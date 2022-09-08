FirstFT: Magnitude of Truss’s economic challenge forces pound down

This article is an on-site version of our FirstFT newsletter. Subscribe to our Asia, Europe/Africa or America edition to get it straight to your inbox every weekday morning

Good morning. The pound has fallen to its lowest level since 1985, reflecting the daunting scale of the economic challenge facing new Prime Minister Liz Truss as she prepares to unveil an emergency energy package today.

Truss will outline details of the planned state intervention to protect households and businesses from rising energy bills. Government insiders said total gross costs could reach £150bn over two winters, but ministers tried to finalize details of business support yesterday.

The package will be financed with loans from the government, contributing to demand in the economy at a time when inflation is above 10 percent; bond markets are already nervous about rising interest rates.

Asked whether the level of government bond sales could become “unpalatable,” Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the central bank had no intention of destabilizing markets. “Our team is considering this very closely,” he said.

Truss’ emergency package will cut average household electricity bills to around £2,500 a year at an estimated cost of £90 billion over two years, with the business element perhaps costing £60 billion. Higher wholesale gas prices would push up the bill.

The pound plunged to $1.1406, lower than the aftermath of the 2016 Brexit vote and breaching the March 2020 depths amid the Covid-19 crisis. The British pound has fallen 15 percent against the dollar this year.

Five more stories in the news

1. Poland against windfall tax on electricity producers Ahead of an emergency EU meeting on Friday, Poland’s prime minister reversed a proposed windfall tax on energy producers, saying it should not be a priority and backing a suspension of the bloc’s emissions trading system, in a sign of a possible rift over energy crisis plans. Brussels.

2. Europe tops the US on Chinese lists for the first time Chinese companies have raised more than five times as much money this year through share sales in Europe than in the US, a fund-raising campaign for stock exchanges in London and Zurich that crossed New York for the first time amid fraying geopolitical ties between the superpowers.

3. Sharp gap in European cancer treatment The European Cancer Organization has calculated that in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, about 100 million cancer screening tests were missed and 1 million cancers went undiagnosed. But some countries maintained higher standards of treatment than others.

4. Melrose to split off car company after GKN breakup Melrose Industries plans to spin off GKN’s automotive division as a UK listed company in a split of one of Britain’s oldest engineering companies. The FTSE 100 turnround specialist acquired the auto parts and aerospace components manufacturer in a bitter £8 billion takeover in 2018.

5. India and China undermine the pain of Russian oil sanctions An analysis by the Financial Times shows that India and China imported 11 million tons more oil from Russia in the second quarter of 2022 than in the first quarter, largely offsetting the decline in deliveries to Europe and raising questions about the impact of sanctions against Moscow that have led to rising energy bills for European consumers.

the next day

ECB rate decision The European Central Bank is expected to announce an interest rate hike of 0.75 percentage point today. In July, for the first time in more than a decade, the central bank raised borrowing costs by 0.5 percentage point sharper than expected to zero.

Economic data France publishes July trade figures and the US publishes monthly motor vehicle sales. In the UK, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors publishes its monthly housing market survey. The OECD provides its employment outlook, and the Recruitment & Employment Confederation and KPMG publish their monthly UK jobs report.

Corporate Profits British-American cyber defense specialist Darktrace, commercial lender Funding Circle, manufacturer Melrose and F&B chain The Restaurant Group report profits.

Correction: Earlier this week, we misquoted the date of Lebanon’s presidential election. Our apologies for the error.

What else do we read

How a small particle that can travel through concrete can save lives Engineers use X-rays, ultrasound and radar to look for signs of corrosion and possible failure in concrete. But they all have limitations. Now scientists are using particles from outer space to develop technology to see safely and cheaply through almost every structure on the planet. Believers say the muon revolution won’t happen for another two or three years.

Threat of hard landing for shipping In just three years, the container shipping industry will have made as much money as the previous six decades, driven by rising demand during the pandemic. But analysts think the cycle may have peaked and after a “once in a lifetime” gain in earnings, there is now a real risk of a crash.

‘They don’t treat us like humans’ China’s frontline Covid workers, dubbed “Big White” after their PPE, have been hailed as national heroes for their critical role in suppressing outbreaks. But many complain about brutal conditions, pay cuts and long working hours as the pandemic enters its third year.

Monsoon disaster wreaks havoc in Pakistan The climate change minister called it “the climate catastrophe of the decade” and “a superflood to beat everyone”. Monsoons and floods, after a spring of baking temperatures, have made Pakistan a case study for countries vulnerable to climate change, with interconnected humanitarian, economic and political crises.

What John Lewis does right about British shoppers John Lewis has called the end of the “experience economy”. Instead, according to central England’s favorite retailer, we now have the ‘momentary economy’. Within this obvious marketing gimmick, Cat Rutter Pooley writes, there could be a core of sensible strategy.

Books

The 2022 Booker Prize shortlist, announced this week, features novels based on real-life events, from the dictatorship of Robert Mugabe to the abuses of Magdalene Laundry.

This year’s Booker Prize shortlist includes six authors from five different nationalities and the oldest author to ever make the cut

