstFT newsletter. Subscribe to our Asia, Europe/Africa or America edition to get it straight to your inbox every weekday morning

Good morning. Morgan Stanley has commissioned an in-house attorney to monitor the unit involved in a federal block trade investigation, underscoring the seriousness of the investigation and the lender’s efforts to strengthen surveillance.

The Wall Street bank has hired one of its lawyers to sit at the counter of the US stock syndicate to oversee bankers and answer legal questions, according to people who have been briefed about the settlement.

The decision was made after Morgan Stanley last year put Pawan Passi, head of the US stock syndicate, on furlough, the people added.

Investigations by the Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission into Morgan Stanley’s block trading business have gained momentum after the collapse of Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management last year.

Morgan Stanley last week put a second bureau member of the stock syndicate, Charles Leisure, on furlough, according to people familiar with the matter.

Block trades are bulk sales of shares made by an investment bank, normally for a client, which are usually large enough to move markets. The US authorities are investigating whether investors have been warned in advance about the transactions, which pose a major legal risk to Wall Street banks.

1. European airlines brace for grim winter Airlines are preparing for a rough winter after struggling with soaring demand for summer travel, warning that passenger numbers could plummet as rising inflation and energy bills cut disposable income and the economic slowdown slows airlines to recover of the pandemic threat.

2. Employees cut pension contributions According to the Trades Union Congress, the leading organized labor movement in the UK, British workers are abandoning their pension schemes or cutting their contributions as the cost of living crisis leads to desperate measures that will cut their pension funds.

3. Passport delays hinder Brits on the road Thousands of British citizens renewing their passports this year, especially those living abroad, have endured chaos in processing their paperwork, leading to a collapse of basic services alongside flight disruptions and train strikes.

4. Yankees and LA Fund Join Investors in AC Milan The New York Yankees baseball franchise and Los Angeles investment fund Main Street Advisors are investing in AC Milan along with American private equity group RedBird, which has announced a €1.2 billion acquisition of the Italian football champions from the club’s current owner. , hedge fund Elliott, approaching. Management.

5. British electricity monopolies under scrutiny As rising energy prices drive inflation and drive countless households into poverty, operators are questioned about the quality of infrastructure and the rising costs being passed on to consumers.

Economic data Germany and Spain publish provisional consumer prices for August. The Bank of England publishes July money and credit figures. The EU and US have consumer confidence figures in August; the US also has job openings for July and a house price index for June.

Corporate Profits Malaysian oil company Petronas, US consumer electronics retailer Best Buy, Chinese search giant Baidu and cybersecurity expert CrowdStrike report second-quarter results. Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual publishes interim data.

EU security EU foreign ministers are meeting in Prague to discuss a block-wide ban on tourist visas for Russians to enter the Schengen area, a proposal supported by Finland, Poland, the Czech Republic and the Baltic states.

Kenya President-elect William Ruto will be sworn in today, but challenger Raila Odinga has filed a petition with the highest court, demanding a repeat.

Cluster Ammunition The 10th Meeting of Parties to the UN Convention on Cluster Munitions takes place in Geneva.

Turkey Victory Day Also known as Turkish Armed Forces Day, the holiday commemorates a decisive victory at the Battle of Dumlupınar in 1922.

Has Covid-19 Made Us All Sicker? There is already evidence supporting geriatrician Dr David Strain’s concerns that the coronavirus has predisposed people to other conditions ranging from stroke to heart failure. “This is something that we’re going to have to deal with in a very big way in the near future,” he says.

Chinese espionage alarms Europe China is known for sophisticated cyber-attacks, but its human intelligence has taken on a level of sophistication usually associated with Russian espionage, according to eight current and former Western intelligence officials, adding to the sense of alarm in the west.

The British leader’s nightmare in the drawer Britain’s new prime minister, to be announced on September 5, will face a cost of living crisis, creaky public finances, a wave of strikes and foreign policy headaches ranging from the war in Ukraine to the consequences of Brexit.

AI steals the spotlight from the actor A survey by Equity, the British trade union for actors and other performing artists, found that 65 percent of members believe artificial intelligence poses a threat to employment, rising to 93 percent of audio artists. Saran O’Connor explores how AI could come to the creative industry.

Hopes and fears for US-China audit agreement A deal last week for US regulators to inspect the audits of Chinese companies could prevent about 200 groups from being kicked off US exchanges. US officials — as well as hundreds of Chinese companies and global investors who own about $1.4 trillion of their shares — hope Beijing’s rare concession is real.

Adrian Fisher wants you to get lost. So much so that he has made it his profession. For the past 43 years, Fisher has designed mazes and labyrinths in the quiet English village of Durweston near Salisbury. Discover Fisher’s maze here.

The center of the Marlborough maze spells out the word Blenheim in yew trees © Blenheim Palace

