FirstFT: Market uncertainty causes longest US tech IPO drought in over 20 years

Good morning. The stock market downturn since the start of the year has led to the longest drought in US tech listings this century, with experts cautious about the pace of a rebound, even after tentative signs of life in other sectors.

Wednesday will be 238 days without a tech IPO worth more than $50 million, surpassing previous records set in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis and the dotcom crash of the early 2000s, according to research by Morgan Stanley’s technology equity capital markets team.

The US stock market has been rocked this year by the Federal Reserve’s struggle to curb inflation through aggressive rate hikes. Higher interest rates affect the valuation of stocks by lowering the value of future earnings, and have fueled fears that the economy will be pushed into recession.

Fast-growing technology stocks dominated last year’s record-breaking IPO market, posting some of the biggest gains during the stock market boom, but they were also disproportionately hit by this year’s sell-off.

The tech-dominated Nasdaq Composite is down nearly 28 percent so far this year, compared to a drop of just over 19 percent in the S&P 500, while the Renaissance IPO index, which tracks U.S. companies that have been on the rise for the past two years. listed on the stock market, fell more than 45 percent.

“There is a tremendous amount of uncertainty in the market right now, and uncertainty is the enemy of the IPO market,” said Matt Walsh, head of tech equity capital markets at SVB Securities.

“I think we should see some stabilization in the outlook and investors will step back to buy existing public securities before they are willing to go further up the risk curve and buy technical IPOs.”

Five more stories in the news

1. Typhoon Nanmadol hits Japan as millions have to evacuate The storm made landfall near the town of Kagoshima on Japan’s southern island of Kyushu yesterday, with gusts of 160 km/h that damaged buildings and plunged more than 200,000 households into a blackout. Local authorities have issued non-mandatory evacuation orders for millions of people.

2. Central banks will peak faster After the world’s largest central banks strengthened their determination to deal with rising prices, investors are anticipating a sharper rise in interest rates in the coming months. Market expectations for interest rate policy rates at the end of the year have risen as policymakers have grown concerned that high inflation will be difficult to shift without substantial rate hikes.

3. UBS hires Chinese ‘content reviewers’ to review research reports The Swiss bank is hiring a team to ensure that Chinese research publications of its analysts are free of “sensitivities”. The move comes three years after a top economist at UBS was suspended over a dispute over comments about pigs in China that were seen as a racist slur.

4. EU withdraws €7.5 billion from Hungary for rule of law violations The European Commission recommended yesterday that Member States vote to suspend about a third of Hungarian cohesion funding in response to Budapest’s lack of transparency in public procurement, shortcomings in Hungary’s efforts to tackle corruption and shortcomings in the prosecution of those who misuse European funds.

5. China’s Cooling Economy Hits Hot Chip Industry Startups In the country’s Covid-ravaged economic climate, workers have strived to switch careers to an industry prioritized by Beijing – only to find that it too is suffering the downturn and job prospects are declining.

the next day

The Queen’s Funeral Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral will take place today at Westminster Abbey. 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries are expected.

British dock workers on strike More than 560 dockers and maintenance technicians in the Port of Liverpool will start a two-week strike over wages from Monday evening.

Corporate Profits GSK spin-off Haleon today reports its first streak of earnings since its listing on the London Stock Exchange in July.

What else do we read

Xi and Modi’s Criticism of Putin Indicates a Shift in Ukraine’s War Public admonitions of Russian President Vladimir Putin by China and India have signaled a shift in global perceptions of the war, Western officials said, amid attempts by Europe and the US to undermine the Kremlin’s international support.

The race to reinvent the space station US companies, including Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and Lockheed Martin, have been spurred on by a NASA-funded competition to design private replacements for the International Space Station when it is decommissioned by the end of the decade.

The strange death of the company phone number A growing number of organizations have quietly renounced customer support phone numbers, to the point where some governments want to mandate phone availability. And the companies that still offer telephone support are seizing a competitive advantage.

What are we always doing wrong about inflation? If things get more expensive, that’s inflation – and it’s bad, it seems. But an alternative view is Milton Friedman’s “inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon”. And that distinction is important, says Tim Harford.

Liz Truss chief of staff ‘involved’ with FBI in bribery investigation Mark Fullbrook, chief of staff to the UK’s new prime minister, says he is cooperating with US authorities as a witness in their investigation into a conservative party donor accused of illegally providing campaign donations to a former governor of Puerto Rico

Sport

Roger Federer, one of the most popular and successful tennis players in the history of the sport, has announced his retirement. He amassed 20 Grand Slam titles at the top of the game in nearly two decades, making him one of the top earners in the sport.

From the archives: In 2019, Federer sat down with Simon Kuper to talk about his craft, being a father and what he has in common with Lionel Messi.

Roger Federer posted on social media on Thursday explaining his ‘bittersweet’ decision © Neil Hall/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

